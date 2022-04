04/25/22 Mesquite Police Department 6202 06:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1 Date: 04/23/22 For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 220423026 K9 Search Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P3 Time Reported: 18:04 Time Dispatched: 22:27 Time Arrived : 18:04 Time Completed : 19:19 Synopsis: 220423027 Traffic Problem Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Butler, J Stallone Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 19:09 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:10 Time Completed : 19:12 Synopsis: 220423028 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R2 Time Reported: 20:19 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:19 Time Completed : 20:21 Synopsis: 220423029 Domestic Violence IP Incident Address : Kitty Hawk Dr # 3311 Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, R Hughes, M Magadan, L Stewart, J Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 20:25 Time Dispatched: 20:28 Time Arrived : 20:34 Time Completed : 20:47 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 20:25 Time Dispatched: 20:28 Time Arrived : 20:32 Time Completed : 20:57 Unit: P3 Time Reported: 20:25 Time Dispatched: 20:31 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 20:55 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 20:25 Time Dispatched: 20:28 Time Arrived : 20:32 Time Completed : 21:18 Unit: S2 Time Reported: 20:25 Time Dispatched: 20:30 Time Arrived : 20:34 Time Completed : 20:51 Synopsis: 220423030 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 21:36 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:36 Time Completed : 21:43 Synopsis: 220423031 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 21:39 Time Dispatched: 21:50 Time Arrived : 21:39 Time Completed : 21:41 Synopsis: 220423032 Person On Foot Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 21:41 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:42 Time Completed : 21:49 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 21:41 Time Dispatched: 21:42 Time Arrived : 21:42 Time Completed : 21:50 Synopsis: 220423033 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Lower Flat Top Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R2 Time Reported: 21:54 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:54 Time Completed : 22:03 Synopsis: 220423034 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : Valley View Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 21:58 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:58 Time Completed : 22:01 Synopsis: 220423035 Domestic Violence IP Incident Address : W PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, M Magadan, L Stewart Disposition : C Unfounded Unit: B2 Time Reported: 22:07 Time Dispatched: 22:13 Time Arrived : 22:14 Time Completed : 22:14 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 22:07 Time Dispatched: 22:11 Time Arrived : 22:15 Time Completed : 22:17 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 22:07 Time Dispatched: 22:11 Time Arrived : 22:14 Time Completed : 22:14 Synopsis: 220423036 Traffic Stop Incident Address : W Old Mill Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, M Magadan, L Stewart Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: B2 Time Reported: 22:44 Time Dispatched: 02:27 Time Arrived : 22:51 Time Completed : 01:53 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 22:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:03 Time Completed : 23:09 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 22:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:51 Time Completed : 23:09 Synopsis: A traffic stop was made for speeding. 220423004 Domestic Trouble Incident Address : Riverside Rd # 2D Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth, R Longman, J Rich Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A1 Time Reported: 06:55 Time Dispatched: 07:00 Time Arrived : 07:00 Time Completed : 07:55 Unit: B1 Time Reported: 06:55 Time Dispatched: 07:00 Time Arrived : 07:00 Time Completed : 08:13 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 06:55 Time Dispatched: 07:00 Time Arrived : 07:02 Time Completed : 11:56 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 06:55 Time Dispatched: 07:03 Time Arrived : 07:03 Time Completed : 08:13 Synopsis: Officers responded to a domestic dispute. After the further investigation, one adult female was arrested for domestic battery. 