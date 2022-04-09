04/08/22                   Mesquite Police Department                       6202
220406039     Found Property
	Incident Address : Hillside Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 18:31      Time Dispatched: 20:43
	                    Time Arrived : 20:43      Time Completed : 20:55
Synopsis:




220406040     Welfare Check
	Incident Address : Pulsipher Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron, C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 19:56      Time Dispatched: 20:51
	                    Time Arrived : 20:51      Time Completed : 21:13

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 19:56      Time Dispatched: 20:39
	                    Time Arrived : 20:44      Time Completed : 21:05
Synopsis:




220406041     Unknown Problem
	Incident Address : Quail Run
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave, A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 20:46      Time Dispatched: 20:55
	                    Time Arrived : 20:57      Time Completed : 21:08

	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 20:46      Time Dispatched: 20:55
	                    Time Arrived : 21:02      Time Completed : 21:08
Synopsis:




220406042     Trespassing
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave, C Campos
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 21:29      Time Dispatched: 21:32
	                    Time Arrived : 21:45      Time Completed : 22:21

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 21:29      Time Dispatched: 21:32
	                    Time Arrived : 21:50      Time Completed : 21:59
Synopsis:

Police responded to a casino reference a trespass violator.  One adult male was
issued a citation for trespassing.


220406043     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 21:46      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:46      Time Completed : 21:53
Synopsis:




220406044     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 21:59      Time Dispatched: 22:06
	                    Time Arrived : 21:59      Time Completed : 22:02
Synopsis:




220406045     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 22:01      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 22:02      Time Completed : 22:06
Synopsis:




220406046     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : Riverside Rd # 15A
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave, C Campos, A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 22:49      Time Dispatched: 22:55
	                    Time Arrived : 23:01      Time Completed : 23:36

	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 22:49      Time Dispatched: 22:55
	                    Time Arrived : 23:01      Time Completed : 23:36

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 22:49      Time Dispatched: 22:54
	                    Time Arrived : 22:58      Time Completed : 23:47
Synopsis:




220406047     Traffic Stop
	Incident Address : RIVERSIDE Rd & SECOND SOUTH St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Campos, A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 23:40      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 23:48      Time Completed : 00:03

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 23:40      Time Dispatched: 23:55
	                    Time Arrived : 23:47      Time Completed : 23:52
Synopsis:




220407001     Traffic Stop
	Incident Address : N GRAPEVINE Rd & W MESQUITE Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Campos, A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 00:33      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 00:35      Time Completed : 00:38

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 00:33      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 00:35      Time Completed : 00:48
Synopsis:




220407002     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 00:39      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 00:40      Time Completed : 00:52
Synopsis:




220407003     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 00:56      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 00:56      Time Completed : 00:59
Synopsis:




220407004     Recovered Stolen Property
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 01:19      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 02:03      Time Completed : 02:25
Synopsis:

An officer was contacted by another agency regarding recovered stolen property.
A report was taken.


220407005     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron, C Campos, A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 02:08      Time Dispatched: 02:09
	                    Time Arrived : 02:18      Time Completed : 02:22

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 02:08      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 02:09      Time Completed : 02:20

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 02:08      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 02:09      Time Completed : 02:30
Synopsis:




220407006     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 02:39      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 02:39      Time Completed : 02:55
Synopsis:




220407007     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : Sage Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron, C Campos, A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 03:12      Time Dispatched: 03:19
	                    Time Arrived : 03:23      Time Completed : 04:05

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 03:12      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 03:28      Time Completed : 03:44

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 03:12      Time Dispatched: 03:19
	                    Time Arrived : 03:28      Time Completed : 03:41
Synopsis:




220407008     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 04:35      Time Dispatched: 04:57
	                    Time Arrived : 04:35      Time Completed : 04:39
Synopsis:




220407009     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : Colleen Ct # B
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron, C Campos, A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 04:31      Time Dispatched: 04:39
	                    Time Arrived : 04:46      Time Completed : 05:08

	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 04:31      Time Dispatched: 04:40
	                    Time Arrived : 04:42      Time Completed : 05:05

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 04:31      Time Dispatched: 04:39
	                    Time Arrived : 04:46      Time Completed : 04:57

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 04:31      Time Dispatched: 04:39
	                    Time Arrived : 04:44      Time Completed : 04:57
Synopsis:




220407010     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 04:37      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 04:37      Time Completed : 04:39
Synopsis:




220407011     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W HAFEN Ln & ACCESS Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 05:24      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:24      Time Completed : 05:32
Synopsis:




22ACO1029     Animal Shelter Cleaning
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 05:51      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:51      Time Completed : 06:44
Synopsis:




22ACO1030     Animal Shelter Cleaning
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 05:57      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:57      Time Completed : 06:46
Synopsis:




22MCC1253     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Fawson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6208          Time Reported: 20:09      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 20:09      Time Completed : 23:29
Synopsis:




22MCC1254     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 01:08      Time Dispatched: 10:08
	                    Time Arrived : 10:08      Time Completed : 10:08
Synopsis:




22MCC1255     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 02:29      Time Dispatched: 10:20
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 10:20
Synopsis:




220406004     Suspicious/Pers
	Incident Address : RIVERSIDE Rd & JENSEN Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, M Tortorici, J Cheney, J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 07:02      Time Dispatched: 09:41
	                    Time Arrived : 09:48      Time Completed : 09:55

	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 07:02      Time Dispatched: 08:20
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 08:22
Synopsis:




220406005     Traffic Stop
	Incident Address : FALCON RIDGE Pkwy & FLAT TOP MESA Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth, R Stratton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6181          Time Reported: 07:34      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:46      Time Completed : 07:59

	Unit: 6189          Time Reported: 07:34      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:43      Time Completed : 08:05
Synopsis:




220406006     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : Sage Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 09:13      Time Dispatched: 09:21
	                    Time Arrived : 09:30      Time Completed : 09:41
Synopsis:




220406007     Welfare Check
	Incident Address : Mohave Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 09:55      Time Dispatched: 10:04
	                    Time Arrived : 10:11      Time Completed : 10:12
Synopsis:




220406008     Traffic Stop
	Incident Address : Falcon Ridge Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth, R Stratton, J Cheney
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: 6181          Time Reported: 09:55      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:01      Time Completed : 10:39

	Unit: 6189          Time Reported: 09:55      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:00      Time Completed : 11:41

	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 09:55      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:01      Time Completed : 10:24
Synopsis:

Officers conducted a traffic stop. One adult female was cited for possession of
drug paraphernalia and traffic offenses.


220406009     VIN OHV Number Inspection
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, M Tortorici
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 09:54      Time Dispatched: 10:04
	                    Time Arrived : 10:08      Time Completed : 10:23
Synopsis:




220406010     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 10:02      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:03      Time Completed : 10:14
Synopsis:




220406011     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : S Lower Flat Top Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 11:04      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:04      Time Completed : 11:06
Synopsis:




220406012     Unknown Problem
	Incident Address : Calais Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood, S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 11:16      Time Dispatched: 11:19
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 11:21

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 11:16      Time Dispatched: 11:19
	                    Time Arrived : 11:21      Time Completed : 11:22
Synopsis:




220406013     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Bertha Howe Ave
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 11:40      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:40      Time Completed : 11:41
Synopsis:




220406014     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Bertha Howe Ave
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 11:42      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:43      Time Completed : 11:45
Synopsis:




220406015     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 11:56      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220406016     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : El Dorado Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 12:20      Time Dispatched: 12:29
	                    Time Arrived : 12:21      Time Completed : 12:24
Synopsis:




220406017     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Sage Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 12:19      Time Dispatched: 12:30
	                    Time Arrived : 12:31      Time Completed : 12:29
Synopsis:




220406018     Unknown Problem
	Incident Address : Bannock St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood, S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 12:26      Time Dispatched: 12:31
	                    Time Arrived : 12:38      Time Completed : 12:40

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 12:26      Time Dispatched: 12:35
	                    Time Arrived : 12:35      Time Completed : 12:42
Synopsis:




220406019     Property Damage, Non Vandalism
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 12:43      Time Dispatched: 13:00
	                    Time Arrived : 13:06      Time Completed : 13:41
Synopsis:

An officer was dispatched to a property damage call. A report was taken.


