COVID-19 Self-Test Kits

The City of Mesquite has received an allotment of BinaxNOW COVID-19 antigen self-test kits from Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) to be given to the residents of Mesquite. The Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) volunteers will be handing out these tests to the residents of Mesquite. The BinaxNOW COVID-19 self administered antigen test kit will include instructions for administering the nasal swab and how to read the results that will be displayed in 15 minutes.

CERT volunteers will be handing kits out via drive-thru in the south parking lot of City Hall. Please use the entrance off Yucca Street.

Picking up COVID-19 self-test kits will be available three days a week while supplies last:

MONDAY – 9 am -to 1 pm

WEDNESDAY – 3 pm to 7 pm

FRIDAY – 9 am – to 1 pm