220423005 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 08:21 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:22 Time Completed : 08:24 Synopsis: 220423006 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 08:55 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:55 Time Completed : 08:57 Synopsis: 220423007 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 10:28 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:29 Time Completed : 10:34 Synopsis: 220423008 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 10:34 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:35 Time Completed : 10:45 Synopsis: 220423009 Person On Foot Incident Address : W Hafen Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman, J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 10:51 Time Dispatched: 11:20 Time Arrived : 10:51 Time Completed : 11:23 Unit: B1 Time Reported: 10:51 Time Dispatched: 10:51 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 10:54 Synopsis: 220423010 Theft From Veh Incident Address : W Old Mill Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, R Longman, R Hughes, J Rich Disposition : A Active Unit: A1 Time Reported: 11:35 Time Dispatched: 11:43 Time Arrived : 11:47 Time Completed : 12:32 Unit: B1 Time Reported: 11:35 Time Dispatched: 11:44 Time Arrived : 12:14 Time Completed : 13:47 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 11:35 Time Dispatched: 12:14 Time Arrived : 12:14 Time Completed : 12:30 Unit: P3 Time Reported: 11:35 Time Dispatched: 11:43 Time Arrived : 12:07 Time Completed : 13:41 Synopsis: An officer responded to a theft call and a report was taken. 220423011 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : El Dorado Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 12:28 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:28 Time Completed : 12:29 Synopsis: 220423012 Trespassing Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth, J Rich Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A1 Time Reported: 12:28 Time Dispatched: 12:32 Time Arrived : 12:38 Time Completed : 13:21 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 12:28 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:31 Time Completed : 12:41 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 12:28 Time Dispatched: 12:30 Time Arrived : 12:30 Time Completed : 12:39 Synopsis: An officer responded to a trespass violator. 220423013 Reckless Driver Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 12:34 Time Dispatched: 12:56 Time Arrived : 12:56 Time Completed : 12:57 Synopsis: 220423014 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 13:32 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:32 Time Completed : 13:34 Synopsis: 220423015 Intoxicated Person Incident Address : Mesa Blvd #e107 Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, R Longman, J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 13:41 Time Dispatched: 13:48 Time Arrived : 13:51 Time Completed : 14:08 Unit: B1 Time Reported: 13:41 Time Dispatched: 13:48 Time Arrived : 14:04 Time Completed : 14:04 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 13:41 Time Dispatched: 13:48 Time Arrived : 13:48 Time Completed : 14:04 Synopsis: 220423016 Traffic accident W/O injury Incident Address : FALCON RIDGE Pkwy & W PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 14:06 Time Dispatched: 14:13 Time Arrived : 14:36 Time Completed : 14:39 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 14:06 Time Dispatched: 14:13 Time Arrived : 14:13 Time Completed : 14:35 Synopsis: 220423017 Alarm Incident Address : Rolling Hills Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 16:00 Time Dispatched: 16:03 Time Arrived : 16:09 Time Completed : 16:16 Synopsis: 220423018 Unknown Problem Incident Address : riverside rd Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 16:03 Time Dispatched: 16:14 Time Arrived : 16:19 Time Completed : 16:23 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 16:03 Time Dispatched: 16:15 Time Arrived : 16:18 Time Completed : 16:22 Synopsis: 220423019 Suspicious/Pers Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman, R Hughes, J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 16:15 Time Dispatched: 16:17 Time Arrived : 16:17 Time Completed : 16:17 Unit: B1 Time Reported: 16:15 Time Dispatched: 16:16 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 16:17 Unit: P3 Time Reported: 16:15 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:16 Time Completed : 16:33 Synopsis: 220423020 Trespassing Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, R Longman, J Rich Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A1 Time Reported: 16:27 Time Dispatched: 16:33 Time Arrived : 16:33 Time Completed : 17:10 Unit: B1 Time Reported: 16:27 Time Dispatched: 16:33 Time Arrived : 16:33 Time Completed : 16:49 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 16:27 Time Dispatched: 16:35 Time Arrived : 16:36 Time Completed : 16:48 Synopsis: An officer responded to a trespass violator. 220423021 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 16:41 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:41 Time Completed : 16:42 Synopsis: 220423022 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 16:55 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:55 Time Completed : 16:57 Synopsis: 220423023 Nuisance or Minor Disturbance Incident Address : Chaparral Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 16:52 Time Dispatched: 16:58 Time Arrived : 16:59 Time Completed : 17:00 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 16:52 Time Dispatched: 16:58 Time Arrived : 16:59 Time Completed : 17:03 Synopsis: 220423024 Theft Incident Address : Highland Dr # 307 Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart Disposition : A Active Unit: B2 Time Reported: 17:15 Time Dispatched: 19:03 Time Arrived : 19:10 Time Completed : 19:57 Synopsis: 220423025 Traffic Stop Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, R Hughes Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: P3 Time Reported: 17:51 Time Dispatched: 19:19 Time Arrived : 17:57 Time Completed : 18:04 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 17:51 Time Dispatched: 17:57 Time Arrived : 18:22 Time Completed : 19:41 Synopsis: A detective conducted a traffic stop and observed indicators of criminal activity. One male and one female were arrested for drug related offenses and one male was cited and released for an alcohol offense. 