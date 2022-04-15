Musician of the Week – Maya Solis-Stokes

Maya Solis-Stokes, a senior at Virgin Valley High School, is currently involved in VVHS Advanced Band, Marching Band, Pep Band and Jazz Band.

She started playing the alto saxophone in sixth grade at Charles Hughes Middle School and still plays it to this day in VVHS Advanced and Jazz Bands. She also plays the Tenor Saxophone in these ensembles as well. She became involved in the VVHS Marching Band in ninth grade playing the Marimba, Vibraphone, and Bass Drum. This year she has taken on the leadership position of Choreography Section Leader for the Marching Band.

“ I started music at twelve years old because my sister did it growing up and I wanted to be just like her,” Maya said. “ Ever since then I’ve loved music. It’s brought me so many friendships that I am so grateful for and taught me how to work hard. Music has given me a creative outlet that I think everyone needs growing up.”

Maya Solis-Stokes playing the tenor saxophone and bass drum at VVHS ( Photo Credit: Maya Solis-Stokes)