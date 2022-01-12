By Dennis Cassinelli

One of the pioneers who participated in the rush to the Comstock was an interesting character named Nicholas Ambrose, also known as Dutch nick.

Ambrose had started a business in what later became Nevada’s first ghost town, named Johntown in the 1850’s. This consisted of a boarding house and saloon called Dutch Nick’s that catered to miners and prospectors in Gold Canyon.

After the discovery of silver and Gold at the Comstock mines, Nicholas Ambrose moved his business operations to a place along the Carson River that became known as Empire City. He selected this site due to the proximity to other mining and milling opportunities available.

In addition, he already owned a ranch there and realized that there was going to be a tremendous demand for lumber and timbers for building construction in the cities in and around the Comstock. Ambrose built a sawmill and arranged to secure pine logs from the Tahoe Basin floated down the Carson River to his sawmill at Empire City.

Many of these logs had originally been sent down the “V Flume” from Glenbrook Nevada to Dutch Nick’s sawmill at Empire City. After the lumber and timbers were cut, they were shipped by the V&T Railroad to the Comstock cities. There was another sawmill at the present site of the Nevada State Railroad Museum where timber was processed to keep up with the demand.

Several silver milling operations sprang up along the Carson River, including the Atchison and Harrington, upstream from Empire City, The Brunswick, The Yellowjacket, The Mexican, Merrimack, Blue Canyon, Yerington Smelter, Morgan Mill and Santiago Canyon. Several years ago, there was a significant flood along the Carson River that uncovered some of the 76 pound mercury flasks that had held mercury for processing the silver ore at the mills along the Carson River.

My son-in-law and I gathered some of these up and have them in our yard as yard art. One time, a man who lived along the Carson River near Moundhouse showed me some broken pieces of an arastra he had found along the Carson River. Arastras were primitive mills for grinding and pulverizing gold and silver ore in a circular pit with horses or mules.