Mesquite Animal Shelter – Adoptable Pets

Leah is up for adoption! This lovely girl is just a hoot. She loves running, playing, and is full of energy. She was mainly raised outdoors. She knows basic commands like sit and paw. She loves playing with toys and can definitely entertain herself with them. Her coat markings are very pretty and the facial expressions she makes are priceless. She would do best in a home that is going to stay active with her and give her work/play to do. We know that she is going to make a home very happy!

Meet West West is a little shy at first but wants to be with people and by your side. He knows sit, shake, down and does well on leash. Wants to please. He is young, medium sized with a tricolor coat (Brown, Black, & White). His vaccinations up to date and he is neutered.

Meet Shadow & Smokey

Shadow & Smokey are 2 boys looking for a home together! These handsome fellows were surrendered by their owner due to a change in life circumstances, and they’re anxious to get back to a home environment. We’ve always been together, and we like to cuddle with one another and with our people. Sweet, but shy, we may take a little time to warm up at first, mostly because we’re not sure why we’re here. But once we’re comfortable with you, we turn on the charm. We’re hoping for a quiet home where we can sit on the sofa with you and warm up your bed. Spend some time with us so you can see how great we truly are.



Smokey- gray tabby& white Shadow- gray & white They were rescued as kittens from a cat engine and have been together since birth ADOPTION FEE$40.00

The adoption fee for dogs is $60 ( cash or check) includes spay/neuter, rabies, and DHPPC.

If you’d like to visit with our adoptable pets, PLEASE CALL TO SET UP AN APPOINTMENT (702) 346-5268. The shelter is open, but an appointment is required prior to arrival. Thank you!