220423026 K9 Search Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P3 Time Reported: 18:04 Time Dispatched: 22:27 Time Arrived : 18:04 Time Completed : 19:19 Synopsis: 220423027 Traffic Problem Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Butler, J Stallone Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 19:09 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:10 Time Completed : 19:12 Synopsis: 220423028 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R2 Time Reported: 20:19 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:19 Time Completed : 20:21 Synopsis: 220423029 Domestic Violence IP Incident Address : Kitty Hawk Dr # 3311 Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, R Hughes, M Magadan, L Stewart, J Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 20:25 Time Dispatched: 20:28 Time Arrived : 20:34 Time Completed : 20:47 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 20:25 Time Dispatched: 20:28 Time Arrived : 20:32 Time Completed : 20:57 Unit: P3 Time Reported: 20:25 Time Dispatched: 20:31 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 20:55 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 20:25 Time Dispatched: 20:28 Time Arrived : 20:32 Time Completed : 21:18 Unit: S2 Time Reported: 20:25 Time Dispatched: 20:30 Time Arrived : 20:34 Time Completed : 20:51 Synopsis: 220423030 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 21:36 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:36 Time Completed : 21:43 Synopsis: 220423031 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 21:39 Time Dispatched: 21:50 Time Arrived : 21:39 Time Completed : 21:41 Synopsis: 220423032 Person On Foot Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 21:41 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:42 Time Completed : 21:49 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 21:41 Time Dispatched: 21:42 Time Arrived : 21:42 Time Completed : 21:50 Synopsis: 220423033 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Lower Flat Top Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R2 Time Reported: 21:54 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:54 Time Completed : 22:03 Synopsis: 220423034 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : Valley View Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 21:58 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:58 Time Completed : 22:01 Synopsis: 220423035 Domestic Violence IP Incident Address : W PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, M Magadan, L Stewart Disposition : C Unfounded Unit: B2 Time Reported: 22:07 Time Dispatched: 22:13 Time Arrived : 22:14 Time Completed : 22:14 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 22:07 Time Dispatched: 22:11 Time Arrived : 22:15 Time Completed : 22:17 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 22:07 Time Dispatched: 22:11 Time Arrived : 22:14 Time Completed : 22:14 Synopsis: 220423036 Traffic Stop Incident Address : W Old Mill Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, M Magadan, L Stewart Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: B2 Time Reported: 22:44 Time Dispatched: 02:27 Time Arrived : 22:51 Time Completed : 01:53 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 22:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:03 Time Completed : 23:09 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 22:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:51 Time Completed : 23:09 Synopsis: A traffic stop was made for speeding. One adult male was arrested for DUI and traffic offenses. 220424001 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : W Hafen Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, J Stout Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 00:35 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:36 Time Completed : 00:45 Unit: S2 Time Reported: 00:35 Time Dispatched: 00:36 Time Arrived : 00:42 Time Completed : 00:42 Synopsis: 220424002 Domestic Violence IP Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, M Magadan, J Stout Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: C2 Time Reported: 01:01 Time Dispatched: 01:03 Time Arrived : 01:06 Time Completed : 02:51 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 01:01 Time Dispatched: 01:03 Time Arrived : 01:10 Time Completed : 01:52 Unit: S2 Time Reported: 01:01 Time Dispatched: 01:03 Time Arrived : 01:06 Time Completed : 01:39 Synopsis: Officers responded to a casino for a report of domestic battery. One female adult was arrested for domestic battery. 