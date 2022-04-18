04/17/22 Mesquite Police Department 6202
06:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1
Date: 04/15/22
220415042 Welfare Check
Incident Address : W MESQUITE BLVD
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 19:14 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 19:14 Time Completed : 19:16
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 19:14 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 19:14 Time Completed : 19:24
Synopsis:
220415043 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 19:31 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 19:31 Time Completed : 19:41
Synopsis:
220415044 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: G Garcia
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: P4 Time Reported: 20:05 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 20:06 Time Completed : 20:10
Synopsis:
220415045 Driving Under the Influence
Incident Address : OASIS Blvd & E PIONEER Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave, G Garcia, E Baron, A Thatcher
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 21:32 Time Dispatched: 00:56
Time Arrived : 21:42 Time Completed : 00:57
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 21:32 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:59 Time Completed : 22:16
Unit: P4 Time Reported: 21:32 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:38 Time Completed : 22:51
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 21:32 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:57 Time Completed : 22:16
Synopsis:
An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation. One
adult female was arrested for DUI.
220415046 Traffic Stop
Incident Address : E OLD MILL Rd & N SANDHILL Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 21:38 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:42 Time Completed : 21:54
Synopsis:
220415047 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron, A Thatcher
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 22:02 Time Dispatched: 22:16
Time Arrived : 22:17 Time Completed : 22:27
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 22:02 Time Dispatched: 22:16
Time Arrived : 22:17 Time Completed : 22:29
Synopsis:
220415050 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Thatcher
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 22:57 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 22:57 Time Completed : 22:59
Synopsis:
220415051 Trespassing
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Campos, A Thatcher
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 22:59 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 23:02 Time Completed : 23:52
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 22:59 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 23:02 Time Completed : 23:19
Synopsis:
Officers responded to a business in reference to a male trespassing. One adult
male was issued a citation for trespassing.
220415052 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 23:19 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 23:19 Time Completed : 23:35
Synopsis:
220416001 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Campos, A Thatcher
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 00:05 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 00:05 Time Completed : 00:18
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 00:05 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 00:05 Time Completed : 00:11
Synopsis:
220416002 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Thatcher
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 00:18 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 00:19 Time Completed : 00:19
Synopsis:
220416003 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Thatcher
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 00:19 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 00:19 Time Completed : 00:20
Synopsis:
220416004 Trespassing
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Campos, A Thatcher
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 00:18 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 00:21
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 00:18 Time Dispatched: 00:21
Time Arrived : 00:24 Time Completed : 00:48
Synopsis:
Officers respond to a business in regards to a trespass. One male was cited
for trespassing.
220416005 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 00:48 Time Dispatched: 01:07
Time Arrived : 00:48 Time Completed : 00:58
Synopsis:
220416006 Traffic Stop
Incident Address : MESA BLVD
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Campos, A Thatcher
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 00:52 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 00:59 Time Completed : 01:04
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 00:52 Time Dispatched: 01:08
Time Arrived : 00:58 Time Completed : 01:07
Synopsis:
220416007 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Thatcher
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 01:12 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 01:12 Time Completed : 01:16
Synopsis:
220416008 Driving Under the Influence
Incident Address : I15 SB
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 01:31 Time Dispatched: 01:36
Time Arrived : 01:40 Time Completed : 01:59
Synopsis:
220416009 Trespassing
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron, C Campos
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 02:42 Time Dispatched: 02:44
Time Arrived : 02:53 Time Completed : 02:49
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 02:42 Time Dispatched: 02:44
Time Arrived : 02:53 Time Completed : 02:48
Synopsis:
Officers responded to a casino regarding a complaint of a trespassing male. One
male was placed under arrest for trespassing.
