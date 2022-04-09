04/08/22 Mesquite Police Department 6202 06:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1 Date: 04/06/22 For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 220406039 Found Property Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 18:31 Time Dispatched: 20:43 Time Arrived : 20:43 Time Completed : 20:55 Synopsis: 220406040 Welfare Check Incident Address : Pulsipher Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Baron, C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C4 Time Reported: 19:56 Time Dispatched: 20:51 Time Arrived : 20:51 Time Completed : 21:13 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 19:56 Time Dispatched: 20:39 Time Arrived : 20:44 Time Completed : 21:05 Synopsis: 220406041 Unknown Problem Incident Address : Quail Run Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 20:46 Time Dispatched: 20:55 Time Arrived : 20:57 Time Completed : 21:08 Unit: B4 Time Reported: 20:46 Time Dispatched: 20:55 Time Arrived : 21:02 Time Completed : 21:08 Synopsis: 220406042 Trespassing Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, C Campos Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A4 Time Reported: 21:29 Time Dispatched: 21:32 Time Arrived : 21:45 Time Completed : 22:21 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 21:29 Time Dispatched: 21:32 Time Arrived : 21:50 Time Completed : 21:59 Synopsis: Police responded to a casino reference a trespass violator. 220406004 Suspicious/Pers Incident Address : RIVERSIDE Rd & JENSEN Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, M Tortorici, J Cheney, J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 07:02 Time Dispatched: 09:41 Time Arrived : 09:48 Time Completed : 09:55 Unit: V1 Time Reported: 07:02 Time Dispatched: 08:20 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 08:22 Synopsis: 220406005 Traffic Stop Incident Address : FALCON RIDGE Pkwy & FLAT TOP MESA Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, R Stratton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6181 Time Reported: 07:34 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:46 Time Completed : 07:59 Unit: 6189 Time Reported: 07:34 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:43 Time Completed : 08:05 Synopsis: 220406006 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 09:13 Time Dispatched: 09:21 Time Arrived : 09:30 Time Completed : 09:41 Synopsis: 220406007 Welfare Check Incident Address : Mohave Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 09:55 Time Dispatched: 10:04 Time Arrived : 10:11 Time Completed : 10:12 Synopsis: 220406008 Traffic Stop Incident Address : Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, R Stratton, J Cheney Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: 6181 Time Reported: 09:55 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:01 Time Completed : 10:39 Unit: 6189 Time Reported: 09:55 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:00 Time Completed : 11:41 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 09:55 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:01 Time Completed : 10:24 Synopsis: Officers conducted a traffic stop. One adult female was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic offenses. 220406009 VIN OHV Number Inspection Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, M Tortorici Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:54 Time Dispatched: 10:04 Time Arrived : 10:08 Time Completed : 10:23 Synopsis: 220406010 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 10:02 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:03 Time Completed : 10:14 Synopsis: 220406011 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Lower Flat Top Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 11:04 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:04 Time Completed : 11:06 Synopsis: 220406012 Unknown Problem Incident Address : Calais Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood, S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 11:16 Time Dispatched: 11:19 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 11:21 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 11:16 Time Dispatched: 11:19 Time Arrived : 11:21 Time Completed : 11:22 Synopsis: 220406013 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Bertha Howe Ave Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 11:40 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:40 Time Completed : 11:41 Synopsis: 220406014 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Bertha Howe Ave Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 11:42 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:43 Time Completed : 11:45 Synopsis: 220406015 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 11:56 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220406016 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : El Dorado Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 12:20 Time Dispatched: 12:29 Time Arrived : 12:21 Time Completed : 12:24 Synopsis: 220406017 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 12:19 Time Dispatched: 12:30 Time Arrived : 12:31 Time Completed : 12:29 Synopsis: 220406018 Unknown Problem Incident Address : Bannock St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood, S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 12:26 Time Dispatched: 12:31 Time Arrived : 12:38 Time Completed : 12:40 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 12:26 Time Dispatched: 12:35 Time Arrived : 12:35 Time Completed : 12:42 Synopsis: 220406019 Property Damage, Non Vandalism Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 12:43 Time Dispatched: 13:00 Time Arrived : 13:06 Time Completed : 13:41 Synopsis: An officer was dispatched to a property damage call. A report was taken. 