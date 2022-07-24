AFTER SCHOOL SAFEKEY PROGRAM

The City of Mesquite Athletics & Leisure Services Department along with VVES will begin the school year August 5th and the Safekey program will be here for you and your students, with activities from 3:15pm – 6:15pm daily when school is in session. Safekey is an after school supervised recreational enrichment program for children K-5th grade, designed to meet the needs of the working parents.

The Safekey Program is staffed by trained recreation leaders that lead children in an activity or games, sports, arts, crafts and special events. In addition, a snack is provided and homework study period is available. The Safekey program is administered by The City of Mesquite Athletics & Leisure Services Department, which is dedicated to providing the best possible after school program for children.

Nicholas Montoya, Director of the Department said, “Our goal is to create an atmosphere in which safety, fun, recreation and social skills take place.” Registration is being taken now at the Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 W. Old Mill Road. The Safekey site is located at the Virgin Valley Elementary School cafeteria/multipurpose room. The school will provide parents with information on the SafeKey program, but cannot register children. Financial assistance may be available for parents/guardians who meet the income qualifications. The program is in coordination with the Clark County School District Calendar and the new Safekey after school program has begun.

For more information about this event and other programs please down load the app, it’s available for iOS or Android devices at http://tour.mesquitenv.gov/. Download it today and discover more of Mesquite!

For more information on this and other programs please contact the Department of Athletics & Leisure Services at (702) 346-8732. Register for youth and adult programs online at: www.mesquitenv.gov. For more information and to stay connected via social media, our Facebook Page is: www.facebook.com/MesquiteNVRecreation or at the Administrative Offices located at 100 W. Old Mill Road.