220416010 Welfare Check
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron, C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 02:47 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 02:49 Time Completed : 02:51
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 02:47 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 02:48 Time Completed : 02:51
Synopsis:
220416011 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Sage Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron, C Campos, A Thatcher
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 04:17 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 04:23 Time Completed : 05:30
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 04:17 Time Dispatched: 04:35
Time Arrived : 04:48 Time Completed : 05:24
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 04:17 Time Dispatched: 04:30
Time Arrived : 04:34 Time Completed : 05:16
Synopsis:
22ACO1133 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Guardado
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H4 Time Reported: 05:52 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:52 Time Completed : 06:46
Synopsis:
22ACO1134 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 05:56 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:56 Time Completed : 06:44
Synopsis:
22MCC1371 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 19:40 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 19:42 Time Completed : 19:42
Synopsis:
22MCC1372 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 20:38 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 20:41 Time Completed : 20:41
Synopsis:
22MCC1373 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 21:21 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:21 Time Completed : 21:25
Synopsis:
22MCC1374 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 21:56 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:56 Time Completed : 22:12
Synopsis:
22MCC1375 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Bertha Howe Ave
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 23:23 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 23:25 Time Completed : 23:25
Synopsis:
22MCC1376 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 03:14 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 03:15 Time Completed : 03:24
Synopsis:
220415004 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood, J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 06:11 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:17 Time Completed : 06:21
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 06:11 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:12 Time Completed : 06:16
Synopsis:
220415005 Alarm
Incident Address : W Hafen Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl, J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 06:21 Time Dispatched: 06:30
Time Arrived : 06:38 Time Completed : 06:51
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 06:21 Time Dispatched: 06:34
Time Arrived : 06:42 Time Completed : 06:43
Synopsis:
220415006 Alarm
Incident Address : W Hafen Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney, CANCELLED
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 07:56 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 08:01
Unit: CANCELLED Time Reported: 07:56 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 08:01
Synopsis:
220415007 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : Moss Dr # 10
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood, S Bruehl, J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 09:07 Time Dispatched: 09:16
Time Arrived : 09:26 Time Completed : 10:02
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 09:07 Time Dispatched: 09:16
Time Arrived : 09:24 Time Completed : 10:06
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 09:07 Time Dispatched: 09:29
Time Arrived : 09:36 Time Completed : 09:55
Synopsis:
220415008 Radar Trailer Deployment
Incident Address : mesquite heights & horizon
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney, J Battaglia
Disposition : A Active
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 09:26 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:03 Time Completed : 10:04
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:26 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:26 Time Completed : 09:37
Synopsis:
220415009 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 10:10 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:11 Time Completed : 10:22
Synopsis:
220415010 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : Eagle St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 10:15 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:19 Time Completed : 10:37
Synopsis:
220415011 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 10:29 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:30 Time Completed : 10:31
Synopsis:
220415012 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : Hafen & Sam Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 11:14 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:14 Time Completed : 11:20
Synopsis:
220415013 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 11:22 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220415014 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 11:28 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220415015 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 11:26 Time Dispatched: 11:29
Time Arrived : 11:36 Time Completed : 11:47
Synopsis:
220415016 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 11:29 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220415017 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : Sage Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 12:10 Time Dispatched: 12:13
Time Arrived : 12:13 Time Completed : 12:42
Synopsis:
220415018 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 12:18 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:18 Time Completed : 12:22
Synopsis:
220415019 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 12:23 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:23 Time Completed : 12:31
Synopsis:
220415020 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 12:42 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:43 Time Completed : 12:45
Synopsis:
220415021 Animal Release
Incident Address : MESA Blvd & AZTEC Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 12:46 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:46 Time Completed : 12:51
Synopsis:
220415022 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 13:03 Time Dispatched: 13:11
Time Arrived : 13:03 Time Completed : 13:15
Synopsis:
220415023 Reckless Driver
Incident Address : Second South St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman, J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 13:08 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:18 Time Completed : 13:28
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 13:08 Time Dispatched: 13:14
Time Arrived : 13:23 Time Completed : 13:29
Synopsis:
220415024 Agency Assistance
Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: G Garcia
Disposition : A Active
Unit: P4 Time Reported: 13:19 Time Dispatched: 14:46
Time Arrived : 13:20 Time Completed : 13:41
Synopsis:
220415025 Agency Assistance
Incident Address : I15 SB
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 13:16 Time Dispatched: 13:21
Time Arrived : 13:27 Time Completed : 13:39
Synopsis:
220415026 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 13:22 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220415027 Agency Assistance
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 13:31 Time Dispatched: 13:43
Time Arrived : 14:00 Time Completed : 14:11