220424003 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 01:47 Time Dispatched: 01:53 Time Arrived : 01:58 Time Completed : 02:00 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 01:47 Time Dispatched: 01:52 Time Arrived : 02:00 Time Completed : 02:36 Synopsis: 220424004 Alarm Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 05:59 Time Dispatched: 06:02 Time Arrived : 06:13 Time Completed : 06:15 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 05:59 Time Dispatched: 06:03 Time Arrived : 06:08 Time Completed : 06:15 Synopsis: 220424005 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 06:23 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:23 Time Completed : 06:25 Synopsis: 220424006 *EMS* Stab/Gunshot/Penetration Incident Address : Moss Dr # 10 Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 06:59 Time Dispatched: 07:04 Time Arrived : 07:32 Time Completed : 08:54 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 06:59 Time Dispatched: 07:04 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 07:29 Unit: RES11 Time Reported: 06:59 Time Dispatched: 07:03 Time Arrived : 07:06 Time Completed : 07:50 Unit: RES32 Time Reported: 06:59 Time Dispatched: 07:02 Time Arrived : 07:06 Time Completed : 07:27 Synopsis: Officers took a report for an adult female who was placed on legal hold. 220424007 Alarm Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: CANCELLED Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: CANCELLED Time Reported: 07:05 Time Dispatched: 07:09 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 07:09 Synopsis: 220424008 Attempt to Locate Incident Address : I15 NB Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, M Diaz, J Rich, D Alejos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 10:43 Time Dispatched: 10:51 Time Arrived : 10:58 Time Completed : Unit: C1 Time Reported: 10:43 Time Dispatched: 10:51 Time Arrived : 10:58 Time Completed : 11:34 Unit: P2 Time Reported: 10:43 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:10 Time Completed : 11:30 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 10:43 Time Dispatched: 10:51 Time Arrived : 10:56 Time Completed : 11:26 Synopsis: 220424009 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : N LOWER FLAT TOP DR Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 11:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:32 Time Completed : 11:54 Synopsis: 220424010 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : ISAAC NEWTON DR Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 12:02 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:03 Time Completed : 12:05 Synopsis: 220424011 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Willis Carrier Cyn Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 12:16 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:17 Time Completed : 12:21 Synopsis: 220424012 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Bertha Howe Ave Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 12:24 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:24 Time Completed : 12:30 Synopsis: 220424013 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 12:54 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:54 Time Completed : 12:55 Synopsis: 220424014 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 13:12 Time Dispatched: 13:19 Time Arrived : 13:12 Time Completed : 13:18 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 13:12 Time Dispatched: 13:13 Time Arrived : 13:13 Time Completed : 13:18 Synopsis: 220424015 Suspicious/Pers Incident Address : N Dairy Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, J Rich, D Alejos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 13:10 Time Dispatched: 13:18 Time Arrived : 13:23 Time Completed : 13:19 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 13:10 Time Dispatched: 13:18 Time Arrived : 13:19 Time Completed : 13:48 Unit: P2 Time Reported: 13:10 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:20 Time Completed : 13:40 Synopsis: 220424016 Welfare Check Incident Address : Peartree Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, J Rich, D Alejos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 13:27 Time Dispatched: 13:33 Time Arrived : 13:38 Time Completed : 14:04 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 13:27 Time Dispatched: 13:48 Time Arrived : 13:53 Time Completed : 13:59 Unit: P2 Time Reported: 13:27 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:40 Time Completed : 14:00 Synopsis: 220424017 Agency Assistance Incident Address : N Yucca St # 5 Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, M Diaz, J Rich, D Alejos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 14:08 Time Dispatched: 14:22 Time Arrived : 14:28 Time Completed : 14:35 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 14:08 Time Dispatched: 14:11 Time Arrived : 14:19 Time Completed : 17:56 Unit: P2 Time Reported: 14:08 Time Dispatched: 14:11 Time Arrived : 14:14 Time Completed : 17:58 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 14:08 Time Dispatched: 14:11 Time Arrived : 14:13 Time Completed : 14:35 Unit: RES11 Time Reported: 14:08 Time Dispatched: 14:10 Time Arrived : 14:16 Time Completed : 14:31 Unit: RES12 Time Reported: 14:08 Time Dispatched: 14:10 Time Arrived : 14:17 Time Completed : 14:31 Synopsis: Officers responded to a residence reference an adult male who was found deceased. 