Tip of the Month for March from the Mesquite Animal Shelter

March is the month we celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, and in Mesquite, March can be the start of spring time weather. Here are a few tips and reminders to keep your pets safe, happy and healthy.

Some people celebrate St. Patrick’s Day by having a party. If you plan on inviting guests into your home, remember your pets may prefer to be left alone in a quiet room or outside away from the noise and strangers. Don’t give any alcohol to your animals and limit human food treats.

This is a good time of the year to make sure your house if a poison-safe one.

If you plan on treating your lawn or garden with fertilizers, insecticides or herbicides, always keep your pets away from the treated area until it is completely dry. Always store these types of products in areas that will insure no possible pet exposure.

Be aware of plants you may have in your house and in your pet’s yard. The ingestion of azalea, oleander, mistletoe, sago palm or Easter Lilly, can be fatal.

Never allow your pet access to the area where cleaning agents are stored. Some products may only cause mild stomach upset while others can cause severe burns of the tongue, mouth and stomach and still others are fatal.

Never give your pet medications unless under the direction of your vet. Many medications used for humans, can be deadly if ingested by an animal.

All automotive products such as oil, gas and antifreeze should always be stores away from pet access. As little as one teaspoon of antifreeze may kill an animal.

Take a few minutes to check out your pet’s toys and make sure they haven’t worn out or broken. Pets can choke on small parts that may come loose and get swallowed during play.

Sticks and bones can splinter and cause choking or vomiting or they can perforate the mouth, throat or intestine. Hard bones can easily damage teeth. Instead use hard non-splitting chew toys to play fetch or to allow your pet to gnaw on.

Superballs can cause intestinal obstruction if ingested. Other types of balls, such as tennis balls or golf balls, may be too small for the dog and can cause choking.

Clothes, towels and similar items can be swallowed and can cause intestinal problems. this is also true of rawhide and some rawhide is preserved with arsenic , which is toxic.

Most importantly, and the biggest toy hazard are toys that are inappropriately sized for the pet.

Generally the toy that is too small for the pet is one which can be destroyed and swallowed.

A little caution around your pet will make for a long and healthy relationship.

Featured pet- Honey

Honey is a strong girl, that doesn’t know her own strength. She knows sit and down, is house trained, and is very sweet. She loves to play with toys and fetch ( but needs to learn to leave go of the toy), and loves attention. She will go to the toy box and pick out her favorite toys. She is very attentive and wants to learn. Honey is very active and would do best in a home with a yard and not a lot of steps. she has been on a special diet to she can get into her summer bathing suit shape.

Other available dogs- At this time there are no other dogs available for adoption

Featured cat- Miss Kitty

Miss Kitty is 5 years old. She is very friendly and easily handled. Miss Kitty is a little shy until she feels safe and comfortable with her new surroundings. She loves being petted and sitting with you and enjoying your company. She enjoys being brushed and sitting in the cat tree watching out the window. She is not sure about other cats being around her.

Other available cats- At this time there are not other cats available for adoption.

The City of Mesquite Animal Shelter located at 795 Hardy Way is open for adoptions from 8:00 am until 4 pm Monday through Friday (excluding holidays), Saturday 11am-1pm , Sunday 1pm -3pm. Please call – Animal Control may be reached by phone or voicemail at 702-346-5268

All animals will be spayed or neutered prior to leaving shelter and receive 1 year rabies vaccination and city license. Ages are approximate.

The animals submitted to the media may have changed so please visit our Petfinder website for a current listing and more detailed information on the animals. www.mesquiteanimalshelter.petfinder.com

Please also check our Facebook pages for lost and found animals along with pet information. https://www.facebook.com/MesquiteNVAnimalControl and https://www.facebook.com/FRIENDSOFMESQUITENVANIMALSHELTER