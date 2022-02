The Virgin Valley Artists’ Association announces it’s First Artist in Residence Grant

The Virgin Valley Artists’ Association is exited to announce it’s first Artist is Residence Program featuring visual artist Larry Burton who will be conducting a week-long workshop from Feb 21 – 25,2022 at the Mesquite Fine Arts Center. All sessions are free. For more information and to register click on the following link:

https://www.mesquitefineartscenter.com/content.aspx?page_id=0&club_id=590375