220406020     Abandoned Vehicle
	Incident Address : Riverside Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 12:57      Time Dispatched: 13:23
	                    Time Arrived : 13:31      Time Completed : 13:51
Synopsis:




220406021     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Riverside Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 13:51      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:51      Time Completed : 13:56
Synopsis:




220406022     Scope/General Background Req
	Incident Address :
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 13:54      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220406023     Scope/General Background Req
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 13:59      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220406024     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 14:09      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220406025     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 14:11      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220406026     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 14:12      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220406027     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 14:43      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:44      Time Completed : 14:53
Synopsis:




220406028     Traffic Stop
	Incident Address : RIVERSIDE Rd & JENSEN Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: G Garcia, D Alejos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: P2            Time Reported: 14:39      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:48      Time Completed :

	Unit: P4            Time Reported: 14:39      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:47      Time Completed : 16:23
Synopsis:




220406029     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : JOSHUA RIDGE DR
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 14:54      Time Dispatched: 15:03
	                    Time Arrived : 15:03      Time Completed : 15:24
Synopsis:




220406030     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Sage Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 15:24      Time Dispatched: 15:46
	                    Time Arrived : 15:46      Time Completed : 15:50
Synopsis:




220406031     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : SAGEBRUSH ST
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 15:33      Time Dispatched: 15:37
	                    Time Arrived : 15:37      Time Completed : 15:45
Synopsis:




220406032     TPO/Restraining Order
	Incident Address : Hillside Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 15:44      Time Dispatched: 16:01
	                    Time Arrived : 16:09      Time Completed : 16:26
Synopsis:




220406033     TPO/Restraining Order
	Incident Address : Hillside Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 15:45      Time Dispatched: 15:58
	                    Time Arrived : 15:58      Time Completed : 16:23
Synopsis:




220406034     TPO/Restraining Order
	Incident Address : Hillside Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 16:14      Time Dispatched: 16:44
	                    Time Arrived : 16:44      Time Completed : 16:56
Synopsis:




220406035     TPO/Restraining Order
	Incident Address : Hillside Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 16:17      Time Dispatched: 16:36
	                    Time Arrived : 16:41      Time Completed : 16:44
Synopsis:




220406036     Traffic Stop
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Hughes, G Garcia
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: P3            Time Reported: 16:16      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:23      Time Completed : 16:29

	Unit: P4            Time Reported: 16:16      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:23      Time Completed : 16:34
Synopsis:




220406037     Animal Pickup
	Incident Address : SUNSET GREENS Way & W HAFEN Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 16:46      Time Dispatched: 16:50
	                    Time Arrived : 17:01      Time Completed : 17:07
Synopsis:




220406038     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 17:16      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 17:16      Time Completed : 17:22
Synopsis:




220406039     Found Property
	Incident Address : Hillside Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 18:31      Time Dispatched: 20:43
	                    Time Arrived : 20:43      Time Completed : 20:55
Synopsis:




220406040     Welfare Check
	Incident Address : Pulsipher Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron, C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 19:56      Time Dispatched: 20:51
	                    Time Arrived : 20:51      Time Completed : 21:13

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 19:56      Time Dispatched: 20:39
	                    Time Arrived : 20:44      Time Completed : 21:05
Synopsis:




220406041     Unknown Problem
	Incident Address : Quail Run
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave, A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 20:46      Time Dispatched: 20:55
	                    Time Arrived : 20:57      Time Completed : 21:08

	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 20:46      Time Dispatched: 20:55
	                    Time Arrived : 21:02      Time Completed : 21:08
Synopsis:




220406042     Trespassing
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave, C Campos
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 21:29      Time Dispatched: 21:32
	                    Time Arrived : 21:45      Time Completed : 22:21

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 21:29      Time Dispatched: 21:32
	                    Time Arrived : 21:50      Time Completed : 21:59
Synopsis:

Police responded to a casino reference a trespass violator.  One adult male was
issued a citation for trespassing.


220406043     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 21:46      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:46      Time Completed : 21:53
Synopsis:




220406044     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 21:59      Time Dispatched: 22:06
	                    Time Arrived : 21:59      Time Completed : 22:02
Synopsis:




220406045     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 22:01      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 22:02      Time Completed : 22:06
Synopsis:




220406046     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : Riverside Rd # 15A
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave, C Campos, A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 22:49      Time Dispatched: 22:55
	                    Time Arrived : 23:01      Time Completed : 23:36

	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 22:49      Time Dispatched: 22:55
	                    Time Arrived : 23:01      Time Completed : 23:36

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 22:49      Time Dispatched: 22:54
	                    Time Arrived : 22:58      Time Completed : 23:47
Synopsis:




220406047     Traffic Stop
	Incident Address : RIVERSIDE Rd & SECOND SOUTH St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Campos, A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 23:40      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 23:48      Time Completed : 00:03

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 23:40      Time Dispatched: 23:55
	                    Time Arrived : 23:47      Time Completed : 23:52
Synopsis:




220407001     Traffic Stop
	Incident Address : N GRAPEVINE Rd & W MESQUITE Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Campos, A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 00:33      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 00:35      Time Completed : 00:38

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 00:33      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 00:35      Time Completed : 00:48
Synopsis:




220407002     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 00:39      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 00:40      Time Completed : 00:52
Synopsis:




220407003     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 00:56      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 00:56      Time Completed : 00:59
Synopsis:




220407004     Recovered Stolen Property
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 01:19      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 02:03      Time Completed : 02:25
Synopsis:

An officer was contacted by another agency regarding recovered stolen property.
A report was taken.


