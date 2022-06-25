The Nevada Independent

Nevada Democratic Party Chair Judith Whitmer and three other state Democrats made the case to national party officials Wednesday that the Silver State, with a diverse population, a swing-state nature and an ability to hold a fair contest, should hold the first presidential primary of the 2024 election cycle.

“Nevada represents the bright future of the Democratic Party,” Whitmer told the Democratic National Committee’s (DNC) Rules and Bylaws Committee (RBC) Wednesday. “As I hope you will see today, our strengths are uniquely aligned with the RBC’s goals in this process, whether it’s diversity, competitiveness, or feasibility, the answer is Nevada.”

She also underscored the unity of the party behind the campaign.

“We’re united in this push as one team — the state party, our elected officials, our partners in labor and grassroots Democrats across Nevada,” Whitmer said. “We’re ready to be first, and we have the broad support we need to bring historic change to this primary process.”

Whitmer’s comments come after the party split over her leadership. Whitmer was elected state party chair last year and led a slate of Democratic Socialist candidates who took over the party. Their election led to the mass resignation of party staff, many of whom moved to a rival group called Nevada Democratic Victory based in Reno. Whitmer also backed progressive Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) for president over President Joe Biden in the 2020 nominating contest.