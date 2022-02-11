Virgin Valley High School

11 FRI
12 SAT

18th Annual Mesquite Heart Walk

Friday Feb 11,2022 from 9-11 a.m. Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 W. Old Mill Road.  The 5K walk begins at 9 a.m. There is no cost to participants. The walk ends at Mesa View Regional Hospital . 

SATURDAY, FEB. 12

Skydome Lounge @ CasaBlanca Resort

Lumen Atra

Fri Feb 11th 8:00pm – 1:30am
Sat Feb 12th 8:00pm – 1:30am
Sun Feb 13th 7:00pm – 12:00am
Skydome Lounge @ CasaBlanca Resort950 W Mesquite Blvd, Mesquite, NV 89027, USA map 

Lumen AtraLumen Atra updated 8-18-21

Los Angeles/Orange County/San Diego based group playing a diverse variety of dance music– from Top 40 hits of today, 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s, 00s and more! With Lady Ivy on vocals and Louis Gonzales on drums- Lumen Atra features a diverse variety of pro musicians from Ivy and Louis’ well of talent, from all walks of music life– here to share their special musical gifts with you!

Click Here for a video of the band!

Free Admission – Must be 21 or older

*Band start times may be delayed due to sports or special event broadcasts.

Mesquite Library

FRIDAY, FEB. 11

Family Storytime for ages 0-5 years: 10-11 a.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join for stories, songs, rhymes and activities. For children ages 0-5 and their caregivers. Call 702-507-4080.

Card Making: 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Exercise your creativity by making two unique greeting cards. Different designs each month. Info: 702-507-4080.

Open Play Activities: 4 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Open play for children. Call 702-507-4080.

SATURDAY, FEB. 12

Family Craft: 11 a.m. – noon, Mesquite Library, 160 W. First North St. Join for an artful craft or project that incorporates dexterity, imagination and fun. Call 702-507-4080.

SUNDAY, FEB. 13

Movie Matinee for adults: 1-4:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join in for the movie “Ghostbusters Afterlife” or “Pig” at the library. Info: 702-507-4080.

 