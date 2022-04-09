04/08/22 Mesquite Police Department 6202
For more information please contact our Public Information
220406039 Found Property
Incident Address : Hillside Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Thatcher
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 18:31 Time Dispatched: 20:43
Time Arrived : 20:43 Time Completed : 20:55
Synopsis:
220406040 Welfare Check
Incident Address : Pulsipher Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron, C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 19:56 Time Dispatched: 20:51
Time Arrived : 20:51 Time Completed : 21:13
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 19:56 Time Dispatched: 20:39
Time Arrived : 20:44 Time Completed : 21:05
Synopsis:
220406041 Unknown Problem
Incident Address : Quail Run
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave, A Thatcher
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 20:46 Time Dispatched: 20:55
Time Arrived : 20:57 Time Completed : 21:08
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 20:46 Time Dispatched: 20:55
Time Arrived : 21:02 Time Completed : 21:08
Synopsis:
220406042 Trespassing
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave, C Campos
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 21:29 Time Dispatched: 21:32
Time Arrived : 21:45 Time Completed : 22:21
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 21:29 Time Dispatched: 21:32
Time Arrived : 21:50 Time Completed : 21:59
Synopsis:
Police responded to a casino reference a trespass violator. One adult male was
issued a citation for trespassing.
220406043 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 21:46 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:46 Time Completed : 21:53
Synopsis:
220406044 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 21:59 Time Dispatched: 22:06
Time Arrived : 21:59 Time Completed : 22:02
Synopsis:
220406045 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 22:01 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 22:02 Time Completed : 22:06
Synopsis:
220406046 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : Riverside Rd # 15A
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave, C Campos, A Thatcher
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 22:49 Time Dispatched: 22:55
Time Arrived : 23:01 Time Completed : 23:36
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 22:49 Time Dispatched: 22:55
Time Arrived : 23:01 Time Completed : 23:36
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 22:49 Time Dispatched: 22:54
Time Arrived : 22:58 Time Completed : 23:47
Synopsis:
220406047 Traffic Stop
Incident Address : RIVERSIDE Rd & SECOND SOUTH St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Campos, A Thatcher
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 23:40 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 23:48 Time Completed : 00:03
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 23:40 Time Dispatched: 23:55
Time Arrived : 23:47 Time Completed : 23:52
Synopsis:
220407001 Traffic Stop
Incident Address : N GRAPEVINE Rd & W MESQUITE Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Campos, A Thatcher
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 00:33 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 00:35 Time Completed : 00:38
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 00:33 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 00:35 Time Completed : 00:48
Synopsis:
220407002 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Thatcher
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 00:39 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 00:40 Time Completed : 00:52
Synopsis:
220407003 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Thatcher
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 00:56 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 00:56 Time Completed : 00:59
Synopsis:
220407004 Recovered Stolen Property
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 01:19 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 02:03 Time Completed : 02:25
Synopsis:
An officer was contacted by another agency regarding recovered stolen property.
A report was taken.
220407005 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron, C Campos, A Thatcher
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 02:08 Time Dispatched: 02:09
Time Arrived : 02:18 Time Completed : 02:22
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 02:08 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 02:09 Time Completed : 02:20
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 02:08 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 02:09 Time Completed : 02:30
Synopsis:
220407006 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 02:39 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 02:39 Time Completed : 02:55
Synopsis:
220407007 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : Sage Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron, C Campos, A Thatcher
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 03:12 Time Dispatched: 03:19
Time Arrived : 03:23 Time Completed : 04:05
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 03:12 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 03:28 Time Completed : 03:44
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 03:12 Time Dispatched: 03:19
Time Arrived : 03:28 Time Completed : 03:41
Synopsis:
220407008 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 04:35 Time Dispatched: 04:57
Time Arrived : 04:35 Time Completed : 04:39
Synopsis:
220407009 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : Colleen Ct # B
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron, C Campos, A Thatcher
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 04:31 Time Dispatched: 04:39
Time Arrived : 04:46 Time Completed : 05:08
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 04:31 Time Dispatched: 04:40
Time Arrived : 04:42 Time Completed : 05:05
