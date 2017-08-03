Designer offers home updates and staging

By Kristen Williams

Is your kitchen or bathroom in need of an update and you don’t know where to start? Have a home to sell or rent and you need it staged with a fresh look? Suzan Feraco just started up a new business in Mesquite – Kitchen Bath & Boutique – and is ready to bring her expertise to you.

Home staging is an important part of real estate sales, and one you don’t want to overlook. Whether you’re a real estate professional or the homeowner, Feraco can help. From selecting a color scheme to choosing the right furniture pieces and décor, to making over a closet, Feraco does it all. Her full service business goes beyond that, as she will not only provide design ideas and bring in new furniture pieces and accents, but will do the actual organizing as well as the labor involved in refreshing your kitchen and bathrooms with new paint, wallpaper, and textures.

Feraco says she has been using her skills and eye for design for the last five years by helping friends and family with their home design needs as well as

redecorating her own personal and business locations. Now she’s making that passion her business. She keeps up to date on all the latest trends in colors, styles, textures, and patterns, and will customize a design plan for what’s right for your home whether you need to have it appeal to the most buyers or if you’re looking for an updated personal style in a home you love to live in.

Don’t go around town looking for her new boutique – she “brings the boutique to you” with this in-home service. She’ll come to your home for an initial consultation and get the process started, bringing ideas and samples with her. Whether you’re looking for a cabinet makeover or a whole home update, Feraco is ready to help. You can contact her to get started at (702) 328-0699.