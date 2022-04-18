04/17/22                   Mesquite Police Department                       6202
220415045     Driving Under the Influence
	Incident Address : OASIS Blvd & E PIONEER Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave, G Garcia, E Baron, A Thatcher
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 21:32      Time Dispatched: 00:56
	                    Time Arrived : 21:42      Time Completed : 00:57

	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 21:32      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:59      Time Completed : 22:16

	Unit: P4            Time Reported: 21:32      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:38      Time Completed : 22:51

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 21:32      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:57      Time Completed : 22:16
Synopsis:

An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation.  One
adult female was arrested for DUI.


Officers responded to a business in reference to a male trespassing. One adult
male was issued a citation for trespassing.


Officers respond to a business in regards to a trespass. One male was cited
for trespassing.



Officers responded to a casino regarding a complaint of a trespassing male.  One
male was placed under arrest for trespassing.


220415004     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood, J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 06:11      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:17      Time Completed : 06:21

	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 06:11      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:12      Time Completed : 06:16
Synopsis:




220415005     Alarm
	Incident Address : W Hafen Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl, J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 06:21      Time Dispatched: 06:30
	                    Time Arrived : 06:38      Time Completed : 06:51

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 06:21      Time Dispatched: 06:34
	                    Time Arrived : 06:42      Time Completed : 06:43
Synopsis:




220415006     Alarm
	Incident Address : W Hafen Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney, CANCELLED
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 07:56      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 08:01

	Unit: CANCELLED     Time Reported: 07:56      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 08:01
Synopsis:




220415007     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : Moss Dr # 10
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood, S Bruehl, J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 09:07      Time Dispatched: 09:16
	                    Time Arrived : 09:26      Time Completed : 10:02

	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 09:07      Time Dispatched: 09:16
	                    Time Arrived : 09:24      Time Completed : 10:06

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 09:07      Time Dispatched: 09:29
	                    Time Arrived : 09:36      Time Completed : 09:55
Synopsis:




220415008     Radar Trailer Deployment
	Incident Address : mesquite heights & horizon
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney, J Battaglia
	Disposition : A    Active


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 09:26      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:03      Time Completed : 10:04

	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 09:26      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:26      Time Completed : 09:37
Synopsis:




220415009     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 10:10      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:11      Time Completed : 10:22
Synopsis:




220415010     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : Eagle St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 10:15      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:19      Time Completed : 10:37
Synopsis:




220415011     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 10:29      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:30      Time Completed : 10:31
Synopsis:




220415012     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : Hafen & Sam Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 11:14      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:14      Time Completed : 11:20
Synopsis:




220415013     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 11:22      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220415014     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 11:28      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220415015     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 11:26      Time Dispatched: 11:29
	                    Time Arrived : 11:36      Time Completed : 11:47
Synopsis:




220415016     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 11:29      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220415017     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : Sage Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 12:10      Time Dispatched: 12:13
	                    Time Arrived : 12:13      Time Completed : 12:42
Synopsis:




220415018     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 12:18      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:18      Time Completed : 12:22
Synopsis:




220415019     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 12:23      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:23      Time Completed : 12:31
Synopsis:




220415020     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 12:42      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:43      Time Completed : 12:45
Synopsis:




220415021     Animal Release
	Incident Address : MESA Blvd & AZTEC Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 12:46      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:46      Time Completed : 12:51
Synopsis:




220415022     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 13:03      Time Dispatched: 13:11
	                    Time Arrived : 13:03      Time Completed : 13:15
Synopsis:




220415023     Reckless Driver
	Incident Address : Second South St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman, J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 13:08      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:18      Time Completed : 13:28

	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 13:08      Time Dispatched: 13:14
	                    Time Arrived : 13:23      Time Completed : 13:29
Synopsis:




220415024     Agency Assistance
	Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: G Garcia
	Disposition : A    Active


