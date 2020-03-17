Some calls that Mesquite Fire and Rescue receives are not always included in the report, as a synopsis is not received. To show the amount of work our Fire and Rescue workers do, we are including a weekly roster of stats. The Mesquite Fire Department received 63 calls this week.

Agency assistance 2

Assault 2

Breathing 4

Convulsions 2

Falls 20

Fire alarm 2

MVA w/injury 1

Patient transport 10

Psychiatric 1

Sick person 8

Trauma 2

Unconscious 5

Unknown problem 3

63

March 8:

Agency Assistance: Rescue 31 responded to a mutual aid request from Beaver Dam Littlefield Fire District to assist with a report of an unknown medical problem. After an extensive search, no patient was found.

Convulsions: Rescues 11 and 32 responded to a report of a convulsion. One patient was treated and transported to Mesa View Regional Hospital.

March 9:

Patient Transport: Rescue 33 responded to Mesa View Regional Hospital for a patient transport to Centennial Hills Hospital.

Breathing: Rescue 11 and 32 responded to a breathing problem. 1 patient was transported to Mesa View Regional Hospital.

March 10:

Sick Person: Rescue 11 and 31 responded to a sick person. 1 patient was transported to Mesa View Regional Hospital.

Unconscious: Rescue 11 and Rescue 31 responded to an unconscious person. One patient was transported to Mesa View Regional Hospital.

March 11:

Sick Person: Rescue 11 responded to reports of a sick person. Rescue 11 treated and transported the person to Mesa View Regional for further

treatment and evaluation.

Unknown Problem: Rescue 31 responded to reports of a medical alarm pendant activation. Rescue 31 arrived and located a person who was testing their pendant. No

medical emergency or patient founded.

March 12:

Sick Person: Rescue 11 responded to a medical. Rescue 11 treated and transported to Mesa View.

Falls: Rescue 11 responded to a fall. Rescue 11 treated and transported patient to Mesa View.

March 13:

Falls: Rescue 31 responded to a person involved in a ground level fall. Lift assist only and Rescue 31 was placed back into service.

Unconscious: Rescue 11 responded to an unconscious. Rescue 11 treated and transported patient

to DRMC.

March 14:

Patient Transport: Rescue 33 provided an interfacility patient transport from Mesa View Regional Hospital to Dixie Regional Medical Center.

Agency Assistance: Rescue 11 responded to a report of an individual who had been tazed. One patient was treated and transported to Mesa View Regional Hospital.