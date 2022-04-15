04/14/22 Mesquite Police Department 6202
Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis
Date: 04/12/22
22MDC0188 Safe Cell Hold Jail
Incident Address : Hillside Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Macias, C Empey
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: J4 Time Reported: 21:20 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:20 Time Completed : 21:35
Synopsis:
Intoxicated female placed in safe cell holding for her safety.
Report Includes:
All reported dates between `18:00:00 04/12/22` and `06:00:00 04/13/22`
All natures
All responsible officers
All received by officers
All dispositions
All locations
All cities
All agencies
04/14/22 Mesquite Police Department 6202
Date: 04/12/22
Date: 04/12/22
220412005 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 06:09 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:09 Time Completed : 06:10
Synopsis:
220412006 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : El Dorado Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 06:09 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:10 Time Completed : 06:11
Synopsis:
220412007 Welfare Check
Incident Address : N Grapevine Rd # 5A
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 08:03 Time Dispatched: 09:17
Time Arrived : 09:21 Time Completed : 09:27
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 08:03 Time Dispatched: 09:17
Time Arrived : 09:21 Time Completed : 09:27
Synopsis:
220412008 Agency Assistance
Incident Address : Hillside Dr # 713
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Diaz
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 08:35 Time Dispatched: 08:39
Time Arrived : 08:47 Time Completed : 10:12
Unit: RES11 Time Reported: 08:35 Time Dispatched: 08:38
Time Arrived : 08:41 Time Completed : 08:53
Unit: RES12 Time Reported: 08:35 Time Dispatched: 08:38
Time Arrived : 08:41 Time Completed : 08:44
Unit: STA01 Time Reported: 08:35 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 08:38
Synopsis:
Officers responded to a residence and took a report of a deceased person .
220412009 Sex Offender Registration
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 09:30 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220412010 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 09:45 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220412011 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 09:54 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220412012 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 10:05 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220412013 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 10:05 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:05 Time Completed : 10:14
Synopsis:
220412014 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 10:09 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220412015 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 10:15 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220412016 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 10:19 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220412017 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 10:26 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220412018 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 10:28 Time Dispatched: 10:45
Time Arrived : 10:45 Time Completed : 11:46
Synopsis:
220412019 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 10:34 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220412020 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Diaz
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 10:44 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:44 Time Completed : 10:45
Synopsis:
220412021 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 10:49 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220412022 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Riverside Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 10:58 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:59 Time Completed : 10:59
Synopsis:
220412023 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 11:02 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220412024 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : Riverside Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 11:02 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:03 Time Completed : 11:18
Synopsis:
220412025 Sex Offender Registration
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 11:05 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220412026 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 11:14 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220412027 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 11:20 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220412028 Fraud
Incident Address : Calais Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 11:25 Time Dispatched: 11:46
Time Arrived : 11:46 Time Completed : 11:59
Synopsis:
220412029 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : JUNIPER Way & W OLD MILL Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Diaz
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 11:51 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:51 Time Completed : 11:52
Synopsis:
220412030 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Perry
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: E1 Time Reported: 11:49 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:57 Time Completed : 12:11
Synopsis:
220412031 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 11:56 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220412032 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : El Dorado Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 12:03 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:03 Time Completed : 12:11
Synopsis:
220412033 Traffic accident W/O injury
Incident Address : N Grapevine Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Diaz
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 12:02 Time Dispatched: 12:20
Time Arrived : 12:06 Time Completed : 13:05
Synopsis:
Officers responded to a parking lot reference a past accident.
220412034 Civil Matter
Incident Address : Riverside Rd # 15B
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 12:19 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:26 Time Completed : 12:33
Synopsis:
220412035 Welfare Check
Incident Address : Peartree Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 12:32 Time Dispatched: 12:55
Time Arrived : 12:55 Time Completed : 13:13
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 12:32 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:54 Time Completed : 13:09
Synopsis:
220412036 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : E Old Mill Rd # 32
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Diaz
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 12:49 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:06 Time Completed : 13:29
Synopsis:
Officers took a report of suspicious activity.
