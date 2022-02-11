Virgin Valley High School
- 2:00 PM – 10:00 PM
VVSH Hosting Southern League WrestlingBoth Gyms and surrounding areas set up for Saturday
- All Day
VVHS Hosting Southern League WrestlingBoth Gyms and surrounding areas
18th Annual Mesquite Heart Walk
Friday Feb 11,2022 from 9-11 a.m. Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 W. Old Mill Road. The 5K walk begins at 9 a.m. There is no cost to participants. The walk ends at Mesa View Regional Hospital .
SATURDAY, FEB. 12
Skydome Lounge @ CasaBlanca Resort
Lumen Atra
Lumen Atra
Los Angeles/Orange County/San Diego based group playing a diverse variety of dance music– from Top 40 hits of today, 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s, 00s and more! With Lady Ivy on vocals and Louis Gonzales on drums- Lumen Atra features a diverse variety of pro musicians from Ivy and Louis’ well of talent, from all walks of music life– here to share their special musical gifts with you!
Click Here for a video of the band!
Free Admission – Must be 21 or older
*Band start times may be delayed due to sports or special event broadcasts.
Mesquite Library
FRIDAY, FEB. 11
Family Storytime for ages 0-5 years: 10-11 a.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join for stories, songs, rhymes and activities. For children ages 0-5 and their caregivers. Call 702-507-4080.
Card Making: 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Exercise your creativity by making two unique greeting cards. Different designs each month. Info: 702-507-4080.
Open Play Activities: 4 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Open play for children. Call 702-507-4080.
SATURDAY, FEB. 12
Family Craft: 11 a.m. – noon, Mesquite Library, 160 W. First North St. Join for an artful craft or project that incorporates dexterity, imagination and fun. Call 702-507-4080.
SUNDAY, FEB. 13
Movie Matinee for adults: 1-4:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join in for the movie “Ghostbusters Afterlife” or “Pig” at the library. Info: 702-507-4080.