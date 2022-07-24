Sunshine Academy

Pre-School New Student Enrollment

MESQUITE, NV (Leisure Services Dept.) — The City of Mesquite Leisure Services Department New student registrations will begin June 1, 2022, for the Sunshine Academy pre-school classes for 3 to 5-year-olds by The Leisure Services Department. New student enrollment will begin July 1 – July 31, 2020 (deadline), any new students looking to participate after the deadline will need to speak with Janeece Noel and depend on availability, Sunshine Academy Lead Instructor for enrollment, 702-346-8732 ext. 4013 or jnoel@mesquitenv.gov. The open house for parents is schedule for August 13, 2020 (Thursday). School will begin August 17, 2020.

“Our program is designed to meet the needs and wants of both participants and parents. Activities are supervised, organized, diversified, and safe.” said Janeece Noel, Recreation & Parks Department Lead Instructor”. “We know that we are helping to shape future leaders, teachers, mothers, and fathers and we take pride in the quality of our program. We incorporate fun, education, exploration, social interaction, and play. We believe that every child is important, and strive to include each and every child in our programs.” Noel added. This program is for all children in the valley and adjoining communities.

There are a few items that all children participating in the Sunshine Academy program will need a copy of their birth certificate, current/up to date immunizations records, and physical from their physician, must be potty-trained and the appropriate age to participate in the academy program. Parents just an advisement you must register in person for this program.

For more information about this event and other programs please down load the app, it’s available for iOS or Android devices at http://tour.mesquitenv.gov/. Download it today and discover more of Mesquite!