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 04:31 Time Dispatched: 04:39
Time Arrived : 04:46 Time Completed : 04:57
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 04:31 Time Dispatched: 04:39
Time Arrived : 04:44 Time Completed : 04:57
Synopsis:
220407010 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 04:37 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 04:37 Time Completed : 04:39
Synopsis:
220407011 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W HAFEN Ln & ACCESS Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 05:24 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:24 Time Completed : 05:32
Synopsis:
22ACO1029 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 05:51 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:51 Time Completed : 06:44
Synopsis:
22ACO1030 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 05:57 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:57 Time Completed : 06:46
Synopsis:
22MCC1253 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 20:09 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 20:09 Time Completed : 23:29
Synopsis:
22MCC1254 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 01:08 Time Dispatched: 10:08
Time Arrived : 10:08 Time Completed : 10:08
Synopsis:
22MCC1255 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 02:29 Time Dispatched: 10:20
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 10:20
Synopsis:
For more information please contact our Public Information
For more information please contact our Public Information
220406004 Suspicious/Pers
Incident Address : RIVERSIDE Rd & JENSEN Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, M Tortorici, J Cheney, J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 07:02 Time Dispatched: 09:41
Time Arrived : 09:48 Time Completed : 09:55
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 07:02 Time Dispatched: 08:20
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 08:22
Synopsis:
220406005 Traffic Stop
Incident Address : FALCON RIDGE Pkwy & FLAT TOP MESA Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth, R Stratton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6181 Time Reported: 07:34 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:46 Time Completed : 07:59
Unit: 6189 Time Reported: 07:34 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:43 Time Completed : 08:05
Synopsis:
220406006 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : Sage Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 09:13 Time Dispatched: 09:21
Time Arrived : 09:30 Time Completed : 09:41
Synopsis:
220406007 Welfare Check
Incident Address : Mohave Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 09:55 Time Dispatched: 10:04
Time Arrived : 10:11 Time Completed : 10:12
Synopsis:
220406008 Traffic Stop
Incident Address : Falcon Ridge Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth, R Stratton, J Cheney
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: 6181 Time Reported: 09:55 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:01 Time Completed : 10:39
Unit: 6189 Time Reported: 09:55 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:00 Time Completed : 11:41
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 09:55 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:01 Time Completed : 10:24
Synopsis:
Officers conducted a traffic stop. One adult female was cited for possession of
drug paraphernalia and traffic offenses.
220406009 VIN OHV Number Inspection
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, M Tortorici
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:54 Time Dispatched: 10:04
Time Arrived : 10:08 Time Completed : 10:23
Synopsis:
220406010 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 10:02 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:03 Time Completed : 10:14
Synopsis:
220406011 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : S Lower Flat Top Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 11:04 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:04 Time Completed : 11:06
Synopsis:
220406012 Unknown Problem
Incident Address : Calais Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood, S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 11:16 Time Dispatched: 11:19
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 11:21
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 11:16 Time Dispatched: 11:19
Time Arrived : 11:21 Time Completed : 11:22
Synopsis:
220406013 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Bertha Howe Ave
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 11:40 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:40 Time Completed : 11:41
Synopsis:
220406014 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Bertha Howe Ave
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 11:42 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:43 Time Completed : 11:45
Synopsis:
220406015 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 11:56 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220406016 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : El Dorado Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 12:20 Time Dispatched: 12:29
Time Arrived : 12:21 Time Completed : 12:24
Synopsis:
220406017 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Sage Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 12:19 Time Dispatched: 12:30
Time Arrived : 12:31 Time Completed : 12:29
Synopsis:
220406018 Unknown Problem
Incident Address : Bannock St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood, S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 12:26 Time Dispatched: 12:31
Time Arrived : 12:38 Time Completed : 12:40
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 12:26 Time Dispatched: 12:35
Time Arrived : 12:35 Time Completed : 12:42
Synopsis:
220406019 Property Damage, Non Vandalism
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 12:43 Time Dispatched: 13:00
Time Arrived : 13:06 Time Completed : 13:41
Synopsis:
An officer was dispatched to a property damage call. A report was taken.