220406020 Abandoned Vehicle Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 12:57 Time Dispatched: 13:23 Time Arrived : 13:31 Time Completed : 13:51 Synopsis: 220406021 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 13:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:51 Time Completed : 13:56 Synopsis: 220406022 Scope/General Background Req Incident Address : Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 13:54 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220406023 Scope/General Background Req Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 13:59 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 14:09 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220406025 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 14:11 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220406026 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 14:12 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220406027 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 14:43 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:44 Time Completed : 14:53 Synopsis: 220406028 Traffic Stop Incident Address : RIVERSIDE Rd & JENSEN Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: G Garcia, D Alejos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P2 Time Reported: 14:39 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:48 Time Completed : Unit: P4 Time Reported: 14:39 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:47 Time Completed : 16:23 Synopsis: 220406029 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : JOSHUA RIDGE DR Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 14:54 Time Dispatched: 15:03 Time Arrived : 15:03 Time Completed : 15:24 Synopsis: 220406030 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 15:24 Time Dispatched: 15:46 Time Arrived : 15:46 Time Completed : 15:50 Synopsis: 220406031 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : SAGEBRUSH ST Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 15:33 Time Dispatched: 15:37 Time Arrived : 15:37 Time Completed : 15:45 Synopsis: 220406032 TPO/Restraining Order Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 15:44 Time Dispatched: 16:01 Time Arrived : 16:09 Time Completed : 16:26 Synopsis: 220406033 TPO/Restraining Order Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 15:45 Time Dispatched: 15:58 Time Arrived : 15:58 Time Completed : 16:23 Synopsis: 220406034 TPO/Restraining Order Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 16:14 Time Dispatched: 16:44 Time Arrived : 16:44 Time Completed : 16:56 Synopsis: 220406035 TPO/Restraining Order Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 16:17 Time Dispatched: 16:36 Time Arrived : 16:41 Time Completed : 16:44 Synopsis: 220406036 Traffic Stop Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes, G Garcia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P3 Time Reported: 16:16 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:23 Time Completed : 16:29 Unit: P4 Time Reported: 16:16 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:23 Time Completed : 16:34 Synopsis: 220406037 Animal Pickup Incident Address : SUNSET GREENS Way & W HAFEN Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 16:46 Time Dispatched: 16:50 Time Arrived : 17:01 Time Completed : 17:07 Synopsis: 220406038 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 17:16 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:16 Time Completed : 17:22 Synopsis: 220406039 Found Property Incident Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 08:45 Time Dispatched: 08:49 Time Arrived : 09:04 Time Completed : 09:11 Synopsis: 220407014 Sex Offender Registration Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 09:10 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220407015 Citizen Assist Incident Address : SWITCHBACK Rd & SIDEWINDER Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 09:46 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:46 Time Completed : 09:51 Synopsis: 220407016 Citizen Assist Incident Address : W PIONEER Blvd & TURTLEBACK Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 09:53 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:54 Time Completed : 10:03 Synopsis: 220407017 Citizen Assist Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood, S Bruehl, R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 10:01 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:16 Time Completed : 10:39 Unit: B3 Time Reported: 10:01 Time Dispatched: 10:39 Time Arrived : 10:14 Time Completed : 11:04 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 10:01 Time Dispatched: 10:28 Time Arrived : 10:30 Time Completed : 10:40 Synopsis: 220407018 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 10:13 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:13 Time Completed : 10:15 Synopsis: 220407019 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:24 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220407020 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Old Mill Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 10:26 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:26 Time Completed : 10:28 Synopsis: 220407021 Citizen Assist Incident Address : HUGHES Ave & E MESQUITE Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R2 Time Reported: 11:07 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:07 Time Completed : 11:08 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 11:07 Time Dispatched: 11:08 Time Arrived : 11:08 Time Completed : 11:10 Synopsis: 220407022 