220412037 Back Ground Investigation
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: T Bundy
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 13:17 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220412038 VIN Number Inspection
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: T Fails
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: J1 Time Reported: 13:19 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:21 Time Completed : 13:22
Synopsis:
220412039 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 13:24 Time Dispatched: 13:25
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 13:40
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 13:24 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:25 Time Completed : 13:43
Synopsis:
220412040 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 13:58 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220412041 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 14:03 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220412042 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 14:04 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220412043 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 14:06 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220412044 Person On Foot
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth, R Hughes, D Alejos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 14:53 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:54 Time Completed : 15:16
Unit: P2 Time Reported: 14:53 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:54 Time Completed : 15:20
Unit: P3 Time Reported: 14:53 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:54 Time Completed : 15:18
Synopsis:
220412045 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 15:16 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:16 Time Completed : 15:19
Synopsis:
220412046 Nuisance or Minor Disturbance
Incident Address : Nolina Rdg
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 15:13 Time Dispatched: 15:17
Time Arrived : 15:27 Time Completed : 15:39
Synopsis:
220412047 Scope/General Background Req
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 15:18 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220412048 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : E MESQUITE Blvd & S HAFEN Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Diaz
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 15:25 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:26 Time Completed : 15:29
Synopsis:
220412049 Wanted Person
Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent, R Hughes, D Alejos
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: P2 Time Reported: 15:56 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:56 Time Completed : 17:39
Unit: P3 Time Reported: 15:56 Time Dispatched: 15:57
Time Arrived : 15:57 Time Completed : 16:09
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 15:56 Time Dispatched: 15:57
Time Arrived : 15:58 Time Completed : 16:18
Synopsis:
Detectives arrested a male who had an outstanding warrant out of Mesquite
Municipal Court.
220412050 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 16:01 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220412051 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Diaz
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 16:03 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:05 Time Completed : 16:06
Synopsis:
220412052 Person On Foot
Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd & N GRAPEVINE Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Diaz
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 16:11 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:11 Time Completed : 16:18
Synopsis:
220412053 Fraud
Incident Address : Rainbow Bnd
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: S Vent
Disposition : ADF Active, Dead File
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 16:10 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:19 Time Completed : 17:22
Synopsis:
Officers responded to a fraud and a report was completed.
220412054 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 16:44 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:44 Time Completed : 16:50
Synopsis:
220413010 Property Damage, Non Vandalism
Incident Address : Hillside Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : A Active
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 06:29 Time Dispatched: 08:34
Time Arrived : 09:32 Time Completed : 08:35
Synopsis:
An officer was dispatched to a property damage call. A report was taken.
220413011 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : S Lower Flat Top Dr
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 07:28 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:06 Time Completed : 08:33
Synopsis:
220413012 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 07:52 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220413013 Juvenile Problem
Incident Address : N Grapevine Rd # 4V
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl, R Longman, J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 08:26 Time Dispatched: 08:33
Time Arrived : 08:34 Time Completed : 09:06
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 08:26 Time Dispatched: 08:34
Time Arrived : 08:36 Time Completed : 09:06
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 08:26 Time Dispatched: 08:35
Time Arrived : 08:38 Time Completed : 09:15
Synopsis:
220413014 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : Fairways Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 08:43 Time Dispatched: 09:07
Time Arrived : 09:15 Time Completed : 09:40
Synopsis:
An officer responded to an attempted fraud call and a report was taken.
220413015 Certified Prior Conviction
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 08:47 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220413016 Certified Prior Conviction
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 08:48 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220413017 Scope/General Background Req
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 09:07 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220413018 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Hillside Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 09:42 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:42 Time Completed : 09:47
Synopsis:
220413019 Scope/General Background Req
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 10:01 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220413020 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : FALCON RIDGE Pkwy & BERTHA HOWE Ave
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 10:31 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:31 Time Completed : 10:32
Synopsis:
220413021 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 10:43 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220413022 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : FALCON RIDGE Pkwy & BERTHA HOWE Ave
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 10:48 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:48 Time Completed : 10:49
Synopsis:
220413023 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 11:25 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:25 Time Completed : 11:32
Synopsis:
220413024 Traffic accident W/O injury
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 11:30 Time Dispatched: 11:38
Time Arrived : 11:42 Time Completed : 11:50
Synopsis:
220413025 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : RIVERSIDE Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood, S Bruehl, R Longman, J Cheney, G Garc
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 11:44 Time Dispatched: 11:50
Time Arrived : 11:56 Time Completed : 11:59
