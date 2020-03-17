Statistics supplied by Mesquite Police Department. Disclaimer: These names were reported in the Mesquite Police Department’s arrest report released March 16. Persons should be presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.
Antonopoulos, John S
Grand Junction, CO
3/10/20
Trespass
Agency warrant x2
Biraraf, Jason B
Scenic, AZ
3/8/20
Jail housing agreement
Boothe, Trent M
Las Vegas, NV
3/13/20
Contempt of court
Bracken, Aubrey A
Washington, UT
3/12/20
Possession of controlled substance w/intent to sell x3
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Calzada, Betania G
Mesquite
3/14/20
False statement
Break, injure or tamper w/vehicle
Dalton, Denny W
Scenic, AZ
3/10/20
Failure to appear
Traffic citation
Fernandez, Joslynn P
St. George, UT
3/14/20
Participate or loiter in gaming area under 21
Fisher, John M
Phoenix, AZ
3/8/20
False statement
Fuentes, Liliana
Mesquite
3/14/20
Break, injure or tamper w/vehicle
Hernandez, Jorge R
Mesquite
3/11/20
Bench warrant
Herrera, Alexia
Mesquite
3/14/20
Break, injure or tamper w/vehicle
Hudson, Jennifer N
Washington, UT
3/12/20
Fugitive from justice
Jones, Charles R Sr.
Littlefield, AZ
3/10/20
Jail housing agreement
Mccinton, Cromwell O
Mesquite
3/14/20
Trespass
Disturbing the peace
Mcclure, Dakota J
Mesquite
3/10/20
Fictitious plates
Female juvenile offender
Mesquite
3/8/20
Possession of alcohol
Male juvenile offender
Mesquite
3/8/20
Possession of alcohol
Mills, Nolan C
Bunkerville, NV
3/14/20
Bench warrant
Resisting public officer
Moore Jesse T III
Las Vegas, NV
3/8/20
Unlawful deposit of dead animal
Public urination/defication
3/9/20
Domestic battery by strangulation
Sexual assault
Robbery
Kidnapping, first degree
Domestic violence/substantial bodily harm
Morales Mariano, Felipe B
Bunkerville, NV
3/10/20
Outside Agency warrant x3
Nelson, Ronald C
St. George, UT
3/9/20
Bench warrant
Possess or consume alcohol in public
Ramirez, Daniel
Mesquite
3/14/20
Battery w/deadly weapon causing serious bodily harm
Property damage
Rivera-Contreras, Manuel D
Bunkerville, NV
3/11/20
Bench Warrant
Swindler, Paul R
Provo, UT
3/11/20
Disturbing the peace
3/13/20
Battery by prisoner
Thayne, Jeffery S
Mesquite
3/9/20
Possess or consume alcohol in public