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 11:30 Time Dispatched: 11:48 Time Arrived : 11:31 Time Completed : 11:44 Synopsis: 220407023 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 11:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:44 Time Completed : 11:48 Synopsis: 220407024 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 11:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220407025 K9 Search Incident Address : W Hafen Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Goodsell Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: E2 Time Reported: 11:59 Time Dispatched: 12:00 Time Arrived : 12:01 Time Completed : 12:49 Synopsis: 220407026 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 12:01 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220407027 Civil Matter Incident Address : Whispering Wind Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 11:58 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:04 Time Completed : 12:34 Synopsis: 220407028 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 12:15 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220407029 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 12:21 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220407030 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 12:25 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220407032 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 12:48 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220407033 K9 Search Incident Address : W Hafen Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Goodsell Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: E2 Time Reported: 12:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:53 Time Completed : 12:53 Synopsis: 220407034 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 13:01 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220407035 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 13:18 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220407036 Citizen Assist Incident Address : SUN VALLEY Dr & W MESQUITE Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman, J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 13:19 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:24 Time Completed : 13:37 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 13:19 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:20 Time Completed : Synopsis: 220407037 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W OLD MILL Rd & W MESQUITE Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 13:32 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:33 Time Completed : 13:34 Synopsis: 220407038 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 13:39 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220407039 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 13:43 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220407040 Person On Foot Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood, R Longman, J Cheney, G Garcia Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A3 Time Reported: 13:46 Time Dispatched: 14:43 Time Arrived : 13:47 Time Completed : 14:58 Unit: B3 Time Reported: 13:46 Time Dispatched: 14:37 Time Arrived : 14:19 Time Completed : 15:33 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 13:46 Time Dispatched: 13:47 Time Arrived : 14:23 Time Completed : 14:44 Unit: P4 Time Reported: 13:46 Time Dispatched: 14:43 Time Arrived : 13:47 Time Completed : 16:48 Synopsis: A Detective contacted a male reference a suspicious situation. The male was arrested for ex-felon failure to register and multiple drug charges. 220407041 Phone Harassment Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 13:59 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:04 Time Completed : 14:19 Synopsis: 220407042 Person On Foot Incident Address : MESA Blvd & EL DORADO Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 14:04 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:04 Time Completed : 14:07 Synopsis: 220407043 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 14:04 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220407044 Fraud Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : A Active Unit: C3 Time Reported: 14:22 Time Dispatched: 15:05 Time Arrived : 15:09 Time Completed : 16:21 Synopsis: An officer responded to a report of fraudulent activity and a report was taken. 220407045 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 14:56 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:02 Time Completed : 15:03 Synopsis: 220407046 Traffic accident W/O injury Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 14:57 Time Dispatched: 14:59 Time Arrived : 15:04 Time Completed : 15:28 Synopsis: 220407048 Citizen Assist Incident Address : Hermosa Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 15:55 Time Dispatched: 15:57 Time Arrived : 16:04 Time Completed : 16:17 Synopsis: 220407049 Civil Matter Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 16:04 Time Dispatched: 16:13 Time Arrived : 16:23 Time Completed : 16:26 Synopsis: 220407050 Suspicious/Pers Incident Address : RIVERSIDE RD Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 16:11 Time Dispatched: 16:18 Time Arrived : 16:14 Time Completed : 16:17 Synopsis: 220407051 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : RIVERSIDE RD Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 16:16 Time Dispatched: 16:19 Time Arrived : 16:17 Time Completed : 16:17 Synopsis: 220407052 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : RIVERSIDE RD Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 16:21 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:22 Time Completed : 16:28 Synopsis: 220407053 Domestic Violence IP Incident Address : Sun Valley Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood, S Bruehl, R Longman, J Cheney Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A3 Time Reported: 16:31 Time Dispatched: 16:34 Time Arrived : 16:38 Time Completed : Unit: B3 Time Reported: 16:31 Time Dispatched: 16:34 Time Arrived : 16:38 Time Completed : 17:52 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 16:31 Time Dispatched: 16:34 Time Arrived : 16:41 Time Completed : 16:46 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 16:31 Time Dispatched: 16:34 Time Arrived : 16:40 Time Completed : 17:11 Synopsis: Officers responded to a residence on a domestic call. One adult male was arrested for domestic battery. 