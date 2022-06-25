July has been declared as Back to School Supply Drive month in the city of Mesquite. This is an annual nationwide effort that the city of Mesquite is also supporting. Read the proclamation HERE.
Members of the community are asked to help and donate everyday school items to ensure students have what they will need when school starts up again in August.
These school items will be distributed to our teachers who can decide what supplies are needed by students.
There will be three locations set up as places where these items can be donated. The Mesquite City Hall lobbies, Mesquite Recreation Center and the Clark County Library.