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 11:44 Time Dispatched: 11:49
Time Arrived : 11:52 Time Completed : 12:06
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 11:44 Time Dispatched: 11:50
Time Arrived : 11:52 Time Completed : 11:59
Unit: P4 Time Reported: 11:44 Time Dispatched: 11:50
Time Arrived : 11:56 Time Completed : 12:00
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 11:44 Time Dispatched: 11:49
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 11:59
Synopsis:
220413026 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : Hillside Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: G Garcia
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: P4 Time Reported: 12:35 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:36 Time Completed : 12:57
Synopsis:
220413027 Found Property
Incident Address : MESQUITE SPRINGS Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 12:50 Time Dispatched: 13:07
Time Arrived : 13:01 Time Completed : 13:03
Synopsis:
220413028 Parking Problem
Incident Address : FALCON RIDGE Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 12:55 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:04 Time Completed : 13:07
Synopsis:
220413029 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : MESA BLVD
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 13:00 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:01 Time Completed : 13:13
Synopsis:
220413030 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : MESQUITE SPRINGS Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 13:10 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:10 Time Completed : 13:12
Synopsis:
220413031 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : N SANDHILL Blvd & E FIRST NORTH St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: G Garcia
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: P4 Time Reported: 14:03 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:04 Time Completed : 14:11
Synopsis:
220413032 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : TEX ST
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 14:18 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:18 Time Completed : 14:34
Synopsis:
220413033 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 14:31 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:31 Time Completed : 14:33
Synopsis:
220413035 Civil Dispute
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood, R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 14:52 Time Dispatched: 14:54
Time Arrived : 14:59 Time Completed : 15:53
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 14:52 Time Dispatched: 14:55
Time Arrived : 14:59 Time Completed : 15:39
Synopsis:
220413036 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : S LOWER FLAT TOP Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 17:38 Time Dispatched: 18:49
Time Arrived : 18:57 Time Completed : 19:13
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 17:38 Time Dispatched: 17:45
Time Arrived : 18:57 Time Completed : 19:13
Synopsis:
22ACO1086 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 06:56 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:56 Time Completed : 07:01
Synopsis:
22ACO1087 Animal Medical Event
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 07:01 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:01 Time Completed : 07:02
Synopsis:
22ACO1088 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
Incident Address : hardy way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H1 Time Reported: 07:04 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:04 Time Completed : 07:07
Synopsis:
22ACO1089 Animal Medical Event
Incident Address : hardy way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H1 Time Reported: 07:07 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:07 Time Completed : 07:12
Synopsis:
22ACO1090 Animal Adopt
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 15:47 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:47 Time Completed : 15:49
Synopsis:
22ACO1093 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
Incident Address : hardy way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H1 Time Reported: 06:42 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:42 Time Completed : 06:50
Synopsis:
22ACO1094 Animal Medical Event
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 06:43 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:43 Time Completed : 06:44
Synopsis:
22ACO1095 Animal Medical Event
Incident Address : hardy way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H1 Time Reported: 06:51 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:51 Time Completed : 06:56
Synopsis:
22ACO1096 Vet appt drop off
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 07:13 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:13 Time Completed : 07:20
Synopsis:
22ACO1097 Vet appt drop off
Incident Address : Riverside Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 07:52 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:52 Time Completed : 08:14
Synopsis:
22ACO1098 Animal Bite
Incident Address : riverside Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 08:15 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:15 Time Completed : 08:18
Synopsis:
22MCC1321 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 06:46 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:46 Time Completed : 06:49
Synopsis:
22MCC1322 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 06:48 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:49 Time Completed : 07:14
Synopsis:
22MCC1323 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 07:11 Time Dispatched: 07:14
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 07:14
Synopsis:
22MCC1324 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 07:41 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:41 Time Completed : 08:19
Synopsis:
22MCC1325 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 09:02 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:03 Time Completed : 10:01
Synopsis:
22MCC1326 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 10:05 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:05 Time Completed : 11:01
Synopsis:
22MCC1327 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Opal St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 10:59 Time Dispatched: 11:01
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 11:02
Synopsis:
22MCC1328 Impounded Vehicle
Incident Address : DESERT Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 11:05 Time Dispatched: 11:08
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 11:08
Synopsis:
22MCC1329 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Sun Valley Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 11:15 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:24 Time Completed : 11:24
Synopsis:
22MCC1330 Impounded Vehicle
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 11:58 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:08 Time Completed : 12:58
Synopsis:
22MCC1331 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 13:36 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:38 Time Completed : 14:01
Synopsis:
22MCC1332 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 16:06 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:07 Time Completed : 16:27
Synopsis:
22MCC1337 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : N Grapevine Rd # 4V
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 08:21 Time Dispatched: 08:24
Time Arrived : 08:24 Time Completed : 08:24
Synopsis:
22MCC1338 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 09:47 Time Dispatched: 09:48
Time Arrived : 09:48 Time Completed : 09:48
Synopsis:
22MCC1339 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 09:55 Time Dispatched: 09:56
