220412005 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 06:09 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:09 Time Completed : 06:10 Synopsis: 220412006 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : El Dorado Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 06:09 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:10 Time Completed : 06:11 Synopsis: 220412007 Welfare Check Incident Address : N Grapevine Rd # 5A Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 08:03 Time Dispatched: 09:17 Time Arrived : 09:21 Time Completed : 09:27 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 08:03 Time Dispatched: 09:17 Time Arrived : 09:21 Time Completed : 09:27 Synopsis: 220412008 Agency Assistance Incident Address : Hillside Dr # 713 Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 08:35 Time Dispatched: 08:39 Time Arrived : 08:47 Time Completed : 10:12 Unit: RES11 Time Reported: 08:35 Time Dispatched: 08:38 Time Arrived : 08:41 Time Completed : 08:53 Unit: RES12 Time Reported: 08:35 Time Dispatched: 08:38 Time Arrived : 08:41 Time Completed : 08:44 Unit: STA01 Time Reported: 08:35 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 08:38 Synopsis: Officers responded to a residence and took a report of a deceased person . 220412009 Sex Offender Registration Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 09:30 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220412010 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 09:45 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220412011 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 09:54 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220412012 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:05 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220412013 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 10:05 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:05 Time Completed : 10:14 Synopsis: 220412014 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:09 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220412015 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:15 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220412016 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:19 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220412017 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:26 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220412018 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 10:28 Time Dispatched: 10:45 Time Arrived : 10:45 Time Completed : 11:46 Synopsis: 220412019 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:34 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220412020 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 10:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:44 Time Completed : 10:45 Synopsis: 220412021 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220412022 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 10:58 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:59 Time Completed : 10:59 Synopsis: 220412023 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 11:02 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220412024 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 11:02 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:03 Time Completed : 11:18 Synopsis: 220412025 Sex Offender Registration Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 11:05 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220412026 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 11:14 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220412027 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 11:20 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220412028 Fraud Incident Address : Calais Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 11:25 Time Dispatched: 11:46 Time Arrived : 11:46 Time Completed : 11:59 Synopsis: 220412029 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : JUNIPER Way & W OLD MILL Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 11:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:51 Time Completed : 11:52 Synopsis: 220412030 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Perry Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: E1 Time Reported: 11:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:57 Time Completed : 12:11 Synopsis: 220412031 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 11:56 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220412032 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : El Dorado Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 12:03 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:03 Time Completed : 12:11 Synopsis: 220412033 Traffic accident W/O injury Incident Address : N Grapevine Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 12:02 Time Dispatched: 12:20 Time Arrived : 12:06 Time Completed : 13:05 Synopsis: Officers responded to a parking lot reference a past accident. 220412034 Civil Matter Incident Address : Riverside Rd # 15B Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 12:19 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:26 Time Completed : 12:33 Synopsis: 220412035 Welfare Check Incident Address : Peartree Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 12:32 Time Dispatched: 12:55 Time Arrived : 12:55 Time Completed : 13:13 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 12:32 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:54 Time Completed : 13:09 Synopsis: 220412036 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : E Old Mill Rd # 32 Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 12:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:06 Time Completed : 13:29 Synopsis: Officers took a report of suspicious activity. 220412037 Back Ground Investigation Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: T Bundy Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 13:17 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220412038 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: T Fails Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J1 Time Reported: 13:19 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:21 Time Completed : 13:22 Synopsis: 220412039 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 13:24 Time Dispatched: 13:25 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 13:40 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 13:24 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:25 Time Completed : 13:43 Synopsis: 220412040 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 13:58 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220412041 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 14:03 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220412042 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 