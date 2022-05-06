Virgin Valley High School
Mesquite Days Carnival
FRIDAY, MAY 6
Mesquite Days Carnival: noon to midnight, Mesquite Recreation Center West Field, 100 W. Old Mill Road. Lots of great food and rides. Live music from 6-8 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St.
SATURDAY, MAY 7
Mesquite Days: all day. The Mayor’s Pancake Breakfast kick off the event from 7-9 a.m. at Family Heritage Park; followed by the parade at 10 am. and the carnival from noon to midnight at Mesquite Recreation Center West Field, 100 W. Old Mill Road.
SUNDAY, MAY 8
Mesquite Days Carnival: noon to 5 p.m., Mesquite Recreation Center West Field, 100 W. Old Mill Road. Lots of great food and rides.
Women’s History and Cultural Center Open House
SATURDAY, MAY 7
Women’s History and Cultural Center Open House: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., 225 N. Willow Road, No. 23. Share Mother’s Day and Loved Ones at a “Have a Heart” hunt with music by the Mesquite Cafe Blues Band.
Skydome Lounge at CasaBlanca Resort
Lumen Atra
Los Angeles/Orange County/San Diego based group playing a diverse variety of dance music– from Top 40 hits of today, 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s, 00s and more! With Lady Ivy on vocals and Louis Gonzales on drums- Lumen Atra features a diverse variety of pro musicians from Ivy and Louis’ well of talent, from all walks of music life– here to share their special musical gifts with you!
Click Here for a video of the band!
Free Admission – Must be 21 or older
Mesquite Library
FRIDAY, MAY 6
Open Play Activities: 4 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Open play for children. Call 702-507-4080.
SATURDAY, MAY 7
Movie Matinee for adults: 1-4:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join in for the movie “West Side Story” at the library. Info: 702-507-4080.
SUNDAY, MAY 8
Movie Matinee for adults: 1-4:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join in for the movie “West Side Story” at the library. Info: 702-507-4080.
Concert on the Plaza: 3 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Off the Rails performs. Info: 702-507-4080.