SUNDAY, JUNE 26

Kid’s Movie: 1 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Come enjoy a movie matinee with a kid’s movie rated G or PG. Call 702-507-4080.

MONDAY, JUNE 27

Toddler Storytime: 10-11 a.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Toddlers enjoy songs, nursery rhymes, stories and finger plays. Call 702-507-4080.

Book Bingo: 1-2 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. Play bingo, win books! Info: 702-507-4080.

Lego Club: 3:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Kids ages 5-11 are invited to come and make super creations out of Legos. Call 702-507-4080.

Bereavement Group: 5-6:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. St. This is a group headed by Mesa View/Virgin Valley Hospice. For more information, call 702-346-5224.