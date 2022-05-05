By Micheal Quinton

EVERY KNEE SHALL BOW

The name of Jesus: to Christians it is the name of our Savior, our Lord, and our God.

To non-believers it is the name of a “good teacher”, “a prophet”, “a good man”.

To many it is used as irreverent slang punctuating bouts of profanity. And for others it is said in response to anything unexpected or not pleasing to them.

Yet, the Bible declares in Exodus 20:7 You shall not take the name of the Lord thy God in vain.

God goes further and declares in Isaiah 45:23 that at His name every knee shall bow.

Again, in Philippians 2:10-11 “At the name of Jesus every knee shall bow, and that every tongue shall confess that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father.”

Revelation Chapter five clearly declares that the Lamb of God (Jesus) is the only one worthy of worship.

Jesus is coming again: First, at the rapture described in 1 Thessalonians 4:13-18 where Christ will receive believers (dead or alive) up in the air to be with Him forever. Then during the Great Tribulation, Revelation 19:11-16 describes Jesus returning to earth to judge the nations of the world and to save Israel from annihilation.

For unbelievers, this will be a terrible time of weeping, wailing, and gnashing of teeth in the judgments to come (Revelation 9:20-21; 18:8-10, 18-19). For the believer it will be a time of great joy to be with our Savior (Revelation 19:7-8).

All evil, wickedness, and injustice will be destroyed. Every knee shall bow no matter if they have trusted Christ as Savior or rejected Him; every knee shall bow.

Meanwhile, 2 Peter 3:9 reminds us that God is long-suffering not willing that any should perish, but that all should come to repentance.

While we wait for that time, we should:

Rejoice in our present sufferings; they are not in vain.

Set our minds on heavenly things Colossians 3:1-3

We should practice kneeling. Romans 12:1-2; 1 Corinthians 6:19-20 Obey the Great Commission Matthew 28:19-20.

Today, many mock the name of Jesus, but the day is coming when every knee shall bow.

Michael Quinton is Pastor of Mesquite Baptist Church, 742 W. Pioneer Blvd., Suite A.

Michael Quinton is Pastor of Mesquite Baptist Church, 742 W. Pioneer Blvd., Suite A.

(All messages in the Church Directory are the opinion of the writer, who submits them as a columnist)