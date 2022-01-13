FRIDAY, JAN. 14

Story time for ages 0-5 years: 10-11 a.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join for stories, songs, rhymes and activities. For children ages 0-5 and their caregivers. Call 702-507-4080.

Cardmaking for Adults: 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Exercise your creativity by making two unique greeting cards. We will offer different designs each month. Call 702-507-4080.

Mesquite Motor Mania- 8:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m. CasaBlanca Parking Lot, Eureka Casino Resort Parking Lot, Oasis Parking Lot, Virgin River Parking Lot, Free to public. For more information on the event please visit http://casablancaresort.com/entertainment/mesquite-motor-mania

The only ACBL-Sanctioned Duplicate Bridge game in Mesquite is held on Fridays at 11 am at the First Baptist Church. For more information, contact director Earl Peterson at 702-755-1509. Monday games will be added soon.

SATURDAY, JAN. 15

Family Craft: 11 a.m. – noon, Mesquite Library, 160 W. First North St. Join for an artful craft or project that incorporates dexterity, imagination and fun. Call 702-507-4080.

Teen Scene “Studio Ghibili” Anime Movie Fest: 1-3 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. The Anime Movie Fest showcases a different Studio Ghibli movie every other Saturday. Info: 702-507-4080.

Youth 3D Design & Print Club: 4-5 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Come learn more about 3D printing. Get creative and design cool things. Info: 702-507-4080.

Mesquite Motor Mania- 8:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m. CasaBlanca Parking Lot, Eureka Casino Resort Parking Lot, Oasis Parking Lot, Virgin River Parking Lot, Free to public. For more information on the event please visit http://casablancaresort.com/entertainment/mesquite-motor-mania

SUNDAY, JAN. 16

Movie Matinee for adults: 1-4:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join in for a movie matinee at the library. Info: 702-507-4080.

Mesquite Motor Mania- 8:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m. CasaBlanca Parking Lot, Eureka Casino Resort Parking Lot, Oasis Parking Lot, Virgin River Parking Lot, Free to public. For more information on the event please visit http://casablancaresort.com/entertainment/mesquite-motor-mania