Time Arrived : 09:56 Time Completed : 09:56
Synopsis:
22MCC1340 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Hillside Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 13:41 Time Dispatched: 13:42
Time Arrived : 13:42 Time Completed : 13:42
Synopsis:
22MCC1341 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Hillside Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 14:02 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:02 Time Completed : 14:02
Synopsis:
22MCC1342 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 14:03 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:03 Time Completed : 14:07
Synopsis:
22MCC1343 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Conestoga Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: E Mejia
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6218 Time Reported: 14:49 Time Dispatched: 14:52
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 14:52
Synopsis:
22MCC1344 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Mejia
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6218 Time Reported: 15:02 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:02 Time Completed : 15:03
Synopsis:
22MCC1345 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 16:43 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:43 Time Completed : 17:20
Synopsis:
22MCC1346 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Bennett
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 17:00 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 17:00 Time Completed : 18:05
Synopsis:
22MCC1347 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Mejia
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6218 Time Reported: 17:09 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 17:10 Time Completed : 17:53
Synopsis:
22MCE0344 VIN OHV Number Inspection
Incident Address : Sunrise Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 07:55 Time Dispatched: 08:11
Time Arrived : 08:22 Time Completed : 08:30
Synopsis:
22MCE0345 VIN Number Inspection
Incident Address : Buffalo Run
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:10 Time Dispatched: 08:30
Time Arrived : 08:45 Time Completed : 08:45
Synopsis:
22MCE0346 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Dutch Oven Ln
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:51 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:52 Time Completed : 08:54
Synopsis:
22MCE0347 Vacation Check
Incident Address : HARVEST MOON Rdg
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:59 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:59 Time Completed : 09:01
Synopsis:
22MCE0348 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Prominence Ln
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:10 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:10 Time Completed : 09:12
Synopsis:
22MCE0349 VIN OHV Number Inspection
Incident Address : N Yucca St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Chollar, Kristi Holley
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V2 Time Reported: 09:09 Time Dispatched: 09:16
Time Arrived : 09:22 Time Completed : 09:50
Synopsis:
22MCE0350 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Prominence Ln
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:13 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:14 Time Completed : 09:18
Synopsis:
22MCE0351 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Majestic Vw
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:33 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:33 Time Completed : 09:37
Synopsis:
22MCE0352 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Hidden Crest Ct
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:40 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:40 Time Completed : 09:42
Synopsis:
22MCE0353 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Serenity Ridge Ct
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:45 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:45 Time Completed : 09:50
Synopsis:
22MCE0354 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Crest View Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Chollar, Kristi Holley
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V2 Time Reported: 10:08 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:09 Time Completed : 10:14
Synopsis:
22MCE0355 VIN OHV Number Inspection
Incident Address : N Yucca St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:21 Time Dispatched: 10:30
Time Arrived : 10:38 Time Completed : 10:40
Synopsis:
22MCE0356 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Falcon Glenn Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Chollar, Kristi Holley
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V2 Time Reported: 10:23 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:24 Time Completed : 10:29
Synopsis:
22MCE0357 Municipal Court Subpoena
Incident Address : riverside rd#29b
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:22 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:24 Time Completed : 10:29
Synopsis:
22MCE0358 Parking Problem
Incident Address : Bertha Howe Ave
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Chollar, Kristi Holley
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V2 Time Reported: 11:32 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:33 Time Completed : 11:39
Synopsis:
22MDC0185 Court Order
Incident Address : Hillside Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Smith, H Rodriguez
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: J5 Time Reported: 09:21 Time Dispatched: 16:56
Time Arrived : 16:56 Time Completed : 16:57
Unit: J7 Time Reported: 09:21 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:22 Time Completed : 10:51
Synopsis:
Officer took one female into custody who was remanded by court.
22MDC0186 Transport
Incident Address : S Casino Center Blvd
Las Vegas NV
Responding Officers: J Smith, H Rodriguez
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: J5 Time Reported: 10:50 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:27 Time Completed : 14:47
Unit: J7 Time Reported: 10:50 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 11:18
Synopsis:
An officer transported an adult male to the Clark County Detention Center
without incident.
22MDC0189 Court Order
Incident Address : Hillside Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Thornley
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: J8 Time Reported: 13:44 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:45 Time Completed : 13:52
Synopsis:
Adult female remanded into custody from Mesquite Justice Court.
22MDC0190 Court Order
Incident Address : Hillside Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Macias
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: J8 Time Reported: 13:57 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:57 Time Completed : 13:57
Synopsis:
One adult female remanded into custody by Mesquite Justice Court.
22MDC0191 Court Order
Incident Address : Hillside Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Macias
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: J8 Time Reported: 13:57 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:57 Time Completed : 14:04
Synopsis:
One adult female remanded into custody by Mesquite Justice Court.
22MDC0192 Transport
Incident Address : S Casino Center
Las Vegas NV
Responding Officers: J Macias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: J8 Time Reported: 16:12 Time Dispatched: 16:26
Time Arrived : 17:46 Time Completed : 20:53
Synopsis:
Transported three adults to Clark County Detention Center.
Report Includes:
All reported dates between `06:00:00 04/12/22` and `18:00:00 04/13/22`
All natures
All responsible officers
All received by officers
All dispositions
All locations
All cities
All agencies