220424018 Person On Foot Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz, J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 16:23 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:24 Time Completed : 16:35 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 16:23 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:24 Time Completed : 16:29 Synopsis: 220424019 Suicidal Person Incident Address : KALANCHOE WAY Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes, M Magadan, J Stout, D Woods, D Alej Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 17:56 Time Dispatched: 18:02 Time Arrived : 18:03 Time Completed : 20:57 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 17:56 Time Dispatched: 18:02 Time Arrived : 18:03 Time Completed : 19:18 Unit: P2 Time Reported: 17:56 Time Dispatched: 18:02 Time Arrived : 18:10 Time Completed : 19:11 Unit: P3 Time Reported: 17:56 Time Dispatched: 18:02 Time Arrived : 18:10 Time Completed : 19:10 Unit: S2 Time Reported: 17:56 Time Dispatched: 18:02 Time Arrived : 18:10 Time Completed : 18:54 Synopsis: Officers responded to a report suicidal male. Officers arrived and transported the male to Mesa View Hospital to be evaluated. 566 Attempt to Locate Incident Address : I15 NB Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, M Diaz, J Rich, D Alejos Disposition : A Active Unit: A1 Time Reported: 10:43 Time Dispatched: 10:51 Time Arrived : 10:58 Time Completed : Unit: C1 Time Reported: 10:43 Time Dispatched: 10:51 Time Arrived : 10:58 Time Completed : 11:34 Unit: P2 Time Reported: 10:43 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:10 Time Completed : 11:30 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 10:43 Time Dispatched: 10:51 Time Arrived : 10:56 Time Completed : 11:26 Synopsis: 22ACO1219 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 06:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:47 Time Completed : 06:48 Synopsis: 22ACO1220 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:50 Time Completed : 06:50 Synopsis: 22ACO1221 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:50 Time Completed : 06:51 Synopsis: 22ACO1222 Animal Cremation Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:51 Time Completed : 06:52 Synopsis: 22ACO1223 Animal complaint Incident Address : Gean St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 12:59 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:59 Time Completed : 13:00 Synopsis: 22ACO1224 Animal Pickup Incident Address : Gean St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 13:33 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:33 Time Completed : 13:36 Synopsis: 22ACO1225 Animal Bailed Out Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 15:33 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:33 Time Completed : 15:34 Synopsis: 22ACO1226 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 15:38 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:38 Time Completed : 15:38 Synopsis: 22ACO1227 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 05:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:49 Time Completed : 06:17 Synopsis: 22ACO1228 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:17 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:17 Time Completed : 06:17 Synopsis: 22ACO1229 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 06:17 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:17 Time Completed : 06:17 Synopsis: 22ACO1230 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:17 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:17 Time Completed : 06:18 Synopsis: 22ACO1231 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:18 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:18 Time Completed : 06:19 Synopsis: 22ACO1232 Animal Pickup Incident Address : Lime Wood St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 09:56 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:56 Time Completed : 09:57 Synopsis: 22ACO1233 Animal Release Incident Address : RIverside & Hafen Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 10:16 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:16 Time Completed : 10:16 Synopsis: 22ACO1234 Animal Complain Incident Address : Mesa Spring Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 12:09 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:09 Time Completed : 12:16 Synopsis: 22ACO1235 Animal Adopt Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 14:13 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:13 Time Completed : 14:14 Synopsis: 22ACO1236 Animal complaint Incident Address : Normandy Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 14:38 Time Dispatched: 14:42 Time Arrived : 14:47 Time Completed : 15:00 Synopsis: 22ACO1237 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 15:03 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:03 Time Completed : 15:04 Synopsis: 22ACO1238 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 15:04 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:04 Time Completed : 15:05 Synopsis: 22MCC1459 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 07:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:48 Time Completed : 07:54 Synopsis: 22MCC1460 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Shivwits Dr Responding Officers: E Mejia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6218 Time Reported: 08:05 Time Dispatched: 08:09 Time Arrived : 08:09 Time Completed : 08:09 Synopsis: 22MCC1461 