220407054 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Turtleback Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney, G Garcia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 16:39 Time Dispatched: 16:47 Time Arrived : 16:50 Time Completed : 17:02 Unit: P4 Time Reported: 16:39 Time Dispatched: 16:48 Time Arrived : 16:56 Time Completed : 17:00 Synopsis: 220407055 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Old Mill Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R4 Time Reported: 17:32 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:33 Time Completed : 18:55 Synopsis: 561 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : E GRAVEL PIT Rd Bunkerville NV 89007 Responding Officers: E Mejia Disposition : A Active Unit: 6218 Time Reported: 17:51 Time Dispatched: 17:53 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 17:54 Synopsis: 22ACO1024 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 06:32 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:32 Time Completed : 06:39 Synopsis: 22ACO1025 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : hardy way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 06:39 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:39 Time Completed : 06:53 Synopsis: 22ACO1026 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 06:39 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:39 Time Completed : 06:54 Synopsis: 22ACO1027 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 06:54 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:54 Time Completed : 06:54 Synopsis: 22ACO1028 Animal Pickup Incident Address : Second South St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 13:28 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:28 Time Completed : 13:28 Synopsis: 22ACO1029 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 05:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:51 Time Completed : 06:44 Synopsis: 22ACO1030 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 05:57 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:57 Time Completed : 06:46 Synopsis: 22ACO1031 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 06:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:44 Time Completed : 06:49 Synopsis: 22ACO1032 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:47 Time Completed : 06:47 Synopsis: 22ACO1033 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 07:02 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:02 Time Completed : 07:02 Synopsis: 22ACO1034 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 07:03 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:03 Time Completed : 07:04 Synopsis: 22ACO1035 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 07:04 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:04 Time Completed : 07:04 Synopsis: 22ACO1036 Animal complaint Incident Address : W HAFEN Ln & LANTANA Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton, E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 07:33 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 07:43 Unit: H3 Time Reported: 07:33 Time Dispatched: 07:43 Time Arrived : 07:45 Time Completed : 07:58 Synopsis: 22MCC1246 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Bennett Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 08:40 Time Dispatched: 09:03 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 09:03 Synopsis: 22MCC1247 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Bennett Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 13:16 Time Dispatched: 13:55 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 13:56 Synopsis: 22MCC1248 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 15:46 Time Dispatched: 15:49 Time Arrived : 15:49 Time Completed : 15:49 Synopsis: 22MCC1249 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: CANCELLED Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: CANCELLED Time Reported: 16:23 Time Dispatched: 21:40 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 21:40 Synopsis: 22MCC1250 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 16:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:08 Time Completed : 20:08 Synopsis: 22MCC1251 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 17:09 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:09 Time Completed : 17:09 Synopsis: 22MCC1252 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Bennett Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 17:54 Time Dispatched: 17:57 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 17:57 Synopsis: 22MCC1253 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 20:09 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:09 Time Completed : 23:29 Synopsis: 22MCC1254 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 01:08 Time Dispatched: 10:08 Time Arrived : 10:08 Time Completed : 10:08 Synopsis: 22MCC1255 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 02:29 Time Dispatched: 10:20 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 10:20 Synopsis: 22MCC1256 None LEO