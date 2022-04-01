Musician of the Week – Jaelin Worthen, Ari Gardner, and Travis Terry

Jaelin Worthen, Ari Gardner, and Travis Terry, all juniors at Virgin Valley High School, are members of the Virgin Valley High School Chamber Choir.

They were selected by blind recorded audition to perform in the American Choral Directors Association Western Division Honor Choirs held in Long Beach California in early March 2022. The students spent three days rehearsing with renowned choral directors and presented a concert at the close of the ACDA Convention.

Jaelin Worthen first became involved with Choir in fourth grade when she joined the Virgin Valley Elementary School choir with Mrs.Bennett. In elementary school, she was also a part of multiple musicals, some through the community put on by Susan Bennet and some through Virgin Valley Elementary School with Jenny Bennett. She first became involved in Guitar in sixth grade at Charles Hughes Middle School with Mr. Rhoden. Once she started Virgin Valley High School in ninth grade she joined Chamber Guitar and Chamber Choir with Mrs. Palmer. She also made the ACDA Western Region Honor Choir in 2020 and 2022.

“I became involved with choir and guitar because I thought it looked super cool and music had been a large part of my life since I was little,” said Jaelin. “ All of my teachers have allowed me to grow and create amazing memories through music. The thing I enjoy most about music is being able to express myself and it allows me to connect with strangers through something that we both share a love for. I love that music allows me to see the raw emotion behind a piece, it makes it that much more powerful and allows you to relate. Music has allowed me to meet some amazing teachers that have left a very positive impact on my life. There is not a day that goes by without me having some form of music in my life.”

Ari Gardner was born into a musical family and has always loved that aspect of her life. She is currently a part of VVHS Chamber Choir, Orchestra, Jazz Band and Concert Band.

She joined the orchestra in sixth grade playing the cello. In eighth grade she started playing piano in the jazz band. In ninth grade she then started singing in choir and playing percussion choir in concert band.

“I really like the stress relief I get from music,” Ari said. ” There’s something about singing or sitting at the piano playing songs that helps clear my head. I’ve also had the blessing of meeting some really wonderful friends being in ensembles as well.”

Travis Terry has been involved in music since he was very young. At around four years old he would sing the National Anthem at wrestling tournaments. Around middle school age he started learning the trumpet and guitar as well as became involved in choirs and playing piano. He has a very musical family so he believes he has some talent for music and just an overall appreciation for music that has surrounded him his whole life.

He is currently involved in the VVHS Chamber Choir and VVHS Jazz Band playing trumpet. In the past he has been involved in Church choirs, school musicals, middle school band, and Honor Choirs that have performed in Salt Lake City, Utah, and Long Beach, California.

“I enjoy music because of the community and performance,” Travis said. “ Musical communities are always very diverse and accepting. Everyone has to work together to be able to perform a piece well so there’s always a sense of family when involved in these groups. I love being able to perform and then listen back to our performances. It’s so cool to me what we can do together as musicians when we all work together to share our song.”

Jaelin Worthen, Ari Gardner, and Travis Terry (Photo Credit: Marie Palmer)