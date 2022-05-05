FRIDAY, MAY 6

COVID-19 mobile testing: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Jimmy Hughes Campus, 150 N. Yucca St. Administrated by Curative. Tests are free. Walk-ups welcome, appointments can be made at https://curative.com/.

Mesquite Days Carnival: noon to midnight, Mesquite Recreation Center West Field, 100 W. Old Mill Road. Lots of great food and rides. Live music from 6-8 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St.

Open Play Activities: 4 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Open play for children. Call 702-507-4080.

SATURDAY, MAY 7

Mesquite Days: all day. The Mayor’s Pancake Breakfast kick off the event from 7-9 a.m. at Family Heritage Park; followed by the parade at 10 am. and the carnival from noon to midnight at Mesquite Recreation Center West Field, 100 W. Old Mill Road.

Women’s History and Cultural Center Open House: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., 225 N. Willow Road, No. 23. Share Mother’s Day and Loved Ones at a “Have a Heart” hunt with music by the Mesquite Cafe Blues Band.

Movie Matinee for adults: 1-4:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join in for the movie “West Side Story” at the library. Info: 702-507-4080.

SUNDAY, MAY 8

Mesquite Days Carnival: noon to 5 p.m., Mesquite Recreation Center West Field, 100 W. Old Mill Road. Lots of great food and rides.

Movie Matinee for adults: 1-4:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join in for the movie “West Side Story” at the library. Info: 702-507-4080.

Concert on the Plaza: 3 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Off the Rails performs. Info: 702-507-4080.