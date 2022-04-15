04/14/22                   Mesquite Police Department                       6202
220412005     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C1            Time Reported: 06:09      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:09      Time Completed : 06:10
Synopsis:




220412006     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : El Dorado Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 06:09      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:10      Time Completed : 06:11
Synopsis:




220412007     Welfare Check
	Incident Address : N Grapevine Rd # 5A
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C1            Time Reported: 08:03      Time Dispatched: 09:17
	                    Time Arrived : 09:21      Time Completed : 09:27

	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 08:03      Time Dispatched: 09:17
	                    Time Arrived : 09:21      Time Completed : 09:27
Synopsis:




220412008     Agency Assistance
	Incident Address : Hillside Dr # 713
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Diaz
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 08:35      Time Dispatched: 08:39
	                    Time Arrived : 08:47      Time Completed : 10:12

	Unit: RES11         Time Reported: 08:35      Time Dispatched: 08:38
	                    Time Arrived : 08:41      Time Completed : 08:53

	Unit: RES12         Time Reported: 08:35      Time Dispatched: 08:38
	                    Time Arrived : 08:41      Time Completed : 08:44

	Unit: STA01         Time Reported: 08:35      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 08:38
Synopsis:

Officers responded to a residence and took a report of a deceased person .


220412009     Sex Offender Registration
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 09:30      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220412010     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 09:45      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220412011     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 09:54      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220412012     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 10:05      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220412013     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 10:05      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:05      Time Completed : 10:14
Synopsis:




220412014     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 10:09      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220412015     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 10:15      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220412016     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 10:19      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220412017     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 10:26      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220412018     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 10:28      Time Dispatched: 10:45
	                    Time Arrived : 10:45      Time Completed : 11:46
Synopsis:




220412019     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 10:34      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220412020     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Diaz
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 10:44      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:44      Time Completed : 10:45
Synopsis:




220412021     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 10:49      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220412022     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Riverside Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 10:58      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:59      Time Completed : 10:59
Synopsis:




220412023     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 11:02      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220412024     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : Riverside Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 11:02      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:03      Time Completed : 11:18
Synopsis:




220412025     Sex Offender Registration
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 11:05      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220412026     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 11:14      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220412027     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 11:20      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220412028     Fraud
	Incident Address : Calais Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 11:25      Time Dispatched: 11:46
	                    Time Arrived : 11:46      Time Completed : 11:59
Synopsis:




220412029     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : JUNIPER Way & W OLD MILL Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Diaz
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 11:51      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:51      Time Completed : 11:52
Synopsis:




220412030     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Perry
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: E1            Time Reported: 11:49      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:57      Time Completed : 12:11
Synopsis:




220412031     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 11:56      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220412032     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : El Dorado Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C1            Time Reported: 12:03      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:03      Time Completed : 12:11
Synopsis:




220412033     Traffic accident W/O injury
	Incident Address : N Grapevine Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Diaz
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 12:02      Time Dispatched: 12:20
	                    Time Arrived : 12:06      Time Completed : 13:05
Synopsis:

Officers responded to a parking lot reference a past accident.


220412034     Civil Matter
	Incident Address : Riverside Rd # 15B
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C1            Time Reported: 12:19      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:26      Time Completed : 12:33
Synopsis:




220412035     Welfare Check
	Incident Address : Peartree Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C1            Time Reported: 12:32      Time Dispatched: 12:55
	                    Time Arrived : 12:55      Time Completed : 13:13

	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 12:32      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:54      Time Completed : 13:09
Synopsis:




220412036     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : E Old Mill Rd # 32
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Diaz
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 12:49      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:06      Time Completed : 13:29
Synopsis:

Officers took a report of suspicious activity.