220406020 Abandoned Vehicle
Incident Address : Riverside Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 12:57 Time Dispatched: 13:23
Time Arrived : 13:31 Time Completed : 13:51
Synopsis:
220406021 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Riverside Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 13:51 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:51 Time Completed : 13:56
Synopsis:
220406022 Scope/General Background Req
Incident Address :
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 13:54 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220406023 Scope/General Background Req
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 13:59 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220406024 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 14:09 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220406025 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 14:11 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220406026 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 14:12 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220406027 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 14:43 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:44 Time Completed : 14:53
Synopsis:
220406028 Traffic Stop
Incident Address : RIVERSIDE Rd & JENSEN Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: G Garcia, D Alejos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: P2 Time Reported: 14:39 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:48 Time Completed :
Unit: P4 Time Reported: 14:39 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:47 Time Completed : 16:23
Synopsis:
220406029 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : JOSHUA RIDGE DR
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 14:54 Time Dispatched: 15:03
Time Arrived : 15:03 Time Completed : 15:24
Synopsis:
220406030 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Sage Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 15:24 Time Dispatched: 15:46
Time Arrived : 15:46 Time Completed : 15:50
Synopsis:
220406031 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : SAGEBRUSH ST
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 15:33 Time Dispatched: 15:37
Time Arrived : 15:37 Time Completed : 15:45
Synopsis:
220406032 TPO/Restraining Order
Incident Address : Hillside Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 15:44 Time Dispatched: 16:01
Time Arrived : 16:09 Time Completed : 16:26
Synopsis:
220406033 TPO/Restraining Order
Incident Address : Hillside Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 15:45 Time Dispatched: 15:58
Time Arrived : 15:58 Time Completed : 16:23
Synopsis:
220406034 TPO/Restraining Order
Incident Address : Hillside Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 16:14 Time Dispatched: 16:44
Time Arrived : 16:44 Time Completed : 16:56
Synopsis:
220406035 TPO/Restraining Order
Incident Address : Hillside Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 16:17 Time Dispatched: 16:36
Time Arrived : 16:41 Time Completed : 16:44
Synopsis:
220406036 Traffic Stop
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Hughes, G Garcia
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: P3 Time Reported: 16:16 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:23 Time Completed : 16:29
Unit: P4 Time Reported: 16:16 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:23 Time Completed : 16:34
Synopsis:
220406037 Animal Pickup
Incident Address : SUNSET GREENS Way & W HAFEN Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 16:46 Time Dispatched: 16:50
Time Arrived : 17:01 Time Completed : 17:07
Synopsis:
220406038 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 17:16 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 17:16 Time Completed : 17:22
Synopsis:
220407005 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron, C Campos, A Thatcher
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 02:08 Time Dispatched: 02:09
Time Arrived : 02:18 Time Completed : 02:22
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 02:08 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 02:09 Time Completed : 02:20
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 02:08 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 02:09 Time Completed : 02:30
Synopsis:
220407006 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 02:39 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 02:39 Time Completed : 02:55
Synopsis:
220407007 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : Sage Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron, C Campos, A Thatcher
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 03:12 Time Dispatched: 03:19
Time Arrived : 03:23 Time Completed : 04:05
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 03:12 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 03:28 Time Completed : 03:44
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 03:12 Time Dispatched: 03:19
Time Arrived : 03:28 Time Completed : 03:41
Synopsis:
220407008 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 04:35 Time Dispatched: 04:57
Time Arrived : 04:35 Time Completed : 04:39
Synopsis:
220407009 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : Colleen Ct # B
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron, C Campos, A Thatcher
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 04:31 Time Dispatched: 04:39
Time Arrived : 04:46 Time Completed : 05:08
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 04:31 Time Dispatched: 04:40
Time Arrived : 04:42 Time Completed : 05:05
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 04:31 Time Dispatched: 04:39
Time Arrived : 04:46 Time Completed : 04:57
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 04:31 Time Dispatched: 04:39
Time Arrived : 04:44 Time Completed : 04:57
Synopsis:
220407010 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 04:37 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 04:37 Time Completed : 04:39
Synopsis:
220407011 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W HAFEN Ln & ACCESS Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 05:24 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:24 Time Completed : 05:32
Synopsis:
220407012 Recovered Stolen Property
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 08:32 Time Dispatched: 15:21
Time Arrived : 09:08 Time Completed : 10:13
Synopsis:
220407013 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 08:45 Time Dispatched: 08:49
Time Arrived : 09:04 Time Completed : 09:11
