‘AFTERNOON BLUES IN THE PAVILION’
THE VIRGIN VALLEY ARTISTS ASSOCIATION PRESENTS ‘AFTERNOON BLUES IN THE PAVILION’ BY THE MESQUITE CAFE BLUES BAND ON SATURDAY, APRIL 23,2022 FROM 1 – 3 P.M. AT THE MESQUITE FINE ARTS CENTER ON 15 W MESQUITE BLVD. A FREE FUNDRAISER EVENT FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY. DONATIONS HELP SUPPORT THE FREE ART PROGRAMS AT THE ART CENTER. BAKED GOODS, SNACKS AND DRINKS AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE.
Skydome Lounge at Casablanca Resort
Kid & Nick Show
Skydome Lounge; A fun, high energy, interactive, variety musical group!
Free Admission!
Must be 21 or older.
*Band performance start times may be delayed due to viewing of national sporting events or other special events.
Mesquite Library
FRIDAY, APRIL 22
Family Storytime for ages 0-5 years: 10-11 a.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join for stories, songs, rhymes and activities. For children ages 0-5 and their caregivers. Call 702-507-4080.
D.I.Y. Craft for Adults: 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join us for a fun experience with a different craft each month. Call 702-507-4080.
Open Play Activities: 4 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Open play for children. Call 702-507-4080.
SATURDAY, APRIL 23
Movie Matinee for adults: 1-4:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join in for the movie “Belfast” at the library. Info: 702-507-4080.
Children’s Movie: 1 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Come enjoy a movie matinee with a kid’s movie rated G or PG. Call 702-507-4080.
Apple Phone – Intermediate: 3 – 4 p.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Get to know the ins and outs of your Apple IPhone. Info: 702-507-4080.
SUNDAY, APRIL 24
Children’s Movie: 1 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Come enjoy a movie matinee with a kid’s movie rated G or PG. Call 702-507-4080.
Concert on the Plaza: 3 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Listen to Grant Gunn and Guests Who. Info: 702-507-4080.