Synopsis:
220415028 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : Riverside Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Wendy Stuve, R Longman, J Cheney, G Garcia
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 13:35 Time Dispatched: 14:40
Time Arrived : 13:36 Time Completed : 14:33
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 13:35 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:36 Time Completed : 14:33
Unit: D3 Time Reported: 13:35 Time Dispatched: 13:43
Time Arrived : 13:44 Time Completed : 14:20
Unit: P4 Time Reported: 13:35 Time Dispatched: 13:43
Time Arrived : 13:57 Time Completed : 14:03
Synopsis:
220415029 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : I15 SB
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 13:39 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:39 Time Completed : 13:40
Synopsis:
220415030 Welfare Check
Incident Address : W Hafen Ln # 12C
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : A Active
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 13:56 Time Dispatched: 14:17
Time Arrived : 14:26 Time Completed : 14:41
Synopsis:
220415031 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd # 300
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Mejia
Disposition : A Active
Unit: 6218 Time Reported: 14:10 Time Dispatched: 14:14
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 14:14
Synopsis:
220415032 Suspicious/Pers
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman, J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 14:23 Time Dispatched: 14:33
Time Arrived : 14:34 Time Completed : 14:40
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 14:23 Time Dispatched: 14:33
Time Arrived : 14:34 Time Completed : 14:42
Synopsis:
220415033 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : Sage Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood, R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 14:36 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:42 Time Completed : 14:44
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 14:36 Time Dispatched: 14:52
Time Arrived : 14:42 Time Completed : 14:44
Synopsis:
220415034 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W PIONEER Blvd & TURTLEBACK Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 14:51 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:51 Time Completed : 14:52
Synopsis:
220415035 Sex Offender Registration
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 14:53 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220415036 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 14:55 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220415037 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 14:56 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220415038 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: T Bundy, J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 15:37 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:45 Time Completed : 15:54
Unit: S4 Time Reported: 15:37 Time Dispatched: 15:38
Time Arrived : 15:38 Time Completed : 16:04
Synopsis:
220415039 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl, J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 16:56 Time Dispatched: 17:07
Time Arrived : 17:13 Time Completed : 17:23
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 16:56 Time Dispatched: 17:00
Time Arrived : 17:13 Time Completed : 17:41
Synopsis:
220415040 Civil Matter
Incident Address : Hillside Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 17:02 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 17:08 Time Completed : 17:40
Synopsis:
220415041 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Sage Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Thatcher
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 17:25 Time Dispatched: 19:15
Time Arrived : 19:51 Time Completed : 20:02
Synopsis:
220416012 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Diaz
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 08:00 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:01 Time Completed : 08:01
Synopsis:
220416013 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 08:18 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:18 Time Completed : 08:29
Synopsis:
220416014 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Bertha Howe Ave
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 08:40 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:41 Time Completed : 08:44
Synopsis:
220416015 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Marilyn Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Diaz
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 08:55 Time Dispatched: 09:07
Time Arrived : 08:55 Time Completed : 09:07
Synopsis:
220416016 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : Pinnacle Ct
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Diaz
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 09:03 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:06 Time Completed : 09:07
Synopsis:
220416017 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 09:12 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:12 Time Completed : 09:15
Synopsis:
220416018 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman, J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 09:30 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:39 Time Completed : 09:41
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 09:30 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:30 Time Completed : 09:39
Synopsis:
220416019 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : S Grapevine Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Diaz, J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 09:32 Time Dispatched: 09:38
Time Arrived : 09:43 Time Completed : 09:58
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 09:32 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:43 Time Completed : 09:53
Synopsis:
220416020 Animal complaint
Incident Address : Pomegranate Trl
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 09:53 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:53 Time Completed : 09:53
Synopsis:
220416021 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : El Dorado Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Diaz
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 10:21 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:22 Time Completed : 10:32
Synopsis:
220416022 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 10:35 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:36 Time Completed : 10:46
Synopsis:
220416023 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : Sage Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Diaz
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 10:39 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:42 Time Completed : 10:50
Synopsis:
220416024 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W Old Mill Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 11:32 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:32 Time Completed : 11:34
Synopsis:
220416025 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 11:40 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:40 Time Completed : 11:42
Synopsis:
220416026 Theft
Incident Address : Sage Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Diaz, J Cheney
Disposition : A Active
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 12:31 Time Dispatched: 12:49
Time Arrived : 12:34 Time Completed : 13:46
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 12:31 Time Dispatched: 12:49
Time Arrived : 12:48 Time Completed : 13:10
Synopsis:
Officers responded to a residence reference a past theft. This investigation is
still ongoing.
