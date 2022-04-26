The Mesquite Republican Women are sponsoring the Mesquite Spring Festival that will be held on Saturday, April 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will be held outdoors at the Mesquite Recreation Center field. Admission is free.

More than 70 booths have been reserved for candidates, local artists, crafters, and a wide variety of items and services. Some of the great food trucks serving Mesquite will be on hand.

Many candidates for office will be taking the stage to try and win votes. Between candidates will be live entertainment featuring local singers. A silent auction with wonderful prizes has been assembled. Items included are dinners for two, gym memberships and rounds of golf at local clubs.

Of course, a bake sale will be held with wrapped goods to take home. Although most of the candidates will be Republican some are nonpartisan, and an informed voter is what makes America great! Please stop by and enjoy.

For further questions, please contact Melissa at melissah@rconnects.com or 702-884-3753.