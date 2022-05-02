The Virgin Valley Theatre Group
Proudly presents
“A Hilarious, Madcap Comedy…”
An Evening of culture
By Marke Landon Smith, Directed by Robert Craig
Fridays on May 13 & 20 at 7:00pm
Saturdays & Sundays on May 14, 15, 21, 22 at 2:00pm
Come see the residents of a small, southern town try their best to perform “Romeo and Juliet”, but somehow everything goes wrong. “A delightful, slapstick comedy with a lot of heart.”
Get your Tickets:
*Online at MCTNV.com or WTGNV.com
*At the Theatre Box office Thursday 4-6pm or 1 hour prior to performance
*At the Mesquite Fine Arts Center Monday to Saturday, 10am to 4pm
Tickets are $18.00
Mesquite Community Theatre , 150 North Yucca, Mesquite, NV