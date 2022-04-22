Virgin Valley High School

23 SAT 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM B&G Swim @ Municipal

SATURDAY, APRIL 23

‘AFTERNOON BLUES IN THE PAVILION’

THE VIRGIN VALLEY ARTISTS ASSOCIATION PRESENTS ‘AFTERNOON BLUES IN THE PAVILION’ BY THE MESQUITE CAFE BLUES BAND ON SATURDAY, APRIL 23,2022 FROM 1 – 3 P.M. AT THE MESQUITE FINE ARTS CENTER ON 15 W MESQUITE BLVD. A FREE FUNDRAISER EVENT FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY. DONATIONS HELP SUPPORT THE FREE ART PROGRAMS AT THE ART CENTER. BAKED GOODS, SNACKS AND DRINKS AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE. _________________________________________________________________________________________ Skydome Lounge at Casablanca Resort Kid & Nick Show Fri Apr 22nd 8:00pm – 1:30am Sat Apr 23rd 8:00pm – 1:30am Sun Apr 24th 7:00pm – 12:00am Skydome Lounge, Casablanca Resort , 950 W Mesquite Blvd, Mesquite, NV 89027, USA map Skydome Lounge; A fun, high energy, interactive, variety musical group! CLICK HERE to go to band website. Free Admission! Must be 21 or older. *Band performance start times may be delayed due to viewing of national sporting events or other special events.

Mesquite Library

FRIDAY, APRIL 22

Family Storytime for ages 0-5 years: 10-11 a.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join for stories, songs, rhymes and activities. For children ages 0-5 and their caregivers. Call 702-507-4080.

D.I.Y. Craft for Adults: 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join us for a fun experience with a different craft each month. Call 702-507-4080.

Open Play Activities: 4 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Open play for children. Call 702-507-4080.

SATURDAY, APRIL 23

Movie Matinee for adults: 1-4:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join in for the movie “Belfast” at the library. Info: 702-507-4080.

Children’s Movie: 1 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Come enjoy a movie matinee with a kid’s movie rated G or PG. Call 702-507-4080.

Apple Phone – Intermediate: 3 – 4 p.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Get to know the ins and outs of your Apple IPhone. Info: 702-507-4080.

SUNDAY, APRIL 24

Children’s Movie: 1 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Come enjoy a movie matinee with a kid’s movie rated G or PG. Call 702-507-4080.

Concert on the Plaza: 3 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Listen to Grant Gunn and Guests Who. Info: 702-507-4080.