14:04 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220412043 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 14:06 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220412044 Person On Foot Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, R Hughes, D Alejos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 14:53 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:54 Time Completed : 15:16 Unit: P2 Time Reported: 14:53 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:54 Time Completed : 15:20 Unit: P3 Time Reported: 14:53 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:54 Time Completed : 15:18 Synopsis: 220412045 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 15:16 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:16 Time Completed : 15:19 Synopsis: 220412046 Nuisance or Minor Disturbance Incident Address : Nolina Rdg Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 15:13 Time Dispatched: 15:17 Time Arrived : 15:27 Time Completed : 15:39 Synopsis: 220412047 Scope/General Background Req Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 15:18 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220412048 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E MESQUITE Blvd & S HAFEN Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 15:25 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:26 Time Completed : 15:29 Synopsis: 220412049 Wanted Person Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, R Hughes, D Alejos Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: P2 Time Reported: 15:56 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:56 Time Completed : 17:39 Unit: P3 Time Reported: 15:56 Time Dispatched: 15:57 Time Arrived : 15:57 Time Completed : 16:09 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 15:56 Time Dispatched: 15:57 Time Arrived : 15:58 Time Completed : 16:18 Synopsis: Detectives arrested a male who had an outstanding warrant out of Mesquite Municipal Court. 220412050 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 16:01 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220412051 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 16:03 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:05 Time Completed : 16:06 Synopsis: 220412052 Person On Foot Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd & N GRAPEVINE Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 16:11 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:11 Time Completed : 16:18 Synopsis: 220412053 Fraud Incident Address : Rainbow Bnd Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : ADF Active, Dead File Unit: R1 Time Reported: 16:10 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:19 Time Completed : 17:22 Synopsis: Officers responded to a fraud and a report was completed. 220412054 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 16:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:44 Time Completed : 16:50 Synopsis: 220412055 Citizen Assist Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R2 Time Reported: 18:11 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 18:42 Time Completed : 18:53 Synopsis: 220412056 Alarm Incident Address : Carrara Ct Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 18:28 Time Dispatched: 18:30 Time Arrived : 18:34 Time Completed : 18:43 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 18:28 Time Dispatched: 18:30 Time Arrived : 18:36 Time Completed : 18:38 Synopsis: 220412057 Person On Foot Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: D Alejos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P2 Time Reported: 19:36 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:36 Time Completed : 21:34 Synopsis: 220412058 Domestic Trouble Incident Address : Moss Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes, M Magadan, L Stewart, D Woods, D Al Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A2 Time Reported: 20:53 Time Dispatched: 20:55 Time Arrived : 20:56 Time Completed : 21:20 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 20:53 Time Dispatched: 20:55 Time Arrived : 21:03 Time Completed : 22:36 Unit: P2 Time Reported: 20:53 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:01 Time Completed : 21:19 Unit: P3 Time Reported: 20:53 Time Dispatched: 20:56 Time Arrived : 20:58 Time Completed : 21:20 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 20:53 Time Dispatched: 20:55 Time Arrived : 20:58 Time Completed : 22:08 Synopsis: Officers responded to a family disturbance at a residence. One adult female was arrested. 220412059 Suspicious/Pers Incident Address : SECOND SOUTH St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 22:06 Time Dispatched: 22:08 Time Arrived : 22:12 Time Completed : 22:35 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 22:06 Time Dispatched: 22:08 Time Arrived : 22:13 Time Completed : 22:33 Synopsis: 220412060 Domestic Violence IP Incident Address : Moss Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, L Stewart, D Woods, D Alejos Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A2 Time Reported: 22:32 Time Dispatched: 22:35 Time Arrived : 22:35 Time Completed : 00:00 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 22:32 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:36 Time Completed : 22:43 Unit: P2 Time Reported: 22:32 Time Dispatched: 22:35 Time Arrived : 22:40 Time Completed : 23:09 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 22:32 Time Dispatched: 22:35 Time Arrived : 22:36 Time Completed : 00:23 Synopsis: Officers responded to a domestic dispute in progress. One adult male was arrested for domestic battery. 220413001 Stolen Property Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: D Woods Disposition : A Active Unit: A2 Time Reported: 01:11 Time Dispatched: 02:34 Time Arrived : 01:14 Time Completed : 02:10 Synopsis: Officers helped a female attempt to locate her lost phone. 220413002 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : W Hafen Ln # 13C Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 01:54 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 01:54 Time Completed : 02:39 Synopsis: 220413003 Unknown Problem Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R2 Time Reported: 02:08 Time Dispatched: 02:09 Time Arrived : 02:15 Time Completed : 02:25 Synopsis: 220413004 Alarm Incident Address : W Old Mill Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 02:07 Time Dispatched: 02:10 Time Arrived : 02:10 Time Completed : 02:16 Synopsis: 220413005 Welfare Check Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R2 Time Reported: 02:24 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 02:37 Time Completed : 03:08 Synopsis: 220413006 Alarm Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 02:43 Time Dispatched: 02:45 Time Arrived : 02:47 Time Completed : 02:52 Synopsis: 220413007 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 04:19 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 04:20 Time Completed : 04:23 Synopsis: 220413008 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : IVY LEE CRST Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 04:46 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 04:46 Time Completed : 04:54 Synopsis: 220413009 Alarm Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 05:44 Time Dispatched: 05:47 Time Arrived : 05:52 Time Completed : 05:56 Synopsis: 220413010 Property Damage, Non Vandalism Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : A Active Unit: R3 Time Reported: 06:29 Time Dispatched: 08:34 Time Arrived : 09:32 Time Completed : 08:35 Synopsis: An officer was dispatched to a property damage call. A report was taken. 