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Mejia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6218 Time Reported: 10:20 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:22 Time Completed : 10:42 Synopsis: 22MCC1462 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 11:36 Time Dispatched: 11:37 Time Arrived : 11:37 Time Completed : 11:38 Synopsis: 22MCC1463 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : MESA VW Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Mejia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6218 Time Reported: 13:17 Time Dispatched: 13:22 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 13:22 Synopsis: 22MCC1464 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 16:05 Time Dispatched: 16:07 Time Arrived : 16:07 Time Completed : 16:07 Synopsis: 22MCC1465 Unknown Problem Incident Address : riverside rd Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 16:03 Time Dispatched: 16:14 Time Arrived : 16:19 Time Completed : 16:23 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 16:03 Time Dispatched: 16:15 Time Arrived : 16:18 Time Completed : 16:22 Synopsis: 22MCC1466 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Mejia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6218 Time Reported: 17:55 Time Dispatched: 13:25 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 13:36 Synopsis: 22MCC1467 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 18:33 Time Dispatched: 18:35 Time Arrived : 18:35 Time Completed : 18:35 Synopsis: 22MCC1468 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Jensen Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6166 Time Reported: 18:34 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 18:35 Time Completed : 18:38 Synopsis: 22MCC1469 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : DESERT WINDS Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 20:05 Time Dispatched: 20:07 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 20:08 Synopsis: 22MCC1470 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 20:50 Time Dispatched: 20:51 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 20:52 Synopsis: 22MCC1471 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 21:38 Time Dispatched: 21:38 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 21:39 Synopsis: 22MCC1472 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Jensen Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6166 Time Reported: 23:05 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:06 Time Completed : 23:09 Synopsis: 22MCC1473 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 04:47 Time Dispatched: 04:47 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 04:48 Synopsis: 22MCC1474 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 06:50 Time Dispatched: 06:52 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 06:52 Synopsis: 22MCC1475 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 08:23 Time Dispatched: 08:25 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 08:25 Synopsis: 22MCC1476 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 09:34 Time Dispatched: 09:34 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 09:35 Synopsis: 22MCC1477 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 09:42 Time Dispatched: 09:44 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 09:44 Synopsis: 22MCC1478 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 10:00 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:00 Time Completed : 10:01 Synopsis: 22MCC1479 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 10:00 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:01 Time Completed : 11:39 Synopsis: 22MCC1480 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 11:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:52 Time Completed : 12:42 Synopsis: 22MCC1481 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 13:40 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:40 Time Completed : 14:30 Synopsis: 22MCC1482 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 14:18 Time Dispatched: 14:30 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 14:30 Synopsis: 22MCC1483 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 15:00 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:00 Time Completed : 15:44 Synopsis: 22MCE0413 Parking Problem Incident Address : Palmer Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Butler, J Stallone Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 16:35 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:35 Time Completed : 16:37 Synopsis: 22MCE0414 Traffic Problem Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Butler, J Stallone Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 19:09 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:10 Time Completed : 19:12 Synopsis: 22MCE0415 Traffic Problem Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Butler, J Stallone Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 19:22 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:23 Time Completed : 19:50 Synopsis: For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Report Includes: All reported dates between `06:00:00 04/23/22` and `18:00:00 04/24/22` All natures All responsible officers All received by officers All dispositions All locations All cities All agencies