By Kirk Kern

There were 227 building permits issued by the city of Mesquite in June, with a total value of $12 million. This is an increase from the same month in 2021, when the city issued 187 permits, with a value at $10.8 million.

On a year-to-date basis, the city has issued 1,376 permits valued at $66.9 million, above the year-to-date total from 2021, which was 1,000 permits valued at $56.4 million.

As usual, single-family residences made up the bulk of the June permits, with 43 issued at a value of $9.4 million. This is a decrease from June of 2021, when there were 48 permits issued with a value of $47.1 million.

Pulte Homes issued 18 permits for single-family homes, followed by 8 from Richmond America Homes, 6 from NRC, 5 from Warmington Apartment Communities Inc., 2 from White Rock Development and one each from Beazer Homes, View Point Construction, K&J Leishman Construction and Holyoak Homes.

The most expensive single-family home construction permit was valued at $336,648 by NRC, while the least expensive was built by Richmond American, valued at $150,774.

There were no permits issued for multi-family residences in June, compared to zero in June 2021.

There were two commercial buildings permitted in June valued at $800,000, compared to three in June 2021 valued at 510,900. There were two permits for commercial modifications in June valued at $90,800 compared to four in June 2021 valued at $132,322.

The city issued five new business permits, compared to one in June 2021.

The city issued nine permits for blocks walls in June, compared to eight in June 2021. There were 15 permits for swimming pools/spas in June, while there were also nine in June 2021.

There were no demolition permit filed in June, with one in June 2021. There was zero grading permit in June, compared to one in June 2020.