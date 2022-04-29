Musician of the Week – Muli Tupou

Muli Tupou, a senior at Virgin Valley High School, currently plays the tuba in Virgin Valley High Concert band. He started playing tuba in sixth grade in middle school. In eighth grade he also learned how to play the trombone, but has since continued with the tuba up through 12th grade.

“I’ve been interested in music since I was five years old because my grandpa played the trumpet,” Muli said. “ Ever since, I’ve wanted to play an instrument like he did. I have learned the tuba and the trombone. One memory I remember was playing in my first competition at UNLV, and I enjoyed every moment of it. I’m grateful for what music has done for me. It’s opened opportunities and helped me make relationships with my peers, and teachers.”

Muli Tupou ( photo credit: Muli Tupou)