220416027 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Moss Dr # 23
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 12:57 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:06 Time Completed : 13:28
Synopsis:
220416028 Civil Matter
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 13:15 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 13:20
Synopsis:
220416029 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 13:31 Time Dispatched: 13:41
Time Arrived : 13:31 Time Completed : 13:37
Synopsis:
220416030 Person On Foot
Incident Address : MESA Blvd & E PIONEER Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman, J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 13:36 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 13:40
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 13:36 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:37 Time Completed : 13:45
Synopsis:
220416031 Traffic Problem
Incident Address : CHAPARRAL Dr & LOS PADRES Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 14:33 Time Dispatched: 14:38
Time Arrived : 14:42 Time Completed : 14:45
Synopsis:
220416032 Alarm
Incident Address : Santa Theresa Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman, M Diaz, J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 14:44 Time Dispatched: 14:47
Time Arrived : 14:52 Time Completed : 15:00
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 14:44 Time Dispatched: 14:47
Time Arrived : 14:53 Time Completed : 14:59
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 14:44 Time Dispatched: 14:47
Time Arrived : 14:58 Time Completed : 14:59
Synopsis:
220416033 Driving Under the Influence
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman, M Diaz, J Cheney
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 14:55 Time Dispatched: 15:00
Time Arrived : 15:03 Time Completed : 16:05
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 14:55 Time Dispatched: 14:59
Time Arrived : 15:03 Time Completed : 15:51
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 14:55 Time Dispatched: 14:59
Time Arrived : 15:03 Time Completed : 17:54
Synopsis:
Officers responded to a report of an intoxicated driver in a business parking
lot. One adult male was arrested for DUI.
562 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : Riverside Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Wendy Stuve, R Longman, J Cheney, G Garcia
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 13:35 Time Dispatched: 14:40
Time Arrived : 13:36 Time Completed : 14:33
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 13:35 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:36 Time Completed : 14:33
Unit: D3 Time Reported: 13:35 Time Dispatched: 13:43
Time Arrived : 13:44 Time Completed : 14:20
Unit: P4 Time Reported: 13:35 Time Dispatched: 13:43
Time Arrived : 13:57 Time Completed : 14:03
Synopsis:
22ACO1119 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:51 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:51 Time Completed : 06:51
Synopsis:
22ACO1120 Animal Medical Event
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:51 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:51 Time Completed : 06:52
Synopsis:
22ACO1121 Animal Medical Event
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:52 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:52 Time Completed : 06:53
Synopsis:
22ACO1122 Animal Pickup
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:53 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:53 Time Completed : 06:55
Synopsis:
22ACO1123 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Guardado
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H4 Time Reported: 06:54 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:54 Time Completed : 06:55
Synopsis:
22ACO1124 Animal Medical Event
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Guardado
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H4 Time Reported: 06:55 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:55 Time Completed : 06:56
Synopsis:
22ACO1125 Released to Rescue
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 07:02 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:02 Time Completed : 07:02
Synopsis:
22ACO1126 Animal Bailed Out
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 09:12 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:12 Time Completed : 09:13
Synopsis:
22ACO1127 Animal Adopt
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 10:03 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:03 Time Completed : 10:04
Synopsis:
22ACO1128 Animal Adopt
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 10:05 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:05 Time Completed : 10:06
Synopsis:
22ACO1129 Animal Pickup
Incident Address : El Dorado Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 12:11 Time Dispatched: 12:19
Time Arrived : 12:24 Time Completed : 12:18
Synopsis:
22ACO1130 Animal Pickup
Incident Address : Wildhorse Lane
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 12:18 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:18 Time Completed : 12:18
Synopsis:
22ACO1131 Animal Release
Incident Address : MESA Blvd & AZTEC Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : A Active
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 12:46 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:46 Time Completed : 12:51
Synopsis:
22ACO1132 Animal Medical Event
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Guardado
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H4 Time Reported: 15:35 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:35 Time Completed : 15:35
Synopsis:
22ACO1133 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Guardado
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H4 Time Reported: 05:52 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:52 Time Completed : 06:46