220412037     Back Ground Investigation
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: T Bundy
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 13:17      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220412038     VIN Number Inspection
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: T Fails
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: J1            Time Reported: 13:19      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:21      Time Completed : 13:22
Synopsis:




220412039     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C1            Time Reported: 13:24      Time Dispatched: 13:25
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 13:40

	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 13:24      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:25      Time Completed : 13:43
Synopsis:




220412040     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 13:58      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220412041     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 14:03      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220412042     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 14:04      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220412043     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 14:06      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220412044     Person On Foot
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth, R Hughes, D Alejos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C1            Time Reported: 14:53      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:54      Time Completed : 15:16

	Unit: P2            Time Reported: 14:53      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:54      Time Completed : 15:20

	Unit: P3            Time Reported: 14:53      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:54      Time Completed : 15:18
Synopsis:




220412045     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C1            Time Reported: 15:16      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:16      Time Completed : 15:19
Synopsis:




220412046     Nuisance or Minor Disturbance
	Incident Address : Nolina Rdg
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 15:13      Time Dispatched: 15:17
	                    Time Arrived : 15:27      Time Completed : 15:39
Synopsis:




220412047     Scope/General Background Req
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 15:18      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220412048     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : E MESQUITE Blvd & S HAFEN Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Diaz
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 15:25      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:26      Time Completed : 15:29
Synopsis:




220412049     Wanted Person
	Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent, R Hughes, D Alejos
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: P2            Time Reported: 15:56      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:56      Time Completed : 17:39

	Unit: P3            Time Reported: 15:56      Time Dispatched: 15:57
	                    Time Arrived : 15:57      Time Completed : 16:09

	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 15:56      Time Dispatched: 15:57
	                    Time Arrived : 15:58      Time Completed : 16:18
Synopsis:

Detectives arrested a male who had an outstanding warrant out of Mesquite
Municipal Court.


220412050     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 16:01      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220412051     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Diaz
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 16:03      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:05      Time Completed : 16:06
Synopsis:




220412052     Person On Foot
	Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd & N GRAPEVINE Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Diaz
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 16:11      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:11      Time Completed : 16:18
Synopsis:




220412053     Fraud
	Incident Address : Rainbow Bnd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: S Vent
	Disposition : ADF  Active, Dead File


	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 16:10      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:19      Time Completed : 17:22
Synopsis:

Officers responded to a fraud and a report was completed.


220412054     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C1            Time Reported: 16:44      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:44      Time Completed : 16:50
Synopsis:




220412055     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Stewart
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R2            Time Reported: 18:11      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 18:42      Time Completed : 18:53
Synopsis:




220412056     Alarm
	Incident Address : Carrara Ct
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Stewart, D Woods
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A2            Time Reported: 18:28      Time Dispatched: 18:30
	                    Time Arrived : 18:34      Time Completed : 18:43

	Unit: R2            Time Reported: 18:28      Time Dispatched: 18:30
	                    Time Arrived : 18:36      Time Completed : 18:38
Synopsis:




220412057     Person On Foot
	Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: D Alejos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: P2            Time Reported: 19:36      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 19:36      Time Completed : 21:34
Synopsis:




220412058     Domestic Trouble
	Incident Address : Moss Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Hughes, M Magadan, L Stewart, D Woods, D Al
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: A2            Time Reported: 20:53      Time Dispatched: 20:55
	                    Time Arrived : 20:56      Time Completed : 21:20

	Unit: C2            Time Reported: 20:53      Time Dispatched: 20:55
	                    Time Arrived : 21:03      Time Completed : 22:36

	Unit: P2            Time Reported: 20:53      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:01      Time Completed : 21:19

	Unit: P3            Time Reported: 20:53      Time Dispatched: 20:56
	                    Time Arrived : 20:58      Time Completed : 21:20

	Unit: R2            Time Reported: 20:53      Time Dispatched: 20:55
	                    Time Arrived : 20:58      Time Completed : 22:08
Synopsis:

Officers responded to a family disturbance at a residence. One adult female was
arrested.