	Unit: P4            Time Reported: 13:19      Time Dispatched: 14:46
	                    Time Arrived : 13:20      Time Completed : 13:41
Synopsis:




220415025     Agency Assistance
	Incident Address : I15 SB
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 13:16      Time Dispatched: 13:21
	                    Time Arrived : 13:27      Time Completed : 13:39
Synopsis:




220415026     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 13:22      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220415027     Agency Assistance
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 13:31      Time Dispatched: 13:43
	                    Time Arrived : 14:00      Time Completed : 14:11
Synopsis:




220415028     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : Riverside Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Wendy Stuve, R Longman, J Cheney, G Garcia
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 13:35      Time Dispatched: 14:40
	                    Time Arrived : 13:36      Time Completed : 14:33

	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 13:35      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:36      Time Completed : 14:33

	Unit: D3            Time Reported: 13:35      Time Dispatched: 13:43
	                    Time Arrived : 13:44      Time Completed : 14:20

	Unit: P4            Time Reported: 13:35      Time Dispatched: 13:43
	                    Time Arrived : 13:57      Time Completed : 14:03
Synopsis:




220415029     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : I15 SB
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 13:39      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:39      Time Completed : 13:40
Synopsis:




220415030     Welfare Check
	Incident Address : W Hafen Ln # 12C
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : A    Active


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 13:56      Time Dispatched: 14:17
	                    Time Arrived : 14:26      Time Completed : 14:41
Synopsis:




220415031     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd # 300
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Mejia
	Disposition : A    Active


	Unit: 6218          Time Reported: 14:10      Time Dispatched: 14:14
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 14:14
Synopsis:




220415032     Suspicious/Pers
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman, J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 14:23      Time Dispatched: 14:33
	                    Time Arrived : 14:34      Time Completed : 14:40

	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 14:23      Time Dispatched: 14:33
	                    Time Arrived : 14:34      Time Completed : 14:42
Synopsis:




220415033     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : Sage Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood, R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 14:36      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:42      Time Completed : 14:44

	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 14:36      Time Dispatched: 14:52
	                    Time Arrived : 14:42      Time Completed : 14:44
Synopsis:




220415034     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W PIONEER Blvd & TURTLEBACK Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 14:51      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:51      Time Completed : 14:52
Synopsis:




220415035     Sex Offender Registration
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 14:53      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220415036     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 14:55      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220415037     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 14:56      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220415038     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: T Bundy, J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 15:37      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:45      Time Completed : 15:54

	Unit: S4            Time Reported: 15:37      Time Dispatched: 15:38
	                    Time Arrived : 15:38      Time Completed : 16:04
Synopsis:




220415039     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl, J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 16:56      Time Dispatched: 17:07
	                    Time Arrived : 17:13      Time Completed : 17:23

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 16:56      Time Dispatched: 17:00
	                    Time Arrived : 17:13      Time Completed : 17:41
Synopsis:




220415040     Civil Matter
	Incident Address : Hillside Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 17:02      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 17:08      Time Completed : 17:40
Synopsis:




220415041     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Sage Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 17:25      Time Dispatched: 19:15
	                    Time Arrived : 19:51      Time Completed : 20:02
Synopsis:




220415045     Driving Under the Influence
	Incident Address : OASIS Blvd & E PIONEER Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave, G Garcia, E Baron, A Thatcher
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 21:32      Time Dispatched: 00:56
	                    Time Arrived : 21:42      Time Completed : 00:57

	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 21:32      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:59      Time Completed : 22:16

	Unit: P4            Time Reported: 21:32      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:38      Time Completed : 22:51

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 21:32      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:57      Time Completed : 22:16
Synopsis:

An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation.  One
adult female was arrested for DUI.


Officers responded to a business in reference to a male trespassing. One adult
male was issued a citation for trespassing.


Officers respond to a business in regards to a trespass. One male was cited
for trespassing.



Officers responded to a casino regarding a complaint of a trespassing male.  One
male was placed under arrest for trespassing.


