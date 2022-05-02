“THE MANTA RAYS” Summer Swim Team

SWIMMERS, The City of Mesquite Department of Athletics and Leisure Services is now taking registrations for this summer’s Swim Team “The Manta Rays”. This is a both a recreational and competitive level swim team program that focuses on teaching and promoting good sportsmanship, encourages self-esteem and team work and are for ages from 6 -17.

The team will officially begin practice on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 and will run until August, practicing every Monday through Thursday. There will be 3 practices; 7:00 & 8:00 A.M. advanced practice for the more seasoned and competitive swimmers and a beginner/intermediate practice that will start at 9:00 A.M. Monday through Thursday. The Swim Team coaches will determine what level and time your child will be practicing. For those individuals that want to get going sooner, we will have non mandatory practices (Open Swim) the open swim for participants will begin May 10, 2022 Tuesdays and Thursday at 5:00pm.

The Purpose and Philosophy of the program is to practice and develop strong swimming strokes and improve personal times and skills. This program emphasizes personal improvement. The Departments purpose is to provide opportunities where youth can learn the fundamentals of a sport and learn sportsmanship through participation. The ultimate goal is to encourage skill development and foster a positive attitude.

There is a program fee which includes practice four days per week, T-shirt, and 3 home meets. Away meets are also available for swimmer participation. All swimmers wanting to join the program MUST be able to swim a minimum of 25 yards in Freestyle, Backstroke and Breaststroke without touching the bottom, sides of the pool, or have a Red Cross Level 4 certificate.

For more information about this event and other programs please down load the app, it’s available for iOS or Android devices at http://tour.mesquitenv.gov/. Download it today and discover more of Mesquite!

For more information on this and other programs please contact the Department of Athletics & Leisure Services at (702) 346-8732. Register for youth and adult programs online at: www.mesquitenv.gov. For more information and to stay connected via social media, our Facebook Page is: www.facebook.com/MesquiteNVRecreation or at the Administrative Offices located at 100 W. Old Mill Road.