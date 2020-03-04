Karl Olaf Gustaveson, 77, of Mesquite, Nevada, passed away on February 29, 2020. He was born December 31, 1942 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Jay Olaf and Virginia Coroline Black Gustaveson. On September 7, 1996 he married Sheila Kae Schneider in Virginia City, Nevada.

Karl leaves behind his loving wife, Sheila Gustaveson; children: Guy (Kelly) Gustaveson; Joseph (Linda) Gustaveson; Lance Gustaveson; step-children: Jeff (Cindy) Whitehead; Jill (Brett) Andrews; Patty (Bob) Tucker; and daughter-in-law, Deborah (Doug) Bruno and sister, Karen Gustaveson. He was a proud grandfather to 14 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Karl was a hard working youth and that continued into adulthood. His first job as a box boy at Albertsons in Salt Lake City guided him to a career in the food industry. He continued to work at the same Albertsons, later as Store Manager, eventually being promoted as a multi-award winning food broker, representing both national and international companies. After a few years of retirement and travel, Karl’s love of service to others led him to working on home owner association boards, running and winning a seat on the City Council of Mesquite (serving on the water board, Silver Rider board and various other council appointments). Additionally, Karl enjoyed helping friends, family and neighbors whenever an opportunity arose.

In his personal life, Karl was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying four wheeling, fishing, game hunting and arrowhead hunting. He loved travel and after retiring, he and Sheila made multiple RV trips around the United States and into southern Canada. In the last several years, he enjoyed shooting with friends, shorter trips exploring the areas around Quartsite, Arizona; Laughlin, Nevada; western Montana and visiting with family. Karl was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the local charity of your choice.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Mesquite LDS Stake Center, 100 Arrowhead Lane, Mesquite. Visitation will be from 2:30 – 3:15 p.m. prior to services at the chapel. Interment will be Monday, March 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. (MST) in the Holden City Cemetery, Holden, Utah.