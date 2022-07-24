Curative Provides Testing for COVID – 19

COVID-19 testing and public health service startup at https://curative.com/. Curative has deployed a testing site in Mesquite with up to 180 tests available per day. The site is located at The Jimmy Hughes Campus, 150 North Yucca Street and offers a simple testing option with results delivered 1-2 days upon receipt at Curative’s labs. There’s no out-of-pocket cost to patients.

Curative’s testing site will be running 2 days a week (Tuesday & Thursday from 8:00am-1:00pm). Shallow nasal PCR tests will be available. “The City of Mesquite will evaluate and modify days and hours based on the community needs, working in tandem with Curative,” said Blake Lackey, Director of Operations for Curative. “Curative is proud to support the Mesquite community and will make accommodations, as our goal is to make testing more accessible to all in the community.”

Curative offers shallow nasal PCR testing for COVID-19. Once the patient completes the test, the patient seals their test within a secure container and returns it to be processed in the lab. The sample collection process can be viewed here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lvUw-FDCyhE.

On-site registration testing is available. The test is self-collected, helping you and your families stay healthy. Appointments are available at https://curative.com/ along with additional information on all of Curative’s offerings, including other testing sites in Nevada and nationwide.

For more information about this event and other programs, download our app, available for iOS or Android devices at http://tour.mesquitenv.gov/. Download it today and discover more of Mesquite.