Some calls that Mesquite Fire and Rescue receives are not always included in the report, as a synopsis is not received. To show the amount of work our Fire and Rescue workers do, we are including a weekly roster of stats. The Mesquite Fire Department received 63 calls this week.
Agency assistance 2
Assault 2
Breathing 4
Convulsions 2
Falls 20
Fire alarm 2
MVA w/injury 1
Patient transport 10
Psychiatric 1
Sick person 8
Trauma 2
Unconscious 5
Unknown problem 3
63
March 8:
Agency Assistance: Rescue 31 responded to a mutual aid request from Beaver Dam Littlefield Fire District to assist with a report of an unknown medical problem. After an extensive search, no patient was found.
Convulsions: Rescues 11 and 32 responded to a report of a convulsion. One patient was treated and transported to Mesa View Regional Hospital.
March 9:
Patient Transport: Rescue 33 responded to Mesa View Regional Hospital for a patient transport to Centennial Hills Hospital.
Breathing: Rescue 11 and 32 responded to a breathing problem. 1 patient was transported to Mesa View Regional Hospital.
March 10:
Sick Person: Rescue 11 and 31 responded to a sick person. 1 patient was transported to Mesa View Regional Hospital.
Unconscious: Rescue 11 and Rescue 31 responded to an unconscious person. One patient was transported to Mesa View Regional Hospital.
March 11:
Sick Person: Rescue 11 responded to reports of a sick person. Rescue 11 treated and transported the person to Mesa View Regional for further
treatment and evaluation.
Unknown Problem: Rescue 31 responded to reports of a medical alarm pendant activation. Rescue 31 arrived and located a person who was testing their pendant. No
medical emergency or patient founded.
March 12:
Sick Person: Rescue 11 responded to a medical. Rescue 11 treated and transported to Mesa View.
Falls: Rescue 11 responded to a fall. Rescue 11 treated and transported patient to Mesa View.
March 13:
Falls: Rescue 31 responded to a person involved in a ground level fall. Lift assist only and Rescue 31 was placed back into service.
Unconscious: Rescue 11 responded to an unconscious. Rescue 11 treated and transported patient
to DRMC.
March 14:
Patient Transport: Rescue 33 provided an interfacility patient transport from Mesa View Regional Hospital to Dixie Regional Medical Center.
Agency Assistance: Rescue 11 responded to a report of an individual who had been tazed. One patient was treated and transported to Mesa View Regional Hospital.