220416012     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Diaz
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 08:00      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:01      Time Completed : 08:01
Synopsis:




220416013     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 08:18      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:18      Time Completed : 08:29
Synopsis:




220416014     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Bertha Howe Ave
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 08:40      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:41      Time Completed : 08:44
Synopsis:




220416015     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Marilyn Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Diaz
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 08:55      Time Dispatched: 09:07
	                    Time Arrived : 08:55      Time Completed : 09:07
Synopsis:




220416016     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : Pinnacle Ct
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Diaz
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 09:03      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:06      Time Completed : 09:07
Synopsis:




220416017     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 09:12      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:12      Time Completed : 09:15
Synopsis:




220416018     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman, J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 09:30      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:39      Time Completed : 09:41

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 09:30      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:30      Time Completed : 09:39
Synopsis:




220416019     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : S Grapevine Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Diaz, J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 09:32      Time Dispatched: 09:38
	                    Time Arrived : 09:43      Time Completed : 09:58

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 09:32      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:43      Time Completed : 09:53
Synopsis:




220416020     Animal complaint
	Incident Address : Pomegranate Trl
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 09:53      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:53      Time Completed : 09:53
Synopsis:




220416021     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : El Dorado Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Diaz
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 10:21      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:22      Time Completed : 10:32
Synopsis:




220416022     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 10:35      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:36      Time Completed : 10:46
Synopsis:




220416023     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : Sage Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Diaz
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 10:39      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:42      Time Completed : 10:50
Synopsis:




220416024     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Old Mill Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 11:32      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:32      Time Completed : 11:34
Synopsis:




220416025     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 11:40      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:40      Time Completed : 11:42
Synopsis:




220416026     Theft
	Incident Address : Sage Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Diaz, J Cheney
	Disposition : A    Active


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 12:31      Time Dispatched: 12:49
	                    Time Arrived : 12:34      Time Completed : 13:46

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 12:31      Time Dispatched: 12:49
	                    Time Arrived : 12:48      Time Completed : 13:10
Synopsis:

Officers responded to a residence reference a past theft. This investigation is
still ongoing.


220416027     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Moss Dr # 23
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 12:57      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:06      Time Completed : 13:28
Synopsis:




220416028     Civil Matter
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 13:15      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 13:20
Synopsis:




220416029     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 13:31      Time Dispatched: 13:41
	                    Time Arrived : 13:31      Time Completed : 13:37
Synopsis:




220416030     Person On Foot
	Incident Address : MESA Blvd & E PIONEER Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman, J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 13:36      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 13:40

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 13:36      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:37      Time Completed : 13:45
Synopsis:




220416031     Traffic Problem
	Incident Address : CHAPARRAL Dr & LOS PADRES Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 14:33      Time Dispatched: 14:38
	                    Time Arrived : 14:42      Time Completed : 14:45
Synopsis:




220416032     Alarm
	Incident Address : Santa Theresa Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman, M Diaz, J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 14:44      Time Dispatched: 14:47
	                    Time Arrived : 14:52      Time Completed : 15:00

	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 14:44      Time Dispatched: 14:47
	                    Time Arrived : 14:53      Time Completed : 14:59

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 14:44      Time Dispatched: 14:47
	                    Time Arrived : 14:58      Time Completed : 14:59
Synopsis:




220416033     Driving Under the Influence
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman, M Diaz, J Cheney
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 14:55      Time Dispatched: 15:00
	                    Time Arrived : 15:03      Time Completed : 16:05

	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 14:55      Time Dispatched: 14:59
	                    Time Arrived : 15:03      Time Completed : 15:51

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 14:55      Time Dispatched: 14:59
	                    Time Arrived : 15:03      Time Completed : 17:54
Synopsis:

Officers responded to a report of an intoxicated driver in a business parking
lot. One adult male was arrested for DUI.