220413011 Citizen Assist Incident Address : S Lower Flat Top Dr Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 07:28 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:06 Time Completed : 08:33 Synopsis: 220413012 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 07:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220413013 Juvenile Problem Incident Address : N Grapevine Rd # 4V Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl, R Longman, J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 08:26 Time Dispatched: 08:33 Time Arrived : 08:34 Time Completed : 09:06 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 08:26 Time Dispatched: 08:34 Time Arrived : 08:36 Time Completed : 09:06 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 08:26 Time Dispatched: 08:35 Time Arrived : 08:38 Time Completed : 09:15 Synopsis: 220413014 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Fairways Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 08:43 Time Dispatched: 09:07 Time Arrived : 09:15 Time Completed : 09:40 Synopsis: An officer responded to an attempted fraud call and a report was taken. 220413015 Certified Prior Conviction Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 08:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220413016 Certified Prior Conviction Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 08:48 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220413017 Scope/General Background Req Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 09:07 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220413018 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 09:42 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:42 Time Completed : 09:47 Synopsis: 220413019 Scope/General Background Req Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:01 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220413020 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : FALCON RIDGE Pkwy & BERTHA HOWE Ave Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 10:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:31 Time Completed : 10:32 Synopsis: 220413021 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:43 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220413022 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : FALCON RIDGE Pkwy & BERTHA HOWE Ave Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 10:48 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:48 Time Completed : 10:49 Synopsis: 220413023 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 11:25 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:25 Time Completed : 11:32 Synopsis: 220413024 Traffic accident W/O injury Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 11:30 Time Dispatched: 11:38 Time Arrived : 11:42 Time Completed : 11:50 Synopsis: 220413025 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : RIVERSIDE Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood, S Bruehl, R Longman, J Cheney, G Garc Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 11:44 Time Dispatched: 11:50 Time Arrived : 11:56 Time Completed : 11:59 Unit: B3 Time Reported: 11:44 Time Dispatched: 11:49 Time Arrived : 11:52 Time Completed : 12:06 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 11:44 Time Dispatched: 11:50 Time Arrived : 11:52 Time Completed : 11:59 Unit: P4 Time Reported: 11:44 Time Dispatched: 11:50 Time Arrived : 11:56 Time Completed : 12:00 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 11:44 Time Dispatched: 11:49 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 11:59 Synopsis: 220413026 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: G Garcia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P4 Time Reported: 12:35 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:36 Time Completed : 12:57 Synopsis: 220413027 Found Property Incident Address : MESQUITE SPRINGS Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 12:50 Time Dispatched: 13:07 Time Arrived : 13:01 Time Completed : 13:03 Synopsis: 220413028 Parking Problem Incident Address : FALCON RIDGE Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 12:55 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:04 Time Completed : 13:07 Synopsis: 220413029 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : MESA BLVD Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 13:00 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:01 Time Completed : 13:13 Synopsis: 220413030 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : MESQUITE SPRINGS Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 13:10 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:10 Time Completed : 13:12 Synopsis: 220413031 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : N SANDHILL Blvd & E FIRST NORTH St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: G Garcia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P4 Time Reported: 14:03 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:04 Time Completed : 14:11 Synopsis: 220413032 Citizen Assist Incident Address : TEX ST Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 14:18 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:18 Time Completed : 14:34 Synopsis: 220413033 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 14:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:31 Time Completed : 14:33 Synopsis: 220413035 Civil Dispute Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood, R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 14:52 Time Dispatched: 14:54 Time Arrived : 14:59 Time Completed : 15:53 Unit: B3 Time Reported: 14:52 Time Dispatched: 14:55 Time Arrived : 14:59 Time Completed : 15:39 Synopsis: 220413036 Citizen Assist Incident Address : S LOWER FLAT TOP Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 17:38 Time Dispatched: 18:49 Time Arrived : 18:57 Time Completed : 19:13 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 17:38 Time Dispatched: 17:45 Time Arrived : 18:57 Time Completed : 19:13 Synopsis: 22ACO1086 