Hughes Middle School is the Mesquite/Bunkerville area distribution center for any students to get FREE breakfast/lunch during the shut down. They will be behind the school from 8 am-11 am each weekday until school resumes. All the amazing children in this valley should have access to meals and not go hungry.
About The Author
Related Posts
BTAB Meeting Cancelled
May 28, 2015
Nevada Senior Services
December 28, 2018
Mesquite Merchants kick off new season
September 16, 2014
Pride
September 13, 2019
Daily Email Updates
The latest news delivered to your inbox!