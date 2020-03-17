Statistics supplied by Mesquite Police Department. Disclaimer: These names were reported in the Mesquite Police Department’s arrest report released March 16. Persons should be presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Antonopoulos, John S

Grand Junction, CO

3/10/20

Trespass

Agency warrant x2

Biraraf, Jason B

Scenic, AZ

3/8/20

Jail housing agreement

Boothe, Trent M

Las Vegas, NV

3/13/20

Contempt of court

Bracken, Aubrey A

Washington, UT

3/12/20

Possession of controlled substance w/intent to sell x3

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Calzada, Betania G

Mesquite

3/14/20

False statement

Break, injure or tamper w/vehicle

Dalton, Denny W

Scenic, AZ

3/10/20

Failure to appear

Traffic citation

Fernandez, Joslynn P

St. George, UT

3/14/20

Participate or loiter in gaming area under 21

Fisher, John M

Phoenix, AZ

3/8/20

False statement

Fuentes, Liliana

Mesquite

3/14/20

Break, injure or tamper w/vehicle

Hernandez, Jorge R

Mesquite

3/11/20

Bench warrant

Herrera, Alexia

Mesquite

3/14/20

Break, injure or tamper w/vehicle

Hudson, Jennifer N

Washington, UT

3/12/20

Fugitive from justice

Jones, Charles R Sr.

Littlefield, AZ

3/10/20

Jail housing agreement

Mccinton, Cromwell O

Mesquite

3/14/20

Trespass

Disturbing the peace

Mcclure, Dakota J

Mesquite

3/10/20

Fictitious plates

Female juvenile offender

Mesquite

3/8/20

Possession of alcohol

Male juvenile offender

Mesquite

3/8/20

Possession of alcohol

Mills, Nolan C

Bunkerville, NV

3/14/20

Bench warrant

Resisting public officer

Moore Jesse T III

Las Vegas, NV

3/8/20

Unlawful deposit of dead animal

Public urination/defication

3/9/20

Domestic battery by strangulation

Sexual assault

Robbery

Kidnapping, first degree

Domestic violence/substantial bodily harm

Morales Mariano, Felipe B

Bunkerville, NV

3/10/20

Outside Agency warrant x3

Nelson, Ronald C

St. George, UT

3/9/20

Bench warrant

Possess or consume alcohol in public

Ramirez, Daniel

Mesquite

3/14/20

Battery w/deadly weapon causing serious bodily harm

Property damage

Rivera-Contreras, Manuel D

Bunkerville, NV

3/11/20

Bench Warrant

Swindler, Paul R

Provo, UT

3/11/20

Disturbing the peace

3/13/20

Battery by prisoner

Thayne, Jeffery S

Mesquite

3/9/20

Possess or consume alcohol in public