Synopsis:
22ACO1134 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 05:56 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:56 Time Completed : 06:44
Synopsis:
22ACO1135 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:45 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:45 Time Completed : 06:46
Synopsis:
22ACO1136 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
Incident Address : Hardy way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Guardado
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H4 Time Reported: 06:47 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:47 Time Completed : 06:47
Synopsis:
22ACO1137 Animal Medical Event
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:47 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:47 Time Completed : 06:49
Synopsis:
22ACO1138 Animal complaint
Incident Address : Pomegranate Trl
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : A Active
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 09:53 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:53 Time Completed : 09:53
Synopsis:
22ACO1139 Animal Bailed Out
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 11:22 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:22 Time Completed : 11:24
Synopsis:
22ACO1140 Animal Bailed Out
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 11:24 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:24 Time Completed : 11:25
Synopsis:
22ACO1141 Animal Adopt
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Guardado
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H4 Time Reported: 11:42 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:42 Time Completed : 11:43
Synopsis:
22ACO1142 Animal Licensing
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Guardado
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H4 Time Reported: 11:43 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:43 Time Completed : 11:45
Synopsis:
22ACO1143 Vaccination of Animal
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Guardado
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H4 Time Reported: 11:45 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:45 Time Completed : 11:46
Synopsis:
22ACO1144 Animal Pickup
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 11:54 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:54 Time Completed : 11:56
Synopsis:
22ACO1145 Animal Medical Event
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Guardado
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H4 Time Reported: 15:10 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:10 Time Completed : 15:10
Synopsis:
22MCC1362 Radar Trailer Deployment
Incident Address : mesquite heights & horizon
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney, J Battaglia
Disposition : A Active
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 09:26 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:03 Time Completed : 10:04
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:26 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:26 Time Completed : 09:37
Synopsis:
22MCC1363 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : little field ln
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 10:05 Time Dispatched: 10:08
Time Arrived : 10:08 Time Completed : 10:08
Synopsis:
22MCC1364 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Calle Del Sol
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 11:09 Time Dispatched: 11:10
Time Arrived : 11:10 Time Completed : 11:10
Synopsis:
22MCC1365 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 11:23 Time Dispatched: 11:25
Time Arrived : 11:25 Time Completed : 11:25
Synopsis:
22MCC1366 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 11:58 Time Dispatched: 12:00
Time Arrived : 12:00 Time Completed : 12:00
Synopsis:
22MCC1367 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 12:56 Time Dispatched: 12:57
Time Arrived : 12:58 Time Completed : 12:58
Synopsis:
22MCC1368 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Seven Palms Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 13:20 Time Dispatched: 13:22
Time Arrived : 13:22 Time Completed : 13:22
Synopsis:
22MCC1369 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd # 300
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Mejia
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6218 Time Reported: 14:10 Time Dispatched: 14:14
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 14:14
Synopsis:
22MCC1370 TAC Duties Non-Entry
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Bennett
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 16:49 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:51 Time Completed : 17:02
Synopsis:
22MCC1371 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 19:40 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 19:42 Time Completed : 19:42
Synopsis:
22MCC1372 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 20:38 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 20:41 Time Completed : 20:41
Synopsis:
22MCC1373 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 21:21 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:21 Time Completed : 21:25
Synopsis:
22MCC1374 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 21:56 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:56 Time Completed : 22:12
Synopsis:
22MCC1375 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Bertha Howe Ave
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 23:23 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 23:25 Time Completed : 23:25
Synopsis:
22MCC1376 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 03:14 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 03:15 Time Completed : 03:24
Synopsis:
