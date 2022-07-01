By Abbey Snow

‘Mommas on a Mission’ to success in Mesquite

‘Mommas on a Mission’ parent support group is a local group for families with children with special needs or disabilities. They started as a Facebook group created in November, 2016, by Lilianna Medina. They provide information to the parents about services and resources that are available and host several events each year for the families to socialize and have a safe and fun time together with other parents with similar circumstances.

Lilianna Medina is the founder of the group as well as the planner and coordinator of events.Her responsibilities are to keep the group active and develop events for the families .

“Francisco Santos is my husband,” said Medina “ He has been supportive since day one of creating Mommas on a Mission. Francisco is behind every event we do. He helps out with the transportation of all the things we need to set up for our events.”

Medina has two children with Autism and that was her inspiration behind creating the group.

“We are parents of four children and two of them have autism .” Medina said “ I made this group so that families could feel identified with each other and our children would have the opportunity to share with other children.”

Their goal is to create a foundation where the families can obtain information and support and above all a place where they can meet with their children in a pleasant and safe environment for them, Medina said.

Laura Zambrano is the planner coordinator assistant. She helps plan the events and helps during setup.

Zambrano said the mission of the group is to bring families together and give assistance in any way whether it might be giving out information about resources here in Mesquite or around the area. Also, to have events where the children have the opportunity to socialize with others and the parents to meet other parents that are going through the same situations as they are.

Mommas on a Mission has not only grown in their Facebook page but in their events as well. Throughout the years the involvement and participation of the families have been a key part of Mommas on a Mission, Zambrano said.

“The group holds events that coordinate with the season to get the best possible turn out,” Zambrano said.” One that the children look forward to the most is the pool during the summer. Christmas is one we like to mix up. During the shutdown we couldn’t get together so we handed out gingerbread houses so they can decorate with their families and we created a post where they could upload their picture and see what others created. Another Christmas event that we were able to get together we had letters to Santa, cookie decorating, and Christmas related games. These are just a few examples of the events we had in the past we have had other that our families enjoyed.”

Medina said they have different types of events and her favorites have been movie night, the pool, and Christmas. She also can’t pass up the Autism Awareness Festival because it’s exciting to see the positive response from the families that attend their events .

There was an Autism Awareness Festival held in April at the Mesquite Recreation Center that involved Mommas on a Mission and the community.

“It was great,” Medina said. “ It was an opportunity for more families to know about Momma’s on a Mission PSG and to see the support of our community was incredible seeing more than 150 people walking was a magical experience.. This would not have been possible without the support and teamwork of Liliana Cortez, Laura Zambrano and Francisco Santos, the community of Mesquite and all the families who attended the Autism Awareness Festival.”

Zambrano also agreed the Autism Awareness Festival was a huge success.

“The Autism Awareness Festival was more than we could imagine to see the support from our community; the people that helped with location, food, activities and much more,” Zambrano said. “To the people that came out to join us on this big day. A day to bring awareness of what autism is and how to help children. To recognize that it might take them longer to understand but with patience they will understand and enjoy the same things as others. This event helped Mommas on a Mission to get noticed by more families in our community and that we are here to help out.”

The next event Mommas on a Mission will be holding is Aloha at the Pool on Friday July 29th at the recreation center pool.

“Aloha at the pool is for the entire family that has a child or adult with a disability that will enjoy this event,” Zambrano said.” We do our events for the whole family because it helps families know you’re not alone and each journey might be different but you have a community that is here for you.”

For those interested in Mommas on a Mission you can visit their Facebook Page at this link: https://www.facebook.com/liliautismmom/?ref=page_internal There you will find any upcoming events and contact information needed.

Photo credit: Lilianna Medina

Lilianna Medina and Francisco Santos

Lilianna Medina and Laura Zambrano

Autism Awareness Festival photos from their Facebook Page