      562     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : Riverside Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Wendy Stuve, R Longman, J Cheney, G Garcia
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 13:35      Time Dispatched: 14:40
	                    Time Arrived : 13:36      Time Completed : 14:33

	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 13:35      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:36      Time Completed : 14:33

	Unit: D3            Time Reported: 13:35      Time Dispatched: 13:43
	                    Time Arrived : 13:44      Time Completed : 14:20

	Unit: P4            Time Reported: 13:35      Time Dispatched: 13:43
	                    Time Arrived : 13:57      Time Completed : 14:03
Synopsis:




22ACO1119     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 06:51      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:51      Time Completed : 06:51
Synopsis:




22ACO1120     Animal Medical Event
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 06:51      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:51      Time Completed : 06:52
Synopsis:




22ACO1121     Animal Medical Event
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 06:52      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:52      Time Completed : 06:53
Synopsis:




22ACO1122     Animal Pickup
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 06:53      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:53      Time Completed : 06:55
Synopsis:




22ACO1123     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Guardado
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 06:54      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:54      Time Completed : 06:55
Synopsis:




22ACO1124     Animal Medical Event
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Guardado
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 06:55      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:55      Time Completed : 06:56
Synopsis:




22ACO1125     Released to Rescue
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 07:02      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:02      Time Completed : 07:02
Synopsis:




22ACO1126     Animal Bailed Out
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 09:12      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:12      Time Completed : 09:13
Synopsis:




22ACO1127     Animal Adopt
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 10:03      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:03      Time Completed : 10:04
Synopsis:




22ACO1128     Animal Adopt
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 10:05      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:05      Time Completed : 10:06
Synopsis:




22ACO1129     Animal Pickup
	Incident Address : El Dorado Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 12:11      Time Dispatched: 12:19
	                    Time Arrived : 12:24      Time Completed : 12:18
Synopsis:




22ACO1130     Animal Pickup
	Incident Address : Wildhorse Lane
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 12:18      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:18      Time Completed : 12:18
Synopsis:




22ACO1131     Animal Release
	Incident Address : MESA Blvd & AZTEC Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : A    Active


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 12:46      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:46      Time Completed : 12:51
Synopsis:




22ACO1132     Animal Medical Event
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Guardado
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 15:35      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:35      Time Completed : 15:35
Synopsis:




22ACO1135     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 06:45      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:45      Time Completed : 06:46
Synopsis:




22ACO1136     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : Hardy way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Guardado
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 06:47      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:47      Time Completed : 06:47
Synopsis:




22ACO1137     Animal Medical Event
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 06:47      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:47      Time Completed : 06:49
Synopsis:




22ACO1138     Animal complaint
	Incident Address : Pomegranate Trl
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : A    Active


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 09:53      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:53      Time Completed : 09:53
Synopsis:




22ACO1139     Animal Bailed Out
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 11:22      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:22      Time Completed : 11:24
Synopsis:




22ACO1140     Animal Bailed Out
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 11:24      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:24      Time Completed : 11:25
Synopsis:




22ACO1141     Animal Adopt
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Guardado
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 11:42      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:42      Time Completed : 11:43
Synopsis:




22ACO1142     Animal Licensing
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Guardado
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 11:43      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:43      Time Completed : 11:45
Synopsis:




22ACO1143     Vaccination of Animal
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Guardado
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 11:45      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:45      Time Completed : 11:46
Synopsis:




22ACO1144     Animal Pickup
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 11:54      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:54      Time Completed : 11:56
Synopsis:




22ACO1145     Animal Medical Event
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Guardado
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 15:10      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:10      Time Completed : 15:10
Synopsis:




22MCC1363     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : little field ln
	
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 10:05      Time Dispatched: 10:08
	                    Time Arrived : 10:08      Time Completed : 10:08
Synopsis:




22MCC1364     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Calle Del Sol
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 11:09      Time Dispatched: 11:10
	                    Time Arrived : 11:10      Time Completed : 11:10
Synopsis:




