By Dennis Lee

“Having An Appetite For God”

We often hear about our need to have a healthy appetite. We need to eat right, which not only includes the amount we eat, but also the type of foods we consume. This means less pizza and ice crème and more vegetables.

And while this is important, what’s even more important is our need to have a healthy appetite for God.

Having an appetite for God is about being hungry and thirsty for spiritual things. It was such a hunger and thirst that inspired these words from the Psalmist.

“As the deer pants for the water brooks, so pants my soul for You, O God. My soul thirsts for God, for the living God.” (Psalm 42:1-2a)

But having such an appetite doesn’t come naturally. In fact, the writer of Hebrews scolds believers telling them by this time in their walk with God that they should be a lot further along.

“For though by this time you ought to be teachers, you need someone to teach you again the first principles of the oracles of God; and you have come to need milk and not solid food.” (Hebrews 5:12)

To seek first God’s kingdom and righteousness means that our appetite for the things of God should always be growing and maturing. When this takes place, then we’ll have more of an appetite, that is, we’ll have a greater desire and passion for prayer, reading and studying God’s word, sharing the good news of Jesus Christ, and gathering with other believers to worship and praise the Lord.

There is a truism that says, “Whatever we set our affections upon, that is what will become our reality.”

Therefore, in Colossians 3:1-2 we are told, “If then you were raised with Christ, seek those things which are above, where Christ is, sitting at the right hand of God. Set your affection on things above, not on things on the earth.”

There is also a truth that transcends time, and that is you’ll always have time to do the things you really want to do, that is, those things that are most important.

To see what these things may be, we need to check both our checkbooks and calendars. This will tell us what we really hunger and thirst for.

Therefore, who has captured our heart? Is it the Lord or someone or something else?

