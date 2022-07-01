The Nevada State Treasurer’s Office Announces

July Programming of Events

The Nevada College Savings Programs offer families across the state a wide variety of college savings options and plans. The following educational events are designed to assist those looking for information regarding services as well as help individuals and families navigate various college savings plans available.

Special Events

Back To School Fair

Friday, July 22 from 4 – 7 p.m.

Grant Sawyer Building

555 E. Washington Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89101

Join the State Treasurer’s Office and their community partners for a back-to-school fair where students will receive a backpack filled with school supplies for the upcoming school year. Attendees will receive free ice cream in addition to resources and school supplies. Nevada students and their families are highly encouraged to attend. There is a limited quantity of supplies available.

Nevada College Kick Start

Nevada College Kick Start Wednesday Webinar

Wednesday, July 13 at 1 p.m.

Wednesday, July 27 at 4 p.m.

Register here

Join Jamille Walton, Management Analyst, and Troy Watts, Marketing Coordinator, from the State Treasurer’s Office as they discuss the different programs and resources available to Nevadans to help them plan and save for higher education. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about the Nevada College Kick Start Program and the different benefits offered through Nevada’s 529 College Savings Plans. This free virtual webinar will take place every other Wednesday in July. Those interested in attending can register for all events using the link above.

Governor Guinn Millennium Scholarship

Millennium Scholarship Webinars

Friday, July 8 at 4 p.m.

Tuesday, July 26 at 2 p.m.

Register here

Join Kristina Ramirez, Millennium Program Officer and Naomi Nevers, Millennium Administrative Assistant from the State Treasurer’s Office for a presentation on the details of how to earn and keep the Millennium Scholarship. All high school students, parents, school staff and current Millennium Scholars are encouraged to attend. This free virtual webinar will take place monthly throughout the year. Those interested in attending can register for all events using the link above.

About the Nevada State Treasurer’s Office

The Nevada State Treasurer’s Office is responsible for several critical State functions, including State banking, and transaction management; investment and debt portfolio management; collecting and returning unclaimed property; and administering a number of college savings and scholarship programs.

The State Treasurer is elected by the people to a four-year term. Zach Conine is the current State Treasurer. For questions or more information, please email collegesavings@nevadatreasurer.gov or call 702-486-6980.

…