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 06:56 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:56 Time Completed : 07:01 Synopsis: 22ACO1087 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 07:01 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:01 Time Completed : 07:02 Synopsis: 22ACO1088 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : hardy way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 07:04 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:04 Time Completed : 07:07 Synopsis: 22ACO1089 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : hardy way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 07:07 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:07 Time Completed : 07:12 Synopsis: 22ACO1090 Animal Adopt Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 15:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:47 Time Completed : 15:49 Synopsis: 22ACO1091 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : hardy way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 05:34 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:34 Time Completed : 06:42 Synopsis: 22ACO1092 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 05:45 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:45 Time Completed : 06:43 Synopsis: 22ACO1093 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : hardy way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 06:42 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:42 Time Completed : 06:50 Synopsis: 22ACO1094 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 06:43 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:43 Time Completed : 06:44 Synopsis: 22ACO1095 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : hardy way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 06:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:51 Time Completed : 06:56 Synopsis: 22ACO1096 Vet appt drop off Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 07:13 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:13 Time Completed : 07:20 Synopsis: 22ACO1097 Vet appt drop off Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 07:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:52 Time Completed : 08:14 Synopsis: 22ACO1098 Animal Bite Incident Address : riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 08:15 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:15 Time Completed : 08:18 Synopsis: 22MCC1321 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 06:46 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:46 Time Completed : 06:49 Synopsis: 22MCC1322 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 06:48 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:49 Time Completed : 07:14 Synopsis: 22MCC1323 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 07:11 Time Dispatched: 07:14 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 07:14 Synopsis: 22MCC1324 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 07:41 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:41 Time Completed : 08:19 Synopsis: 22MCC1325 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 09:02 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:03 Time Completed : 10:01 Synopsis: 22MCC1326 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 10:05 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:05 Time Completed : 11:01 Synopsis: 22MCC1327 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Opal St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 10:59 Time Dispatched: 11:01 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 11:02 Synopsis: 22MCC1328 Impounded Vehicle Incident Address : DESERT Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 11:05 Time Dispatched: 11:08 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 11:08 Synopsis: 22MCC1329 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Sun Valley Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 11:15 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:24 Time Completed : 11:24 Synopsis: 22MCC1330 Impounded Vehicle Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 11:58 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:08 Time Completed : 12:58 Synopsis: 22MCC1331 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 13:36 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:38 Time Completed : 14:01 Synopsis: 22MCC1332 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 16:06 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:07 Time Completed : 16:27 Synopsis: 22MCC1333 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Chacon Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 21:11 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:13 Time Completed : 21:14 Synopsis: 22MCC1334 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Jensen Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6166 Time Reported: 22:01 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:04 Time Completed : 22:04 Synopsis: 22MCC1335 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Chacon Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 22:53 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:53 Time Completed : 22:57 Synopsis: 22MCC1336 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Chacon Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 05:48 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 05:49 Synopsis: 22MCC1337 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : N Grapevine Rd # 4V Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 08:21 Time Dispatched: 08:24 Time Arrived : 08:24 Time Completed : 08:24 Synopsis: 22MCC1338 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 09:47 Time Dispatched: 09:48 Time Arrived : 09:48 Time Completed : 09:48 Synopsis: 22MCC1339 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 09:55 Time Dispatched: 09:56 Time Arrived : 09:56 Time Completed : 09:56 Synopsis: 22MCC1340 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 13:41 Time Dispatched: 13:42 Time Arrived : 13:42 Time Completed : 13:42 Synopsis: 22MCC1341 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 14:02 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:02 Time Completed : 14:02 Synopsis: 22MCC1342 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 14:03 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:03 Time Completed : 14:07 Synopsis: 22MCC1343 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Conestoga Pkwy Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: E Mejia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6218 Time Reported: 14:49 Time Dispatched: 14:52 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 14:52 Synopsis: 22MCC1344 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Mejia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6218 Time Reported: 15:02 