Synopsis:
220407014 Sex Offender Registration
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 09:10 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220407015 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : SWITCHBACK Rd & SIDEWINDER Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 09:46 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:46 Time Completed : 09:51
Synopsis:
220407016 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : W PIONEER Blvd & TURTLEBACK Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 09:53 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:54 Time Completed : 10:03
Synopsis:
220407017 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood, S Bruehl, R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 10:01 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:16 Time Completed : 10:39
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 10:01 Time Dispatched: 10:39
Time Arrived : 10:14 Time Completed : 11:04
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 10:01 Time Dispatched: 10:28
Time Arrived : 10:30 Time Completed : 10:40
Synopsis:
220407018 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 10:13 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:13 Time Completed : 10:15
Synopsis:
220407019 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 10:24 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220407020 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W Old Mill Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 10:26 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:26 Time Completed : 10:28
Synopsis:
220407021 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : HUGHES Ave & E MESQUITE Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R2 Time Reported: 11:07 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:07 Time Completed : 11:08
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 11:07 Time Dispatched: 11:08
Time Arrived : 11:08 Time Completed : 11:10
Synopsis:
220407022 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 11:30 Time Dispatched: 11:48
Time Arrived : 11:31 Time Completed : 11:44
Synopsis:
220407023 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 11:44 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:44 Time Completed : 11:48
Synopsis:
220407024 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 11:50 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220407025 K9 Search
Incident Address : W Hafen Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Goodsell
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: E2 Time Reported: 11:59 Time Dispatched: 12:00
Time Arrived : 12:01 Time Completed : 12:49
Synopsis:
220407026 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 12:01 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220407027 Civil Matter
Incident Address : Whispering Wind Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 11:58 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:04 Time Completed : 12:34
Synopsis:
220407028 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 12:15 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220407029 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 12:21 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220407030 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 12:25 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220407032 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 12:48 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220407033 K9 Search
Incident Address : W Hafen Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Goodsell
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: E2 Time Reported: 12:52 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:53 Time Completed : 12:53
Synopsis:
220407034 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 13:01 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220407035 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 13:18 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220407036 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : SUN VALLEY Dr & W MESQUITE Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman, J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 13:19 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:24 Time Completed : 13:37
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 13:19 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:20 Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220407037 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W OLD MILL Rd & W MESQUITE Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 13:32 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:33 Time Completed : 13:34
Synopsis:
220407038 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 13:39 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220407039 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 13:43 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220407040 Person On Foot
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood, R Longman, J Cheney, G Garcia
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 13:46 Time Dispatched: 14:43
Time Arrived : 13:47 Time Completed : 14:58
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 13:46 Time Dispatched: 14:37
Time Arrived : 14:19 Time Completed : 15:33
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 13:46 Time Dispatched: 13:47
Time Arrived : 14:23 Time Completed : 14:44
Unit: P4 Time Reported: 13:46 Time Dispatched: 14:43
Time Arrived : 13:47 Time Completed : 16:48
Synopsis:
A Detective contacted a male reference a suspicious situation. The male was
arrested for ex-felon failure to register and multiple drug charges.
220407041 Phone Harassment
Incident Address : Sage Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 13:59 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:04 Time Completed : 14:19
Synopsis:
220407042 Person On Foot
Incident Address : MESA Blvd & EL DORADO Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 14:04 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:04 Time Completed : 14:07
Synopsis:
220407043 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 14:04 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220407044 Fraud
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : A Active
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 14:22 Time Dispatched: 15:05
Time Arrived : 15:09 Time Completed : 16:21
Synopsis:
An officer responded to a report of fraudulent activity and a report was taken.
220407045 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 14:56 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:02 Time Completed : 15:03
Synopsis:
220407046 Traffic accident W/O injury
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 14:57 Time Dispatched: 14:59
Time Arrived : 15:04 Time Completed : 15:28
Synopsis:
220407048 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : Hermosa Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 15:55 Time Dispatched: 15:57
Time Arrived : 16:04 Time Completed : 16:17
Synopsis:
220407049 Civil Matter
Incident Address : Sage Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 16:04 Time Dispatched: 16:13
Time Arrived : 16:23 Time Completed : 16:26
Synopsis:
220407050 Suspicious/Pers
Incident Address : RIVERSIDE RD
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 16:11 Time Dispatched: 16:18
Time Arrived : 16:14 Time Completed : 16:17
Synopsis:
220407051 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : RIVERSIDE RD
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 16:16 Time Dispatched: 16:19
Time Arrived : 16:17 Time Completed : 16:17
Synopsis:
220407052 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : RIVERSIDE RD
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 16:21 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:22 Time Completed : 16:28
Synopsis:
220407053 Domestic Violence IP
Incident Address : Sun Valley Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood, S Bruehl, R Longman, J Cheney
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 16:31 Time Dispatched: 16:34
Time Arrived : 16:38 Time Completed :
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 16:31 Time Dispatched: 16:34
Time Arrived : 16:38 Time Completed : 17:52
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 16:31 Time Dispatched: 16:34
Time Arrived : 16:41 Time Completed : 16:46
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 16:31 Time Dispatched: 16:34
Time Arrived : 16:40 Time Completed : 17:11
Synopsis:
Officers responded to a residence on a domestic call. One adult male was
arrested for domestic battery.
220407054 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : Turtleback Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney, G Garcia
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 16:39 Time Dispatched: 16:47
Time Arrived : 16:50 Time Completed : 17:02
Unit: P4 Time Reported: 16:39 Time Dispatched: 16:48
Time Arrived : 16:56 Time Completed : 17:00
Synopsis:
220407055 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W Old Mill Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 17:32 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 17:33 Time Completed : 18:55
Synopsis:
561 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : E GRAVEL PIT Rd
Bunkerville NV 89007
Responding Officers: E Mejia
Disposition : A Active
Unit: 6218 Time Reported: 17:51 Time Dispatched: 17:53
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 17:54
Synopsis:
22ACO1024 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 06:32 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:32 Time Completed : 06:39
Synopsis:
22ACO1025 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
Incident Address : hardy way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H1 Time Reported: 06:39 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:39 Time Completed : 06:53
Synopsis:
22ACO1026 Animal Medical Event
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 06:39 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:39 Time Completed : 06:54
Synopsis:
22ACO1027 Animal Medical Event
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H1 Time Reported: 06:54 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:54 Time Completed : 06:54
Synopsis:
22ACO1028 Animal Pickup
Incident Address : Second South St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 13:28 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:28 Time Completed : 13:28
Synopsis:
22ACO1029 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 05:51 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:51 Time Completed : 06:44
Synopsis:
22ACO1030 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 05:57 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:57 Time Completed : 06:46
Synopsis:
22ACO1031 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 06:44 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:44 Time Completed : 06:49
Synopsis:
22ACO1032 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:47 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:47 Time Completed : 06:47
Synopsis:
22ACO1033 Animal Medical Event
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 07:02 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:02 Time Completed : 07:02
Synopsis:
22ACO1034 Animal Medical Event
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 07:03 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:03 Time Completed : 07:04
Synopsis:
22ACO1035 Animal Medical Event
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 07:04 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:04 Time Completed : 07:04
Synopsis:
22ACO1036 Animal complaint
Incident Address : W HAFEN Ln & LANTANA Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton, E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 07:33 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 07:43
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 07:33 Time Dispatched: 07:43
Time Arrived : 07:45 Time Completed : 07:58
Synopsis:
22MCC1246 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Bennett
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 08:40 Time Dispatched: 09:03
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 09:03
Synopsis:
22MCC1247 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Bennett
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 13:16 Time Dispatched: 13:55
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 13:56
Synopsis:
22MCC1248 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 15:46 Time Dispatched: 15:49
Time Arrived : 15:49 Time Completed : 15:49
Synopsis:
22MCC1249 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Hillside Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: CANCELLED
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: CANCELLED Time Reported: 16:23 Time Dispatched: 21:40
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 21:40
Synopsis:
22MCC1250 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 16:44 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 20:08 Time Completed : 20:08
Synopsis:
22MCC1251 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 17:09 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 17:09 Time Completed : 17:09
Synopsis:
22MCC1252 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Bennett
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 17:54 Time Dispatched: 17:57
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 17:57
Synopsis:
22MCC1253 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 20:09 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 20:09 Time Completed : 23:29
Synopsis:
22MCC1254 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 01:08 Time Dispatched: 10:08
Time Arrived : 10:08 Time Completed : 10:08
Synopsis:
22MCC1255 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 02:29 Time Dispatched: 10:20
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 10:20
Synopsis:
22MCC1256 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : e kingman st
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 06:44 Time Dispatched: 06:45
Time Arrived : 06:45 Time Completed : 06:46
Synopsis:
22MCC1257 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Myrtle Ct
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 07:35 Time Dispatched: 07:41
Time Arrived : 07:41 Time Completed : 07:41
Synopsis:
22MCC1258 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 08:18 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:19 Time Completed : 08:26
Synopsis:
22MCC1259 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 08:26 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:27 Time Completed : 08:32
Synopsis:
22MCC1260 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 13:08 Time Dispatched: 13:10
Time Arrived : 13:10 Time Completed : 13:10
Synopsis:
22MCC1261 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Bennett
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 14:07 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:08 Time Completed : 17:14
Synopsis:
22MCC1262 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : WHITEY LEE LN
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Mejia
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6218 Time Reported: 15:28 Time Dispatched: 15:33
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 15:34
Synopsis:
22MCC1263 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 16:33 Time Dispatched: 16:45
Time Arrived : 16:45 Time Completed : 16:45
Synopsis:
22MCC1264 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 16:57 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:58 Time Completed : 17:04
Synopsis:
22MCC1265 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 17:39 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 19:33 Time Completed : 19:33
Synopsis:
22MCC1266 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : E GRAVEL PIT Rd
Bunkerville NV 89007
Responding Officers: E Mejia
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6218 Time Reported: 17:51 Time Dispatched: 17:53
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 17:54
Synopsis:
22MCE0313 VIN Number Inspection
Incident Address : Madison Ave
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, M Tortorici
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:17 Time Dispatched: 08:22
Time Arrived : 08:35 Time Completed : 08:20
Synopsis:
22MCE0314 Suspicious/Pers
Incident Address : RIVERSIDE Rd & JENSEN Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, M Tortorici, J Cheney,
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 07:02 Time Dispatched: 09:41
Time Arrived : 09:48 Time Completed : 09:55
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 07:02 Time Dispatched: 08:20
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 08:22
Synopsis:
22MCE0315 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Prominence Ln
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, M Tortorici
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:03 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:03 Time Completed : 09:07
Synopsis:
22MCE0316 VIN OHV Number Inspection
Incident Address : Riverside Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Battaglia
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V2 Time Reported: 09:12 Time Dispatched: 09:23
Time Arrived : 09:35 Time Completed : 09:50
Synopsis:
22MCE0317 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Prominence Ln
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, M Tortorici
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:22 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:22 Time Completed : 09:29
Synopsis:
22MCE0318 VIN OHV Number Inspection
Incident Address : Bridle Path Ln
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, M Tortorici
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:26 Time Dispatched: 09:30
Time Arrived : 09:37 Time Completed : 10:02
Synopsis:
22MCE0319 VIN OHV Number Inspection
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, M Tortorici
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:54 Time Dispatched: 10:04
Time Arrived : 10:08 Time Completed : 10:23
Synopsis:
22MCE0320 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Sunshine Ct
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: J Battaglia
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V2 Time Reported: 10:05 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:05 Time Completed : 10:05
Synopsis:
22MCE0321 VIN OHV Number Inspection
Incident Address : Quartz Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, M Tortorici
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:15 Time Dispatched: 10:40
Time Arrived : 10:44 Time Completed : 10:56
Synopsis:
22MCE0322 VIN OHV Number Inspection
Incident Address : Crimson Xing
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: J Battaglia
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V2 Time Reported: 10:36 Time Dispatched: 10:40
Time Arrived : 11:00 Time Completed : 11:53
Synopsis:
22MCE0323 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Serenity Ridge Ct
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, M Tortorici
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 11:08 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:08 Time Completed : 11:15
Synopsis:
22MCE0324 VIN Number Inspection
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, M Tortorici
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 11:59 Time Dispatched: 12:01
Time Arrived : 12:10 Time Completed : 12:20
Synopsis:
22MDC0182 Transport
Incident Address : s casino center
Las Vegas NV
Responding Officers: B Swanson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: J2 Time Reported: 13:10 Time Dispatched: 13:12
Time Arrived : 14:24 Time Completed : 17:21
Synopsis:
Officer transported one female and one male to Clark County Detention Center.
For more information please contact our Public Information
