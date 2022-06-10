By Jacob Solis/The Nevada Independent

After touting former Attorney General Adam Laxalt’s U.S. Senate bid for months, former President Donald Trump made a final push for Laxalt in a 10-minute long “tele-rally” with Laxalt on Wednesday evening ahead of the June 14 primary.

“[June 14] happens to be my birthday,” Trump said on the call. “So if you would give me a nice birthday present — and that’s Adam, give me Adam as a birthday present.”

Calling Laxalt a “true warrior for conservative principles and the MAGA agenda,” Trump also said the Senate hopeful “fought tirelessly against Barack Hussein Obama’s unconstitutional overreach” during his one-term stint as attorney general.

During a short, five-minute-long speech, Trump also praised Laxalt’s positions on the Second Amendment and called him a “rock-solid defender of the election integrity in your state where they’re so corrupt.”

“He stood up to the radical Democrats, where they rewrote your election laws just months before the 2020 election, which they’re not allowed to do,” Trump said, referencing an expansion of mail-in voting by Nevada’s Democrat-controlled Legislature that summer.