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:02 Time Completed : 15:03 Synopsis: 22MCC1345 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 16:43 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:43 Time Completed : 17:20 Synopsis: 22MCC1346 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Bennett Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 17:00 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:00 Time Completed : 18:05 Synopsis: 22MCC1347 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Mejia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6218 Time Reported: 17:09 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:10 Time Completed : 17:53 Synopsis: 22MCE0344 VIN OHV Number Inspection Incident Address : Sunrise Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 07:55 Time Dispatched: 08:11 Time Arrived : 08:22 Time Completed : 08:30 Synopsis: 22MCE0345 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : Buffalo Run Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:10 Time Dispatched: 08:30 Time Arrived : 08:45 Time Completed : 08:45 Synopsis: 22MCE0346 Vacation Check Incident Address : Dutch Oven Ln Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:52 Time Completed : 08:54 Synopsis: 22MCE0347 Vacation Check Incident Address : HARVEST MOON Rdg Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:59 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:59 Time Completed : 09:01 Synopsis: 22MCE0348 Vacation Check Incident Address : Prominence Ln Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:10 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:10 Time Completed : 09:12 Synopsis: 22MCE0349 VIN OHV Number Inspection Incident Address : N Yucca St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Chollar, Kristi Holley Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 09:09 Time Dispatched: 09:16 Time Arrived : 09:22 Time Completed : 09:50 Synopsis: 22MCE0350 Vacation Check Incident Address : Prominence Ln Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:13 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:14 Time Completed : 09:18 Synopsis: 22MCE0351 Vacation Check Incident Address : Majestic Vw Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:33 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:33 Time Completed : 09:37 Synopsis: 22MCE0352 Vacation Check Incident Address : Hidden Crest Ct Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:40 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:40 Time Completed : 09:42 Synopsis: 22MCE0353 Vacation Check Incident Address : Serenity Ridge Ct Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:45 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:45 Time Completed : 09:50 Synopsis: 22MCE0354 Vacation Check Incident Address : Crest View Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Chollar, Kristi Holley Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 10:08 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:09 Time Completed : 10:14 Synopsis: 22MCE0355 VIN OHV Number Inspection Incident Address : N Yucca St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:21 Time Dispatched: 10:30 Time Arrived : 10:38 Time Completed : 10:40 Synopsis: 22MCE0356 Vacation Check Incident Address : Falcon Glenn Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Chollar, Kristi Holley Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 10:23 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:24 Time Completed : 10:29 Synopsis: 22MCE0357 Municipal Court Subpoena Incident Address : riverside rd#29b Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:22 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:24 Time Completed : 10:29 Synopsis: 22MCE0358 Parking Problem Incident Address : Bertha Howe Ave Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Chollar, Kristi Holley Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 11:32 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:33 Time Completed : 11:39 Synopsis: 22MCE0359 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 16:43 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:43 Time Completed : 17:20 Synopsis: 22MDC0185 Court Order Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Smith, H Rodriguez Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: J5 Time Reported: 09:21 Time Dispatched: 16:56 Time Arrived : 16:56 Time Completed : 16:57 Unit: J7 Time Reported: 09:21 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:22 Time Completed : 10:51 Synopsis: Officer took one female into custody who was remanded by court. 22MDC0186 Transport Incident Address : S Casino Center Blvd Las Vegas NV Responding Officers: J Smith, H Rodriguez Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J5 Time Reported: 10:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:27 Time Completed : 14:47 Unit: J7 Time Reported: 10:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 11:18 Synopsis: An officer transported an adult male to the Clark County Detention Center without incident. 22MDC0187 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: T Fails Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J1 Time Reported: 13:19 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:21 Time Completed : 13:22 Synopsis: 22MDC0188 Safe Cell Hold Jail Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Macias, C Empey Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J4 Time Reported: 21:20 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:20 Time Completed : 21:35 Synopsis: Intoxicated female placed in safe cell holding for her safety. 22MDC0189 Court Order Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Thornley Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: J8 Time Reported: 13:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:45 Time Completed : 13:52 Synopsis: Adult female remanded into custody from Mesquite Justice Court. 22MDC0190 Court Order Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Macias Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: J8 Time Reported: 13:57 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:57 Time Completed : 13:57 Synopsis: One adult female remanded into custody by Mesquite Justice Court. 22MDC0191 Court Order Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Macias Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: J8 Time Reported: 13:57 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:57 Time Completed : 14:04 Synopsis: One adult female remanded into custody by Mesquite Justice Court. 22MDC0192 Transport Incident Address : S Casino Center Las Vegas NV Responding Officers: J Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J8 Time Reported: 16:12 Time Dispatched: 16:26 Time Arrived : 17:46 Time Completed : 20:53 Synopsis: Transported three adults to Clark County Detention Center. 