Virgin Valley High School

06 FRI
07 SAT

_________________________________________________________________________________________

Mesquite Days Carnival

FRIDAY, MAY 6

Mesquite Days Carnival:  noon to midnight, Mesquite Recreation Center West Field, 100 W. Old Mill Road. Lots of great food and rides. Live music from 6-8 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St.

SATURDAY, MAY 7

Mesquite Days:  all day. The Mayor’s Pancake Breakfast kick off the event from 7-9 a.m. at Family Heritage Park; followed by the parade at 10 am. and the carnival from noon to midnight at Mesquite Recreation Center West Field, 100 W. Old Mill Road.

SUNDAY, MAY 8

Mesquite Days Carnival:  noon to 5 p.m., Mesquite Recreation Center West Field, 100 W. Old Mill Road. Lots of great food and rides.

_________________________________________________________________________________________

Women’s History and Cultural Center Open House

SATURDAY, MAY 7

Women’s History and Cultural Center Open House: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., 225 N. Willow Road, No. 23. Share Mother’s Day and Loved Ones at a “Have a Heart” hunt with music by the Mesquite Cafe Blues Band.

_________________________________________________________________________________________

Skydome Lounge at CasaBlanca Resort

Lumen Atra

Fri May 6th 8:00pm – 1:30am
Sat May 7th 8:00pm – 1:30am
Sun May 8th 7:00pm – 12:00am
Skydome Lounge @ CasaBlanca Resort950 W Mesquite Blvd, Mesquite, NV 89027, USA map 

Lumen AtraLumen Atra updated 8-18-21

Los Angeles/Orange County/San Diego based group playing a diverse variety of dance music– from Top 40 hits of today, 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s, 00s and more! With Lady Ivy on vocals and Louis Gonzales on drums- Lumen Atra features a diverse variety of pro musicians from Ivy and Louis’ well of talent, from all walks of music life– here to share their special musical gifts with you!

Click Here for a video of the band!

Free Admission – Must be 21 or older

*Band start times may be delayed due to sports or special event broadcasts.

_________________________________________________________________________________________

Mesquite Library

FRIDAY, MAY 6

Open Play Activities: 4 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Open play for children. Call 702-507-4080.

SATURDAY, MAY 7

Movie Matinee for adults: 1-4:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join in for the movie  “West Side Story” at the library. Info: 702-507-4080.

SUNDAY, MAY 8

Movie Matinee for adults: 1-4:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join in for the movie  “West Side Story” at the library. Info: 702-507-4080.

Concert on the Plaza: 3 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Off the Rails performs. Info: 702-507-4080.