22MCC1365     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 11:23      Time Dispatched: 11:25
	                    Time Arrived : 11:25      Time Completed : 11:25
Synopsis:




22MCC1366     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 11:58      Time Dispatched: 12:00
	                    Time Arrived : 12:00      Time Completed : 12:00
Synopsis:




22MCC1367     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 12:56      Time Dispatched: 12:57
	                    Time Arrived : 12:58      Time Completed : 12:58
Synopsis:




22MCC1368     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Seven Palms Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 13:20      Time Dispatched: 13:22
	                    Time Arrived : 13:22      Time Completed : 13:22
Synopsis:




22MCC1369     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd # 300
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Mejia
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6218          Time Reported: 14:10      Time Dispatched: 14:14
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 14:14
Synopsis:




22MCC1370     TAC Duties Non-Entry
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Bennett
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6153          Time Reported: 16:49      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:51      Time Completed : 17:02
Synopsis:




22MCC1377     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 07:23      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:23      Time Completed : 07:24
Synopsis:




22MCC1378     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 07:23      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:24      Time Completed : 08:01
Synopsis:




22MCC1379     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 08:12      Time Dispatched: 08:14
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 08:14
Synopsis:




22MCC1380     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 08:23      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:23      Time Completed : 08:24
Synopsis:




22MCC1381     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 08:23      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:24      Time Completed : 09:06
Synopsis:




22MCC1382     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 09:19      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:19      Time Completed : 09:44
Synopsis:




22MCC1383     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 09:43      Time Dispatched: 09:44
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 09:44
Synopsis:




22MCC1384     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 10:19      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:19      Time Completed : 11:02
Synopsis:




22MCC1385     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 11:28      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:28      Time Completed : 12:18
Synopsis:




22MCC1386     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 12:19      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:19      Time Completed : 12:52
Synopsis:




22MCC1387     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 12:53      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:54      Time Completed : 13:34
Synopsis:




22MCC1388     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Bennett
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6153          Time Reported: 16:16      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:16      Time Completed : 16:23
Synopsis:




22MCC1389     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 16:17      Time Dispatched: 16:19
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 16:19
Synopsis:




22MCE0362     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Hidden Crest Ct
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: J Battaglia
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 09:36      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:37      Time Completed : 09:42
Synopsis:




22MCE0363     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Serenity Ridge Ct
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: J Battaglia
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 09:46      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:46      Time Completed : 09:53
Synopsis:




22MCE0364     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Majestic Vw
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: J Battaglia
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 09:56      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:57      Time Completed : 10:02
Synopsis:




22MCE0365     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Prominence Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: J Battaglia
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 10:09      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:09      Time Completed : 10:13
Synopsis:




22MCE0366     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Prominence Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: J Battaglia
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 10:21      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:21      Time Completed : 10:31
Synopsis:




22MCE0367     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Harvest Moon Rdg
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: J Battaglia
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 10:35      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:36      Time Completed : 10:42
Synopsis:




22MCE0368     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Dutch Oven Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: J Battaglia
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 10:48      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:48      Time Completed : 10:54
Synopsis:




22MCE0369     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Sundial Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: J Battaglia
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 11:01      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:02      Time Completed : 11:11
Synopsis:




22MCE0370     Bussiness Alert Form
	Incident Address : W PIONEER Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Judy Edginton, Carol Harris
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 09:18      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:19      Time Completed : 09:24
Synopsis:




22MDC0195     Safe Cell Hold Jail
	Incident Address : Hillside Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Macias, C Thornley
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: J3            Time Reported: 14:47      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:07      Time Completed : 18:18

	Unit: J8            Time Reported: 14:47      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:47      Time Completed : 16:07
Synopsis:

Female placed in safe cell holding for the safety of the detention center.


22MDC0196     Court Order
	Incident Address : Hillside Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Thornley
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: J3            Time Reported: 09:15      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:16      Time Completed : 14:09
Synopsis:




