220415004 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood, J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 06:11 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:17 Time Completed : 06:21 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 06:11 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:12 Time Completed : 06:16 Synopsis: 220415005 Alarm Incident Address : W Hafen Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl, J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 06:21 Time Dispatched: 06:30 Time Arrived : 06:38 Time Completed : 06:51 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 06:21 Time Dispatched: 06:34 Time Arrived : 06:42 Time Completed : 06:43 Synopsis: 220415006 Alarm Incident Address : W Hafen Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney, CANCELLED Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 07:56 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 08:01 Unit: CANCELLED Time Reported: 07:56 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 08:01 Synopsis: 220415007 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Moss Dr # 10 Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood, S Bruehl, J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 09:07 Time Dispatched: 09:16 Time Arrived : 09:26 Time Completed : 10:02 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 09:07 Time Dispatched: 09:16 Time Arrived : 09:24 Time Completed : 10:06 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 09:07 Time Dispatched: 09:29 Time Arrived : 09:36 Time Completed : 09:55 Synopsis: 220415008 Radar Trailer Deployment Incident Address : mesquite heights & horizon Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney, J Battaglia Disposition : A Active Unit: C3 Time Reported: 09:26 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:03 Time Completed : 10:04 Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:26 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:26 Time Completed : 09:37 Synopsis: 220415009 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 10:10 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:11 Time Completed : 10:22 Synopsis: 220415010 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Eagle St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 10:15 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:19 Time Completed : 10:37 Synopsis: 220415011 Citizen Assist Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 10:29 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:30 Time Completed : 10:31 Synopsis: 220415012 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : Hafen & Sam Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 11:14 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:14 Time Completed : 11:20 Synopsis: 220415013 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 11:22 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220415014 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 11:28 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220415015 Citizen Assist Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 11:26 Time Dispatched: 11:29 Time Arrived : 11:36 Time Completed : 11:47 Synopsis: 220415016 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 11:29 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220415017 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 12:10 Time Dispatched: 12:13 Time Arrived : 12:13 Time Completed : 12:42 Synopsis: 220415018 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 12:18 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:18 Time Completed : 12:22 Synopsis: 220415019 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 12:23 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:23 Time Completed : 12:31 Synopsis: 220415020 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 12:42 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:43 Time Completed : 12:45 Synopsis: 220415021 Animal Release Incident Address : MESA Blvd & AZTEC Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 12:46 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:46 Time Completed : 12:51 Synopsis: 220415022 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 13:03 Time Dispatched: 13:11 Time Arrived : 13:03 Time Completed : 13:15 Synopsis: 220415023 Reckless Driver Incident Address : Second South St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman, J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 13:08 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:18 Time Completed : 13:28 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 13:08 Time Dispatched: 13:14 Time Arrived : 13:23 Time Completed : 13:29 Synopsis: 220415024 Agency Assistance Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: G Garcia Disposition : A Active Unit: P4 Time Reported: 13:19 Time Dispatched: 14:46 Time Arrived : 13:20 Time Completed : 13:41 Synopsis: 220415025 Agency Assistance Incident Address : I15 SB Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 13:16 Time Dispatched: 13:21 Time Arrived : 13:27 Time Completed : 13:39 Synopsis: 220415026 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 13:22 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220415027 Agency Assistance Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 13:31 Time Dispatched: 13:43 Time Arrived : 14:00 Time Completed : 14:11 Synopsis: 220415028 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Wendy Stuve, R Longman, J Cheney, G Garcia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 13:35 Time Dispatched: 14:40 Time Arrived : 13:36 Time Completed : 14:33 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 13:35 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:36 Time Completed : 14:33 Unit: D3 Time Reported: 13:35 Time Dispatched: 13:43 Time Arrived : 13:44 Time Completed : 14:20 Unit: P4 Time Reported: 13:35 Time Dispatched: 13:43 Time Arrived : 13:57 Time Completed : 14:03 Synopsis: 220415029 Citizen Assist Incident Address : I15 SB Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 13:39 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:39 Time Completed : 13:40 Synopsis: 220415030 Welfare Check Incident Address : W Hafen Ln # 12C Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : A Active Unit: B3 Time Reported: 13:56 Time Dispatched: 14:17 Time Arrived : 14:26 Time Completed : 14:41 Synopsis: 220415031 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd # 300 Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Mejia Disposition : A Active Unit: 6218 Time Reported: 14:10 Time Dispatched: 14:14 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 14:14 Synopsis: 220415032 Suspicious/Pers Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman, J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 14:23 Time Dispatched: 14:33 Time Arrived : 14:34 Time Completed : 14:40 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 14:23 Time Dispatched: 14:33 Time Arrived : 14:34 Time Completed : 14:42 Synopsis: 220415033 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood, R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 14:36 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:42 Time Completed : 14:44 Unit: B3 Time Reported: 14:36 Time Dispatched: 14:52 Time Arrived : 14:42 Time Completed : 14:44 Synopsis: 220415034 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W PIONEER Blvd & TURTLEBACK Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 14:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:51 Time Completed : 14:52 Synopsis: 220415035 Sex Offender Registration Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 14:53 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220415036 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 14:55 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220415037 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 14:56 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220415038 Citizen Assist Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: T Bundy, J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 15:37 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:45 Time Completed : 15:54 Unit: S4 Time Reported: 15:37 Time Dispatched: 15:38 Time Arrived : 15:38 Time Completed : 16:04 Synopsis: 220415039 Citizen Assist Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl, J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 16:56 Time Dispatched: 17:07 Time Arrived : 17:13 Time Completed : 17:23 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 16:56 Time Dispatched: 17:00 Time Arrived : 17:13 Time Completed : 17:41 Synopsis: 220415040 Civil Matter Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 17:02 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:08 Time Completed : 17:40 Synopsis: 220415041 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 08:00 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:01 Time Completed : 08:01 Synopsis: 220416013 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 08:18 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:18 Time Completed : 08:29 Synopsis: 220416014 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Bertha Howe Ave Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 08:40 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:41 Time Completed : 08:44 Synopsis: 220416015 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Marilyn Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 08:55 Time Dispatched: 09:07 Time Arrived : 08:55 Time Completed : 09:07 Synopsis: 220416016 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : Pinnacle Ct Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 09:03 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:06 Time Completed : 09:07 Synopsis: 220416017 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 09:12 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:12 Time Completed : 09:15 Synopsis: 220416018 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman, J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 09:30 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:39 Time Completed : 09:41 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 09:30 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:30 Time Completed : 09:39 Synopsis: 220416019 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : S Grapevine Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz, J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 09:32 Time Dispatched: 09:38 Time Arrived : 09:43 Time Completed : 09:58 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 09:32 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:43 Time Completed : 09:53 Synopsis: 220416020 Animal complaint Incident Address : Pomegranate Trl Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 09:53 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:53 Time Completed : 09:53 Synopsis: 220416021 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : El Dorado Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 10:21 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:22 Time Completed : 10:32 Synopsis: 220416022 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 10:35 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:36 Time Completed : 10:46 Synopsis: 220416023 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 10:39 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:42 Time Completed : 10:50 Synopsis: 220416024 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Old Mill Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 11:32 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:32 Time Completed : 11:34 Synopsis: 220416025 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 11:40 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:40 Time Completed : 11:42 Synopsis: 220416026 Theft Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz, J Cheney Disposition : A Active Unit: C3 Time Reported: 12:31 Time Dispatched: 12:49 Time Arrived : 12:34 Time Completed : 13:46 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 12:31 Time Dispatched: 12:49 Time Arrived : 12:48 Time Completed : 13:10 Synopsis: Officers responded to a residence reference a past theft. This investigation is still ongoing. 220416027 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Moss Dr # 23 Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 12:57 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:06 Time Completed : 13:28 Synopsis: 220416028 Civil Matter Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 13:15 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 13:20 Synopsis: 220416029 Citizen Assist Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 13:31 Time Dispatched: 13:41 Time Arrived : 13:31 Time Completed : 13:37 Synopsis: 220416030 Person On Foot Incident Address : MESA Blvd & E PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman, J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 13:36 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 13:40 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 13:36 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:37 Time Completed : 13:45 Synopsis: 220416031 Traffic Problem Incident Address : CHAPARRAL Dr & LOS PADRES Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 14:33 Time Dispatched: 14:38 Time Arrived : 14:42 Time Completed : 14:45 Synopsis: 220416032 Alarm Incident Address : Santa Theresa Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman, M Diaz, J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 14:44 Time Dispatched: 14:47 Time Arrived : 14:52 Time Completed : 15:00 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 14:44 Time Dispatched: 14:47 Time Arrived : 14:53 Time Completed : 14:59 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 14:44 Time Dispatched: 14:47 Time Arrived : 14:58 Time Completed : 14:59 Synopsis: 220416033 Driving Under the Influence Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman, M Diaz, J Cheney Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A3 Time Reported: 14:55 Time Dispatched: 15:00 Time Arrived : 15:03 Time Completed : 16:05 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 14:55 Time Dispatched: 14:59 Time Arrived : 15:03 Time Completed : 15:51 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 14:55 Time Dispatched: 14:59 Time Arrived : 15:03 Time Completed : 17:54 Synopsis: Officers responded to a report of an intoxicated driver in a business parking lot. One adult male was arrested for DUI. 562 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Wendy Stuve, R Longman, J Cheney, G Garcia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 13:35 Time Dispatched: 14:40 Time Arrived : 13:36 Time Completed : 14:33 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 13:35 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:36 Time Completed : 14:33 Unit: D3 Time Reported: 13:35 Time Dispatched: 13:43 Time Arrived : 13:44 Time Completed : 14:20 Unit: P4 Time Reported: 13:35 Time Dispatched: 13:43 Time Arrived : 13:57 Time Completed : 14:03 Synopsis: 22ACO1119 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:51 Time Completed : 06:51 Synopsis: 22ACO1120 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:51 Time Completed : 06:52 Synopsis: 22ACO1121 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:52 Time Completed : 06:53 Synopsis: 22ACO1122 Animal Pickup Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:53 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:53 Time Completed : 06:55 Synopsis: 22ACO1123 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 06:54 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:54 Time Completed : 06:55 Synopsis: 22ACO1124 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 06:55 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:55 Time Completed : 06:56 Synopsis: 22ACO1125 Released to Rescue Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 07:02 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:02 Time Completed : 07:02 Synopsis: 22ACO1126 Animal Bailed Out Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 09:12 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:12 Time Completed : 09:13 Synopsis: 22ACO1127 Animal Adopt Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 10:03 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:03 Time Completed : 10:04 Synopsis: 22ACO1128 Animal Adopt Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 10:05 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:05 Time Completed : 10:06 Synopsis: 22ACO1129 Animal Pickup Incident Address : El Dorado Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 12:11 Time Dispatched: 12:19 Time Arrived : 12:24 Time Completed : 12:18 Synopsis: 22ACO1130 Animal Pickup Incident Address : Wildhorse Lane Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 12:18 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:18 Time Completed : 12:18 Synopsis: 22ACO1131 Animal Release Incident Address : MESA Blvd & AZTEC Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : A Active Unit: H3 Time Reported: 12:46 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:46 Time Completed : 12:51 Synopsis: 22ACO1132 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 15:35 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:35 Time Completed : 15:35 Synopsis: 22ACO1133 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 05:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:52 Time Completed : 06:46 Synopsis: 22ACO1134 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 05:56 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:56 Time Completed : 06:44 Synopsis: 22ACO1135 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:45 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:45 Time Completed : 06:46 Synopsis: 22ACO1136 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 06:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:47 Time Completed : 06:47 Synopsis: 22ACO1137 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:47 Time Completed : 06:49 Synopsis: 22ACO1138 Animal complaint Incident Address : Pomegranate Trl Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : A Active Unit: H3 Time Reported: 09:53 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:53 Time Completed : 09:53 Synopsis: 22ACO1139 Animal Bailed Out Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 11:22 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:22 Time Completed : 11:24 Synopsis: 22ACO1140 Animal Bailed Out Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 11:24 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:24 Time Completed : 11:25 Synopsis: 22ACO1141 Animal Adopt Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 11:42 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:42 Time Completed : 11:43 Synopsis: 22ACO1142 Animal Licensing Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 11:43 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:43 Time Completed : 11:45 Synopsis: 22ACO1143 Vaccination of Animal Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 11:45 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:45 Time Completed : 11:46 Synopsis: 22ACO1144 Animal Pickup Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 11:54 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:54 Time Completed : 11:56 Synopsis: 22ACO1145 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 15:10 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:10 Time Completed : 15:10 Synopsis: 22MCC1362 Radar Trailer Deployment Incident Address : mesquite heights & horizon Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney, J Battaglia Disposition : A Active Unit: C3 Time Reported: 09:26 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:03 Time Completed : 10:04 Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:26 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:26 Time Completed : 09:37 Synopsis: 22MCC1363 None LEO Incident Incident Address : little field ln Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 10:05 Time Dispatched: 10:08 Time Arrived : 10:08 Time Completed : 10:08 Synopsis: 22MCC1364 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Calle Del Sol Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 11:09 Time Dispatched: 11:10 Time Arrived : 11:10 Time Completed : 11:10 Synopsis: 22MCC1365 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 11:23 Time Dispatched: 11:25 Time Arrived : 11:25 Time Completed : 11:25 Synopsis: 22MCC1366 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 11:58 Time Dispatched: 12:00 Time Arrived : 12:00 Time Completed : 12:00 Synopsis: 22MCC1367 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 12:56 Time Dispatched: 12:57 Time Arrived : 12:58 Time Completed : 12:58 Synopsis: 22MCC1368 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Seven Palms Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 13:20 Time Dispatched: 13:22 Time Arrived : 13:22 Time Completed : 13:22 Synopsis: 22MCC1369 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd # 300 Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Mejia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6218 Time Reported: 14:10 Time Dispatched: 14:14 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 14:14 Synopsis: 22MCC1370 TAC Duties Non-Entry Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Bennett Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 16:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:51 Time Completed : 17:02 Synopsis: 22MCC1371 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 19:40 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:42 Time Completed : 19:42 Synopsis: 22MCC1372 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 20:38 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:41 Time Completed : 20:41 Synopsis: 22MCC1373 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 21:21 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:21 Time Completed : 21:25 Synopsis: 22MCC1374 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 21:56 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:56 Time Completed : 22:12 Synopsis: 22MCC1375 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Bertha Howe Ave Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 23:23 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:25 Time Completed : 23:25 Synopsis: 22MCC1376 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 03:14 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 03:15 Time Completed : 03:24 Synopsis: 22MCC1377 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 07:23 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:23 Time Completed : 07:24 Synopsis: 22MCC1378 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 07:23 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:24 Time Completed : 08:01 Synopsis: 22MCC1379 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 08:12 Time Dispatched: 08:14 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 08:14 Synopsis: 22MCC1380 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 08:23 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:23 Time Completed : 08:24 Synopsis: 22MCC1381 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 08:23 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:24 Time Completed : 09:06 Synopsis: 22MCC1382 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 09:19 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:19 Time Completed : 09:44 Synopsis: 22MCC1383 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 09:43 Time Dispatched: 09:44 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 09:44 Synopsis: 22MCC1384 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 10:19 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:19 Time Completed : 11:02 Synopsis: 22MCC1385 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 11:28 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:28 Time Completed : 12:18 Synopsis: 22MCC1386 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 12:19 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:19 Time Completed : 12:52 Synopsis: 22MCC1387 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 12:53 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:54 Time Completed : 13:34 Synopsis: 22MCC1388 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Bennett Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 16:16 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:16 Time Completed : 16:23 Synopsis: 22MCC1389 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 16:17 Time Dispatched: 16:19 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 16:19 Synopsis: 22MCE0361 Radar Trailer Deployment Incident Address : mesquite heights & horizon Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney, J Battaglia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 09:26 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:03 Time Completed : 10:04 Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:26 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:26 Time Completed : 09:37 Synopsis: 22MCE0362 Vacation Check Incident Address : Hidden Crest Ct Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: J Battaglia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:36 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:37 Time Completed : 09:42 Synopsis: 22MCE0363 Vacation Check Incident Address : Serenity Ridge Ct Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: J Battaglia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:46 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:46 Time Completed : 09:53 Synopsis: 22MCE0364 Vacation Check Incident Address : Majestic Vw Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: J Battaglia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:56 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:57 Time Completed : 10:02 Synopsis: 22MCE0365 Vacation Check Incident Address : Prominence Ln Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: J Battaglia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:09 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:09 Time Completed : 10:13 Synopsis: 22MCE0366 Vacation Check Incident Address : Prominence Ln Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: J Battaglia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:21 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:21 Time Completed : 10:31 Synopsis: 22MCE0367 Vacation Check Incident Address : Harvest Moon Rdg Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: J Battaglia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:35 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:36 Time Completed : 10:42 Synopsis: 22MCE0368 Vacation Check Incident Address : Dutch Oven Ln Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: J Battaglia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:48 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:48 Time Completed : 10:54 Synopsis: 22MCE0369 Vacation Check Incident Address : Sundial Ln Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: J Battaglia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 11:01 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:02 Time Completed : 11:11 Synopsis: 22MCE0370 Bussiness Alert Form Incident Address : W PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Judy Edginton, Carol Harris Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:18 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:19 Time Completed : 09:24 Synopsis: 22MDC0195 Safe Cell Hold Jail Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Macias, C Thornley Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J3 Time Reported: 14:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:07 Time Completed : 18:18 Unit: J8 Time Reported: 14:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:47 Time Completed : 16:07 Synopsis: Female placed in safe cell holding for the safety of the detention center. 22MDC0196 Court Order Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Thornley Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J3 Time Reported: 09:15 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:16 Time Completed : 14:09 Synopsis: For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 Report Includes: All reported dates between `06:00:00 04/15/22` and `18:00:00 04/16/22` All natures All responsible officers All received by officers All dispositions All locations All cities All agencies -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- *** End of Report /sds/app/force/custom/rplwdal.18-6 ***