220412059     Suspicious/Pers
	Incident Address : SECOND SOUTH St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Stewart, D Woods
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A2            Time Reported: 22:06      Time Dispatched: 22:08
	                    Time Arrived : 22:12      Time Completed : 22:35

	Unit: R2            Time Reported: 22:06      Time Dispatched: 22:08
	                    Time Arrived : 22:13      Time Completed : 22:33
Synopsis:




220412060     Domestic Violence IP
	Incident Address : Moss Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Magadan, L Stewart, D Woods, D Alejos
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: A2            Time Reported: 22:32      Time Dispatched: 22:35
	                    Time Arrived : 22:35      Time Completed : 00:00

	Unit: C2            Time Reported: 22:32      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 22:36      Time Completed : 22:43

	Unit: P2            Time Reported: 22:32      Time Dispatched: 22:35
	                    Time Arrived : 22:40      Time Completed : 23:09

	Unit: R2            Time Reported: 22:32      Time Dispatched: 22:35
	                    Time Arrived : 22:36      Time Completed : 00:23
Synopsis:

Officers responded to a domestic dispute in progress. One adult male was
arrested for domestic battery.


220413001     Stolen Property
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: D Woods
	Disposition : A    Active


	Unit: A2            Time Reported: 01:11      Time Dispatched: 02:34
	                    Time Arrived : 01:14      Time Completed : 02:10
Synopsis:

Officers helped a female attempt to locate her lost phone.


220413002     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : W Hafen Ln # 13C
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Magadan
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C2            Time Reported: 01:54      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 01:54      Time Completed : 02:39
Synopsis:




220413003     Unknown Problem
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Stewart
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R2            Time Reported: 02:08      Time Dispatched: 02:09
	                    Time Arrived : 02:15      Time Completed : 02:25
Synopsis:




220413004     Alarm
	Incident Address : W Old Mill Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: D Woods
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A2            Time Reported: 02:07      Time Dispatched: 02:10
	                    Time Arrived : 02:10      Time Completed : 02:16
Synopsis:




220413005     Welfare Check
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Stewart
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R2            Time Reported: 02:24      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 02:37      Time Completed : 03:08
Synopsis:




220413006     Alarm
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Magadan
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C2            Time Reported: 02:43      Time Dispatched: 02:45
	                    Time Arrived : 02:47      Time Completed : 02:52
Synopsis:




220413007     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: D Woods
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A2            Time Reported: 04:19      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 04:20      Time Completed : 04:23
Synopsis:




220413008     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : IVY LEE CRST
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: D Woods
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A2            Time Reported: 04:46      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 04:46      Time Completed : 04:54
Synopsis:




220413009     Alarm
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 05:44      Time Dispatched: 05:47
	                    Time Arrived : 05:52      Time Completed : 05:56
Synopsis:




220413010     Property Damage, Non Vandalism
	Incident Address : Hillside Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : A    Active


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 06:29      Time Dispatched: 08:34
	                    Time Arrived : 09:32      Time Completed : 08:35
Synopsis:

An officer was dispatched to a property damage call. A report was taken.


220413011     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : S Lower Flat Top Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 07:28      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:06      Time Completed : 08:33
Synopsis:




220413012     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 07:52      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220413013     Juvenile Problem
	Incident Address : N Grapevine Rd # 4V
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl, R Longman, J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 08:26      Time Dispatched: 08:33
	                    Time Arrived : 08:34      Time Completed : 09:06

	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 08:26      Time Dispatched: 08:34
	                    Time Arrived : 08:36      Time Completed : 09:06

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 08:26      Time Dispatched: 08:35
	                    Time Arrived : 08:38      Time Completed : 09:15
Synopsis:




220413014     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : Fairways Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 08:43      Time Dispatched: 09:07
	                    Time Arrived : 09:15      Time Completed : 09:40
Synopsis:

An officer responded to an attempted fraud call and a report was taken.


220413015     Certified Prior Conviction
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 08:47      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220413016     Certified Prior Conviction
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 08:48      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220413017     Scope/General Background Req
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 09:07      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220413018     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Hillside Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 09:42      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:42      Time Completed : 09:47
Synopsis:




220413019     Scope/General Background Req
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 10:01      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220413020     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : FALCON RIDGE Pkwy & BERTHA HOWE Ave
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 10:31      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:31      Time Completed : 10:32
Synopsis:




220413021     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 10:43      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220413022     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : FALCON RIDGE Pkwy & BERTHA HOWE Ave
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 10:48      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:48      Time Completed : 10:49
Synopsis:




220413023     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 11:25      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:25      Time Completed : 11:32
Synopsis:




220413024     Traffic accident W/O injury
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 11:30      Time Dispatched: 11:38
	                    Time Arrived : 11:42      Time Completed : 11:50
Synopsis:




220413025     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : RIVERSIDE Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood, S Bruehl, R Longman, J Cheney, G Garc
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 11:44      Time Dispatched: 11:50
	                    Time Arrived : 11:56      Time Completed : 11:59

	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 11:44      Time Dispatched: 11:49
	                    Time Arrived : 11:52      Time Completed : 12:06

	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 11:44      Time Dispatched: 11:50
	                    Time Arrived : 11:52      Time Completed : 11:59

	Unit: P4            Time Reported: 11:44      Time Dispatched: 11:50
	                    Time Arrived : 11:56      Time Completed : 12:00

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 11:44      Time Dispatched: 11:49
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 11:59
Synopsis:




220413026     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : Hillside Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: G Garcia
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: P4            Time Reported: 12:35      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:36      Time Completed : 12:57
Synopsis:




220413027     Found Property
	Incident Address : MESQUITE SPRINGS Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 12:50      Time Dispatched: 13:07
	                    Time Arrived : 13:01      Time Completed : 13:03
Synopsis:




220413028     Parking Problem
	Incident Address : FALCON RIDGE Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 12:55      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:04      Time Completed : 13:07
Synopsis:




220413029     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : MESA BLVD
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 13:00      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:01      Time Completed : 13:13
Synopsis:




220413030     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : MESQUITE SPRINGS Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 13:10      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:10      Time Completed : 13:12
Synopsis:




220413031     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : N SANDHILL Blvd & E FIRST NORTH St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: G Garcia
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: P4            Time Reported: 14:03      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:04      Time Completed : 14:11
Synopsis:




220413032     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : TEX ST
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 14:18      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:18      Time Completed : 14:34
Synopsis:




220413033     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 14:31      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:31      Time Completed : 14:33
Synopsis:




220413035     Civil Dispute
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood, R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 14:52      Time Dispatched: 14:54
	                    Time Arrived : 14:59      Time Completed : 15:53

	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 14:52      Time Dispatched: 14:55
	                    Time Arrived : 14:59      Time Completed : 15:39
Synopsis:




220413036     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : S LOWER FLAT TOP Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 17:38      Time Dispatched: 18:49
	                    Time Arrived : 18:57      Time Completed : 19:13

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 17:38      Time Dispatched: 17:45
	                    Time Arrived : 18:57      Time Completed : 19:13
Synopsis:




22ACO1086     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 06:56      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:56      Time Completed : 07:01
Synopsis:




22ACO1087     Animal Medical Event
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 07:01      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:01      Time Completed : 07:02
Synopsis:




22ACO1088     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : hardy way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H1            Time Reported: 07:04      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:04      Time Completed : 07:07
Synopsis:




22ACO1089     Animal Medical Event
	Incident Address : hardy way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H1            Time Reported: 07:07      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:07      Time Completed : 07:12
Synopsis:




22ACO1090     Animal Adopt
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 15:47      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:47      Time Completed : 15:49
Synopsis:




22ACO1091     Animal Shelter Cleaning
	Incident Address : hardy way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H1            Time Reported: 05:34      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:34      Time Completed : 06:42
Synopsis:




22ACO1092     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 05:45      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:45      Time Completed : 06:43
Synopsis:




22ACO1093     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : hardy way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H1            Time Reported: 06:42      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:42      Time Completed : 06:50
Synopsis:




22ACO1094     Animal Medical Event
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 06:43      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:43      Time Completed : 06:44
Synopsis:




22ACO1095     Animal Medical Event
	Incident Address : hardy way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H1            Time Reported: 06:51      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:51      Time Completed : 06:56
Synopsis:




22ACO1096     Vet appt drop off
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 07:13      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:13      Time Completed : 07:20
Synopsis:




22ACO1097     Vet appt drop off
	Incident Address : Riverside Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 07:52      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:52      Time Completed : 08:14
Synopsis:




22ACO1098     Animal Bite
	Incident Address : riverside Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 08:15      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:15      Time Completed : 08:18
Synopsis:




22MCC1321     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 06:46      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:46      Time Completed : 06:49
Synopsis:




22MCC1322     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 06:48      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:49      Time Completed : 07:14
Synopsis:




22MCC1323     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 07:11      Time Dispatched: 07:14
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 07:14
Synopsis:




22MCC1324     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 07:41      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:41      Time Completed : 08:19
Synopsis:




22MCC1325     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 09:02      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:03      Time Completed : 10:01
Synopsis:




22MCC1326     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 10:05      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:05      Time Completed : 11:01
Synopsis:




22MCC1327     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Opal St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 10:59      Time Dispatched: 11:01
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 11:02
Synopsis:




22MCC1328     Impounded Vehicle
	Incident Address : DESERT Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 11:05      Time Dispatched: 11:08
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 11:08
Synopsis:




22MCC1329     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Sun Valley Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Fawson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6208          Time Reported: 11:15      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:24      Time Completed : 11:24
Synopsis:




22MCC1330     Impounded Vehicle
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Fawson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6208          Time Reported: 11:58      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:08      Time Completed : 12:58
Synopsis:




22MCC1331     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Fawson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6208          Time Reported: 13:36      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:38      Time Completed : 14:01
Synopsis:




22MCC1332     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Fawson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6208          Time Reported: 16:06      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:07      Time Completed : 16:27
Synopsis:




22MCC1333     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Chacon
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6173          Time Reported: 21:11      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:13      Time Completed : 21:14
Synopsis:




22MCC1334     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Jensen
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6166          Time Reported: 22:01      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 22:04      Time Completed : 22:04
Synopsis:




22MCC1335     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Chacon
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6173          Time Reported: 22:53      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 22:53      Time Completed : 22:57
Synopsis:




22MCC1336     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Chacon
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6173          Time Reported: 05:48      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 05:49
Synopsis:




22MCC1337     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : N Grapevine Rd # 4V
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 08:21      Time Dispatched: 08:24
	                    Time Arrived : 08:24      Time Completed : 08:24
Synopsis:




22MCC1338     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 09:47      Time Dispatched: 09:48
	                    Time Arrived : 09:48      Time Completed : 09:48
Synopsis:




22MCC1339     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 09:55      Time Dispatched: 09:56
	                    Time Arrived : 09:56      Time Completed : 09:56
Synopsis:




22MCC1340     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Hillside Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 13:41      Time Dispatched: 13:42
	                    Time Arrived : 13:42      Time Completed : 13:42
Synopsis:




22MCC1341     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Hillside Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 14:02      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:02      Time Completed : 14:02
Synopsis:




22MCC1342     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 14:03      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:03      Time Completed : 14:07
Synopsis:




22MCC1343     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Conestoga Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: E Mejia
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6218          Time Reported: 14:49      Time Dispatched: 14:52
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 14:52
Synopsis:




22MCC1344     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Mejia
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6218          Time Reported: 15:02      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:02      Time Completed : 15:03
Synopsis:




22MCC1345     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 16:43      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:43      Time Completed : 17:20
Synopsis:




22MCC1346     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Bennett
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6153          Time Reported: 17:00      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 17:00      Time Completed : 18:05
Synopsis:




22MCC1347     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Mejia
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6218          Time Reported: 17:09      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 17:10      Time Completed : 17:53
Synopsis:




22MCE0344     VIN OHV Number Inspection
	Incident Address : Sunrise Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 07:55      Time Dispatched: 08:11
	                    Time Arrived : 08:22      Time Completed : 08:30
Synopsis:




22MCE0345     VIN Number Inspection
	Incident Address : Buffalo Run
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 08:10      Time Dispatched: 08:30
	                    Time Arrived : 08:45      Time Completed : 08:45
Synopsis:




22MCE0346     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Dutch Oven Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 08:51      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:52      Time Completed : 08:54
Synopsis:




22MCE0347     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : HARVEST MOON Rdg
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 08:59      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:59      Time Completed : 09:01
Synopsis:




22MCE0348     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Prominence Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 09:10      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:10      Time Completed : 09:12
Synopsis:




22MCE0349     VIN OHV Number Inspection
	Incident Address : N Yucca St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Chollar, Kristi Holley
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V2            Time Reported: 09:09      Time Dispatched: 09:16
	                    Time Arrived : 09:22      Time Completed : 09:50
Synopsis:




22MCE0350     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Prominence Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 09:13      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:14      Time Completed : 09:18
Synopsis:




22MCE0351     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Majestic Vw
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 09:33      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:33      Time Completed : 09:37
Synopsis:




22MCE0352     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Hidden Crest Ct
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 09:40      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:40      Time Completed : 09:42
Synopsis:




22MCE0353     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Serenity Ridge Ct
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 09:45      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:45      Time Completed : 09:50
Synopsis:




22MCE0354     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Crest View Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Chollar, Kristi Holley
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V2            Time Reported: 10:08      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:09      Time Completed : 10:14
Synopsis:




22MCE0355     VIN OHV Number Inspection
	Incident Address : N Yucca St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 10:21      Time Dispatched: 10:30
	                    Time Arrived : 10:38      Time Completed : 10:40
Synopsis:




22MCE0356     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Falcon Glenn Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Chollar, Kristi Holley
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V2            Time Reported: 10:23      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:24      Time Completed : 10:29
Synopsis:




22MCE0357     Municipal Court Subpoena
	Incident Address : riverside rd#29b
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 10:22      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:24      Time Completed : 10:29
Synopsis:




22MCE0358     Parking Problem
	Incident Address : Bertha Howe Ave
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Chollar, Kristi Holley
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V2            Time Reported: 11:32      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:33      Time Completed : 11:39
Synopsis:




22MCE0359     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 16:43      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:43      Time Completed : 17:20
Synopsis:




22MDC0185     Court Order
	Incident Address : Hillside Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Smith, H Rodriguez
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: J5            Time Reported: 09:21      Time Dispatched: 16:56
	                    Time Arrived : 16:56      Time Completed : 16:57

	Unit: J7            Time Reported: 09:21      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:22      Time Completed : 10:51
Synopsis:

Officer took one female into custody who was remanded by court.


22MDC0186     Transport
	Incident Address : S Casino Center Blvd
	                   Las Vegas            NV
	Responding Officers: J Smith, H Rodriguez
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: J5            Time Reported: 10:50      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:27      Time Completed : 14:47

	Unit: J7            Time Reported: 10:50      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 11:18
Synopsis:

An officer transported an adult male to the Clark County Detention Center
without incident.


22MDC0187     VIN Number Inspection
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: T Fails
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: J1            Time Reported: 13:19      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:21      Time Completed : 13:22
Synopsis:




22MDC0188     Safe Cell Hold Jail
	Incident Address : Hillside Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Macias, C Empey
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: J4            Time Reported: 21:20      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:20      Time Completed : 21:35
Synopsis:

Intoxicated female placed in safe cell holding for her safety.


22MDC0189     Court Order
	Incident Address : Hillside Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Thornley
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: J8            Time Reported: 13:44      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:45      Time Completed : 13:52
Synopsis:

Adult female remanded into custody from Mesquite Justice Court.


22MDC0190     Court Order
	Incident Address : Hillside Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Macias
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: J8            Time Reported: 13:57      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:57      Time Completed : 13:57
Synopsis:

One adult female remanded into custody by Mesquite Justice Court.


22MDC0191     Court Order
	Incident Address : Hillside Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Macias
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: J8            Time Reported: 13:57      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:57      Time Completed : 14:04
Synopsis:

One adult female remanded into custody by Mesquite Justice Court.


22MDC0192     Transport
	Incident Address : S Casino Center
	                   Las Vegas            NV
	Responding Officers: J Macias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: J8            Time Reported: 16:12      Time Dispatched: 16:26
	                    Time Arrived : 17:46      Time Completed : 20:53
Synopsis:

Transported three adults to Clark County Detention Center.