22MCC1377 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 07:23 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:23 Time Completed : 07:24
Synopsis:
22MCC1378 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 07:23 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:24 Time Completed : 08:01
Synopsis:
22MCC1379 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 08:12 Time Dispatched: 08:14
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 08:14
Synopsis:
22MCC1380 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 08:23 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:23 Time Completed : 08:24
Synopsis:
22MCC1381 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 08:23 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:24 Time Completed : 09:06
Synopsis:
22MCC1382 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 09:19 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:19 Time Completed : 09:44
Synopsis:
22MCC1383 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 09:43 Time Dispatched: 09:44
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 09:44
Synopsis:
22MCC1384 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 10:19 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:19 Time Completed : 11:02
Synopsis:
22MCC1385 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 11:28 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:28 Time Completed : 12:18
Synopsis:
22MCC1386 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 12:19 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:19 Time Completed : 12:52
Synopsis:
22MCC1387 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 12:53 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:54 Time Completed : 13:34
Synopsis:
22MCC1388 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Bennett
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 16:16 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:16 Time Completed : 16:23
Synopsis:
22MCC1389 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 16:17 Time Dispatched: 16:19
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 16:19
Synopsis:
22MCE0361 Radar Trailer Deployment
Incident Address : mesquite heights & horizon
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney, J Battaglia
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 09:26 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:03 Time Completed : 10:04
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:26 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:26 Time Completed : 09:37
Synopsis:
22MCE0362 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Hidden Crest Ct
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: J Battaglia
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:36 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:37 Time Completed : 09:42
Synopsis:
22MCE0363 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Serenity Ridge Ct
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: J Battaglia
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:46 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:46 Time Completed : 09:53
Synopsis:
22MCE0364 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Majestic Vw
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: J Battaglia
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:56 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:57 Time Completed : 10:02
Synopsis:
22MCE0365 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Prominence Ln
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: J Battaglia
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:09 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:09 Time Completed : 10:13
Synopsis:
22MCE0366 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Prominence Ln
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: J Battaglia
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:21 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:21 Time Completed : 10:31
Synopsis:
22MCE0367 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Harvest Moon Rdg
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: J Battaglia
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:35 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:36 Time Completed : 10:42
Synopsis:
22MCE0368 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Dutch Oven Ln
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: J Battaglia
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:48 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:48 Time Completed : 10:54
Synopsis:
22MCE0369 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Sundial Ln
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: J Battaglia
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 11:01 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:02 Time Completed : 11:11
Synopsis:
22MCE0370 Bussiness Alert Form
Incident Address : W PIONEER Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Judy Edginton, Carol Harris
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:18 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:19 Time Completed : 09:24
Synopsis:
22MDC0195 Safe Cell Hold Jail
Incident Address : Hillside Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Macias, C Thornley
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: J3 Time Reported: 14:47 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:07 Time Completed : 18:18
Unit: J8 Time Reported: 14:47 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:47 Time Completed : 16:07
Synopsis:
Female placed in safe cell holding for the safety of the detention center.
22MDC0196 Court Order
Incident Address : Hillside Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Thornley
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: J3 Time Reported: 09:15 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:16 Time Completed : 14:09
Synopsis:
