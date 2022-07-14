By Al Litman

Let me update you on economic progress in Mesquite.

Crown Cork and Seal is moving forward quickly with their project and should be fully operational by the latter part of next year. Stay tuned for their hiring fair. So far we had not heard from either Dutch Bros. Coffee or Chipolte.

They paid their fees, and have the property. It’s up to them to get started. Currently we are having the same issues with the building of apartments.

The ball is in the hands of developers. We are also waiting for the submission of building plans for the Leavitt project. Nevada Bank & Trust has taken the construction lead and is moving forward very quickly on their new bank building.

Lets get back to the building of apartments. I received a very disturbing letter from a prominent resident that has come out against any affordable housing in Mesquite.

The party tells me every time an affordable housing development is built, crime goes way up, the residents of the apartments have no intention of getting a job, and city homes values go down.

This is completely unfounded. The only subsidized housing on the books is a small development on Hafen Lane. The individual then tells me that if businesses paid more money to their employees, we would not have the need for low-income housing.

I don’t remember any of these proposed developments being low-income housing, rather market rate for people in the working world such as our police, fire, teachers, and health care workers.

Speaking of low income housing, my wife was born in what was called, “The Project.”

Her family were just ordinary hardworking citizens. They turned out just fine. My wife and I spent the first four years of my teaching career in an apartment. We were not criminals, but certainly could not afford the purchase of a home. It’s many times worse now.

For those of you with like minds of the person that wrote me, you need a change of reasoning. We cannot just be a society of the haves and the have-nots.

Everyone has the right to a decent roof over his or her head. And, don’t forget our many seniors who are being priced out of living accommodations because they are on a fixed income and being devoured by inflation.

To put prices into perspective, apartments in Mesquite, if you could find a vacancy, run around $1,100 for a one-bedroom and $1,500 for a two bedroom.

Average homes prices are over $400,000 for resale homes, and somewhat higher for new starter homes. Small condos are over $200,000.

If we are to grow as a city and provide the services that all our residents require, and should receive, we need a change of attitude towards those who have to work for a living.

Mesquite needs to set an example. We are not just a city of retired old people, but a diverse representation of what a community should be.

Al Litman is mayor of the city of Mesquite.

This article has a correction from the print edition. Nevada Bank and Trust is building a new building.