Lumen Atra

Los Angeles/Orange County/San Diego based group playing a diverse variety of dance music– from Top 40 hits of today, 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s, 00s and more! With Lady Ivy on vocals and Louis Gonzales on drums- Lumen Atra features a diverse variety of pro musicians from Ivy and Louis’ well of talent, from all walks of music life– here to share their special musical gifts with you!

Click Here for a video of the band!

Free Admission – Must be 21 or older

*Band start times may be delayed due to sports or special event broadcasts.