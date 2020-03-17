Mesquite City Council has cancelled its Technical Review meeting for today, March 17 and its regular meeting scheduled for Tuesday March 24. Stay up to date by accessing MesquiteLocalNews.com and the City web site at https://health.mesquitenv.gov/
