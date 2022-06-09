THURSDAY, JUNE 9

Sunrise Rotary: 7:30 a.m. Meets every Thursday at CSN. Room 1. For more information, contact Deb Parsley at 702-420-4494.

COVID-19 mobile testing: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Jimmy Hughes Campus, 150 N. Yucca St. Administrated by Curative. Tests are free. Walk-ups welcome, appointments can be made at https://curative.com/.

Mesquite Mystery Book Club: 11 a.m. – noon. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Pick up this month’s selection from the customer service desk and read it prior to the meeting. Then join in the discussion. Call 702-507-4080.

Coloring for Adults: 2:30-3:30 p.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join for a relaxing session of coloring intricate and meditative designs of various artists. Info: 702-507-4080.

Teen Scene Crafternoon: 3:30-4:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Teen Scene offers a place for creativity, socialization, gaming, crafting, and lounging for ages 12-17. Call 702-507-4080.

STEAM Activities for Kids: 4-5 p.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Participate each week in fun, hands-on Science, Technology, Engineering, Art or Math activity. Info: 702-507-4080.

FRIDAY, JUNE 10

Blood Drive: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., 100 W. Mesquite Blvd. To schedule an appointment or more information, please log on to redcrossblood.org an enter code CITYOFMESQUITE or call 800-733-3276

Family Storytime for ages 0-5 years: 10-11 a.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join for stories, songs, rhymes and activities. For children ages 0-5 and their caregivers. Call 702-507-4080.

Card Making: 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Exercise your creativity by making two unique greeting cards. Different designs each month. Info: 702-507-4080.

Teen Open Mic: 4 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Grab the mic and tell us a story, a joke or your favorite poetry. Call 702-507-4080.