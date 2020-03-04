The local 2020 election cycle officially opened on March 2 when the Mesquite City Clerk began taking candidate applications for three offices on the city council.

And with two filings for the Mesquite mayoral seat already made, it promises to be an interesting election.

Incumbent Mayor Al Litman filed for re-election for his second four-year term. Litman was initially appointed to the mayoral office in 2014 when then-Mayor Mark Wier resigned. Litman ran for his first election to the seat in 2016 easily winning four more years.

Also filing for the mayor’s position is City Attorney Robert Sweetin. Sweetin has been in his current position for approximately five years following three years as Deputy City Attorney.

On the first day of the two-week filing period only one person has signed up for City Council seat #2, the incumbent Brian Wursten. He was first elected to his seat in 2016. He is the Director of Golf for Mesquite Gaming.

Two people have filed for City Council seat #5, now filled by Councilman George Rapson. Rapson has served nine years, having been initially elected in 2011.

Karen Fielding and Steven Lisk have filed for Council seat #5. Fielding ran for election to the council in 2018, losing to Councilwoman Annie Black. This is Lisk’s first run for elected office. Lisk served as Fielding’s unofficial campaign manager in 2018.

All three seats are for a four-year term. The mayor’s position pays $15,000 a year while council members receive $10,000 a year. All elected officials receive medical insurance and retirement benefits.

The Virgin Valley Water District Board of Directors has two seats up for election in this cycle. The incumbent Bunkerville representative Nephi Julien filed for re-election on the opening day of the filing period. He was first elected to a two-year term in 2014 and then for a four-year term in 2016.

One of three Mesquite representatives on the Water District Board, now filled by Travis Anderson, is on this year’s ballot. Anderson, who was recently promoted to City Director of Public Works, has indicated that he will not run for re-election. No one filed for the position on the first day of filing.

VVWD Board members receive $80 per meeting but no benefits. They only receive a stipend when they actually attend a meeting.

Two seats on the Overton Power District #5 Board of Directors that affect Mesquite are also on the ballot. Incumbent Mike Young who now sits as a Mesquite representative on the OPD Board is up for re-election.

Incumbent OPD Board member Judy Metz, who serves as an at-large representative for the entire district, is also up for re-election.

Neither Young nor Metz filed on the first day.

OPD Board members receive $500 a month regardless of whether they attend a meeting.

State Assembly District 19 incumbent Chris Edwards, a Republican, has filed for re-election to his seat. Edwards, who represents Mesquite, was first elected in 2014 and has run virtually unopposed in his previous three elections. If re-elected, Edwards will serve his fourth two-year term.

Two other offices on the ballot that affect Mesquite voters are Clark County Commission District B now held by Marilyn Kirkpatrick. She is running for her second four-year term.

Clark County School District Board of Directors incumbent Chris Garvey is also up for re-election for her third four-year term. She represents District B on the CCSD Board.

Those wishing to enter the Mesquite mayoral or council races are required to file with the Mesquite City Clerk. Those tossing their names in the hat for all other races are required to file with the Clark County Registrar of Voters in Las Vegas.

The primary election is June 9, with early voting from May 23 to June 5. The general election will be held Nov. 3 with early voting set for Oct. 17 through Oct. 30.