Incident Incident Address : e kingman st Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 06:44 Time Dispatched: 06:45 Time Arrived : 06:45 Time Completed : 06:46 Synopsis: 22MCC1257 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Myrtle Ct Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 07:35 Time Dispatched: 07:41 Time Arrived : 07:41 Time Completed : 07:41 Synopsis: 22MCC1258 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 08:18 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:19 Time Completed : 08:26 Synopsis: 22MCC1259 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 08:26 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:27 Time Completed : 08:32 Synopsis: 22MCC1260 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 13:08 Time Dispatched: 13:10 Time Arrived : 13:10 Time Completed : 13:10 Synopsis: 22MCC1261 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Bennett Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 14:07 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:08 Time Completed : 17:14 Synopsis: 22MCC1262 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : WHITEY LEE LN Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Mejia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6218 Time Reported: 15:28 Time Dispatched: 15:33 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 15:34 Synopsis: 22MCC1263 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 16:33 Time Dispatched: 16:45 Time Arrived : 16:45 Time Completed : 16:45 Synopsis: 22MCC1264 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 16:57 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:58 Time Completed : 17:04 Synopsis: 22MCC1265 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 17:39 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:33 Time Completed : 19:33 Synopsis: 22MCC1266 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : E GRAVEL PIT Rd Bunkerville NV 89007 Responding Officers: E Mejia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6218 Time Reported: 17:51 Time Dispatched: 17:53 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 17:54 Synopsis: 22MCE0313 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : Madison Ave Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, M Tortorici Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:17 Time Dispatched: 08:22 Time Arrived : 08:35 Time Completed : 08:20 Synopsis: 22MCE0314 Suspicious/Pers Incident Address : RIVERSIDE Rd & JENSEN Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, M Tortorici, J Cheney, Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 07:02 Time Dispatched: 09:41 Time Arrived : 09:48 Time Completed : 09:55 Unit: V1 Time Reported: 07:02 Time Dispatched: 08:20 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 08:22 Synopsis: 22MCE0315 Vacation Check Incident Address : Prominence Ln Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, M Tortorici Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:03 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:03 Time Completed : 09:07 Synopsis: 22MCE0316 VIN OHV Number Inspection Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Battaglia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 09:12 Time Dispatched: 09:23 Time Arrived : 09:35 Time Completed : 09:50 Synopsis: 22MCE0317 Vacation Check Incident Address : Prominence Ln Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, M Tortorici Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:22 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:22 Time Completed : 09:29 Synopsis: 22MCE0318 VIN OHV Number Inspection Incident Address : Bridle Path Ln Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, M Tortorici Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:26 Time Dispatched: 09:30 Time Arrived : 09:37 Time Completed : 10:02 Synopsis: 22MCE0319 VIN OHV Number Inspection Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, M Tortorici Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:54 Time Dispatched: 10:04 Time Arrived : 10:08 Time Completed : 10:23 Synopsis: 22MCE0320 Vacation Check Incident Address : Sunshine Ct Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: J Battaglia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 10:05 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:05 Time Completed : 10:05 Synopsis: 22MCE0321 VIN OHV Number Inspection Incident Address : Quartz Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, M Tortorici Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:15 Time Dispatched: 10:40 Time Arrived : 10:44 Time Completed : 10:56 Synopsis: 22MCE0322 VIN OHV Number Inspection Incident Address : Crimson Xing Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: J Battaglia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 10:36 Time Dispatched: 10:40 Time Arrived : 11:00 Time Completed : 11:53 Synopsis: 22MCE0323 Vacation Check Incident Address : Serenity Ridge Ct Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, M Tortorici Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 11:08 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:08 Time Completed : 11:15 Synopsis: 22MCE0324 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, M Tortorici Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 11:59 Time Dispatched: 12:01 Time Arrived : 12:10 Time Completed : 12:20 Synopsis: 22MDC0182 Transport Incident Address : s casino center Las Vegas NV Responding Officers: B Swanson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J2 Time Reported: 13:10 Time Dispatched: 13:12 Time Arrived : 14:24 Time Completed : 17:21 Synopsis: Officer transported one female and one male to Clark County Detention Center. For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262