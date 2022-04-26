WEDNESDAY, APRIL 27

Preschool Storytime: 10-11 a.m. Mesquite Library, 121 W. 1st N St. Join for stories, songs and activities that build early literacy. For children ages 3-5 and their caregivers. Call 702-507-4080.

International Cinema (Film Discussion Group: 2-3 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join to discuss (in English) a different film each month. Pick up a copy of the month’s selection at the Customer Service Desk. Call 702-507-4080.

Kids Artsy Craft Club: 4:30-5:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 121 W. 1st N St. Unleash your inner artist. Inspired by great artists, we’ll explore fun and different ways to create art. Ages 5-12. Call 702-507-4080.

3D Pen Coloring: 3 – 4:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Come learn more about 3D Pen Coloring. Info: 702-507-4080.

Stories of the Virgin River Valley Campfire Program: 6-7 p.m., City Hall council chambers. Community event sponsored by the Virgin Valley Heritage Museum and the Virgin River Coalition. Call 702-346-5705

THURSDAY, APRIL 28

Sunrise Rotary: 7:30 a.m. Meets every Thursday at CSN. Room 1. For more information, contact Deb Parsley at 702-420-4494.

COVID-19 mobile testing: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Jimmy Hughes Campus, 150 N. Yucca St. Administrated by Curative. Tests are free. Walk-ups welcome, appointments can be made at https://curative.com/.

3D Print and Design: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Learn more about 3D printing and design. Info: 702-507-4080.

Book Bingo: 2:30-3:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. Play bingo, win books! Info: 702-507-4080.

STEAM Activities for Teens: 3:30 p.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Participate each week in fun, hands-on Science, Technology, Engineering, Art or Math activity. Info: 702-507-4080.

STEAM Activities for Kids: 4-5 p.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Participate each week in fun, hands-on Science, Technology, Engineering, Art or Math activity. Info: 702-507-4080.