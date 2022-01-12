Recovery of Stolen Property & Vehicles Leads to Arrest

Throughout the final weeks of December and into the first week of January, the Mesquite Police Department received several reports of burglarized storage units, trailers, and stolen off-road vehicles that had occurred in various locations throughout Mesquite. Detectives set up additional surveillance in key areas to identify and locate the suspects.

In the early morning hours of January 6th a Mesquite officer attempted to stop a UTV that was parked in a suspicious location. The driver of the UTV fled at a high rate of speed through the desert terrain to evade the officer.

Later on in the evening officers were led to a vacant home in Mesquite where a laptop that was stolen out of St. George, Utah had been tracked using GPS coordinates. Officers contacted a male as he exited the home and determined he was squatting in the home illegally. Officers spoke to the homeowner who told the officers that the home and garage should be vacant.

During a thorough search of the home and garage, officers recovered the stolen laptop, over a dozen stolen backpacks and purses, toolboxes, an ATV and SUV that were both believed to be stolen, and two stolen side-by-side UTVs, including the UTV that fled from officers earlier. Officers also recovered evidence that connected the male to the off-road vehicles that had previously been recovered as well as evidence connecting him to several cases out of Utah.

Brandon Mathew Wall, 42, of Utah was arrested and charged with the following: Four counts of felony possession of a stolen vehicle, two counts of felony grand theft of a vehicle, two counts of felony injury to other property, two counts felony tampering with a motor vehicle, felony burglary of a residence, felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of stolen property, gross misdemeanor unlawful occupancy of a residence, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Due to the felony charges, Wall was transported to the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“I am thrilled the combination of technology and great police work led to the closure of several felony investigations both in Mesquite and Utah” stated Chief MaQuade Chesley. “Our department takes these cases seriously and we will not tolerate cowardly thieves that take advantage of our hardworking citizens for their own personal gain”.

