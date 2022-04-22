The Mesquite Days Events will run from May 4 – 8, 2022 with fun activities and events for five days!

The schedule of events goes as follows:

Wednesday May 4th.

Family Fun Night is FREE with activities, games, music, food and fun for the whole family. Located at Old Mill Baseball Park from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Star Wars Days at Mesquite Recreation Center ( Free admission for those who wear Star Wars apparel). Information call 702-346-8732

Thursday May 5th.

There will be a historical walking tour from 9:30 – 10:00 a.m. at the Virgin Valley Heritage Museum.

Later that day is the Founder’s Forum in the Mesquite City Council Chambers from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

For the National Day of Prayer, ten Mesquite Churches will participate in prayer with music by the Mesquite Community Choir at 830 Hafen Lane from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Friday May 6th.

The Mesquite Days Carnival runs Noon to Midnight. The Vendor Booths open 4:00 to 10:00 p.m. Live music will play 6:00 – 8:30 p.m. Located in the Mesquite Recreation Center West Field, 100 W Old Mill Road.

Saturday May 7th.

The Mayor’s Pancake Breakfast will run 7:00 – 9:00 a.m. at the Family Heritage Park – 100 N Arrowhead Lane.

The Mesquite Days Parade starts at the same location as the breakfast at 10:00 a.m.

Cowboy Poetry will be held at the Mesquite Fine Arts Center from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m.

The Mesquite Days Carnival runs Noon to Midnight. The Vendor Booths open 4:00 to 10:00 p.m. Live music will play 6:00 – 8:30 p.m. Located in the Mesquite Recreation Center West Field, 100 W Old Mill Road.

Sunday May 8th.

The Mesquite Days Carnival runs Noon to Midnight. The Vendor Booths open 4:00 to 10:00 p.m. Located in the Mesquite Recreation Center West Field, 100 W Old Mill Road.