The Nevada State Treasurer’s Office Announces

February Programming of Events

The Nevada College Savings Programs offer families across the state a wide variety of college savings options and plans. The following educational events are designed to assist those looking for information regarding services as well as help individuals and families navigate various college savings plans available.

Special Events

My Story: Dr. Constance J. Brooks

Wednesday, Feb. 2 at 4 p.m.

Register here

Join State Treasurer Zach Conine and Constance J. Brooks, PhD, Vice Chancellor of Public Affairs & Advancement for the Nevada System of Higher Education (NSHE), for an engaging conversation where attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about Dr. Brooks’ educational journey, career paths, accomplishments, and most importantly, the amazing work they do every day to positively impact Nevada families.

My Story: Dr. DeRionne P. Pollard

Thursday, Feb. 10 at 2 p.m.

Register here

Join State Treasurer Zach Conine and Dr. DeRionne P. Pollard, President of Nevada State College (NSC), for an engaging conversation where attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about Dr. Pollard’s educational journey, career paths, accomplishments, and most importantly, the amazing work they do every day to positively impact Nevada families.

My Story: Wendell P. Williams

Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 2 p.m.

Register here

Join State Treasurer Zach Conine and Wendell P. Williams, former Nevada Assemblyman, for an engaging conversation where attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about Mr. Williams’ educational journey, career paths, accomplishments, and most importantly, the amazing work they do every day to positively impact Nevada families.

My Story: Representative Steven Horsford

Monday, Feb. 28 at 1 p.m.

Register here

Join State Treasurer Zach Conine and Rep. Steven Horsford, Representative for Nevada’s 4th Congressional District, for an engaging conversation where attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about Rep. Horsford’s educational journey, career paths, accomplishments, and most importantly, the amazing work they do every day to positively impact Nevada families.

Nevada College Kick Start

Nevada College Kick Start Wednesday Webinar

Wednesday, February 9 at 1 p.m.

Wednesday, February 23 at 4 p.m.

Register here

Join Jamille Walton, Management Analyst, and Troy Watts, Marketing Coordinator, from the State Treasurer’s Office as they discuss the different programs and resources available to Nevadans to help them plan and save for higher education. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about the Nevada College Kick Start Program and the different benefits offered through Nevada’s 529 College Savings Plans. This free virtual webinar will take place every other Wednesday in February. Those interested in attending can register for all events using the link above.

Governor Guinn Millennium Scholarship

Millennium Scholarship Webinars

Monday, February 14 at 2:30 p.m.

Monday, February 28 at 3 p.m.

Register here

Join Kristina Ramirez, Millennium Program Officer and Naomi Nevers, Millennium Administrative Assistant from the State Treasurer’s Office for a presentation on the details of how to earn and keep the Millennium Scholarship. All high school students, parents, school staff and current Millennium Scholars are encouraged to attend. This free virtual webinar will take place monthly throughout the year. Those interested in attending can register for all events using the link above.