220407005     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron, C Campos, A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 02:08      Time Dispatched: 02:09
	                    Time Arrived : 02:18      Time Completed : 02:22

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 02:08      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 02:09      Time Completed : 02:20

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 02:08      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 02:09      Time Completed : 02:30
Synopsis:




220407006     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 02:39      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 02:39      Time Completed : 02:55
Synopsis:




220407007     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : Sage Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron, C Campos, A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 03:12      Time Dispatched: 03:19
	                    Time Arrived : 03:23      Time Completed : 04:05

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 03:12      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 03:28      Time Completed : 03:44

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 03:12      Time Dispatched: 03:19
	                    Time Arrived : 03:28      Time Completed : 03:41
Synopsis:




220407008     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 04:35      Time Dispatched: 04:57
	                    Time Arrived : 04:35      Time Completed : 04:39
Synopsis:




220407009     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : Colleen Ct # B
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron, C Campos, A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 04:31      Time Dispatched: 04:39
	                    Time Arrived : 04:46      Time Completed : 05:08

	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 04:31      Time Dispatched: 04:40
	                    Time Arrived : 04:42      Time Completed : 05:05

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 04:31      Time Dispatched: 04:39
	                    Time Arrived : 04:46      Time Completed : 04:57

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 04:31      Time Dispatched: 04:39
	                    Time Arrived : 04:44      Time Completed : 04:57
Synopsis:




220407010     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 04:37      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 04:37      Time Completed : 04:39
Synopsis:




220407011     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W HAFEN Ln & ACCESS Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 05:24      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:24      Time Completed : 05:32
Synopsis:




220407012     Recovered Stolen Property
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 08:32      Time Dispatched: 15:21
	                    Time Arrived : 09:08      Time Completed : 10:13
Synopsis:




220407013     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 08:45      Time Dispatched: 08:49
	                    Time Arrived : 09:04      Time Completed : 09:11
Synopsis:




220407014     Sex Offender Registration
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 09:10      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220407015     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : SWITCHBACK Rd & SIDEWINDER Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 09:46      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:46      Time Completed : 09:51
Synopsis:




220407016     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : W PIONEER Blvd & TURTLEBACK Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 09:53      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:54      Time Completed : 10:03
Synopsis:




220407017     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood, S Bruehl, R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 10:01      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:16      Time Completed : 10:39

	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 10:01      Time Dispatched: 10:39
	                    Time Arrived : 10:14      Time Completed : 11:04

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 10:01      Time Dispatched: 10:28
	                    Time Arrived : 10:30      Time Completed : 10:40
Synopsis:




220407018     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 10:13      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:13      Time Completed : 10:15
Synopsis:




220407019     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 10:24      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220407020     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Old Mill Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 10:26      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:26      Time Completed : 10:28
Synopsis:




220407021     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : HUGHES Ave & E MESQUITE Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R2            Time Reported: 11:07      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:07      Time Completed : 11:08

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 11:07      Time Dispatched: 11:08
	                    Time Arrived : 11:08      Time Completed : 11:10
Synopsis:




220407022     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 11:30      Time Dispatched: 11:48
	                    Time Arrived : 11:31      Time Completed : 11:44
Synopsis:




220407023     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 11:44      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:44      Time Completed : 11:48
Synopsis:




220407024     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 11:50      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220407025     K9 Search
	Incident Address : W Hafen Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Goodsell
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: E2            Time Reported: 11:59      Time Dispatched: 12:00
	                    Time Arrived : 12:01      Time Completed : 12:49
Synopsis:




220407026     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:01      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220407027     Civil Matter
	Incident Address : Whispering Wind Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 11:58      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:04      Time Completed : 12:34
Synopsis:




220407028     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:15      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220407029     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:21      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220407030     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:25      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220407032     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:48      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220407033     K9 Search
	Incident Address : W Hafen Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Goodsell
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: E2            Time Reported: 12:52      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:53      Time Completed : 12:53
Synopsis:




220407034     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 13:01      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220407035     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 13:18      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220407036     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : SUN VALLEY Dr & W MESQUITE Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman, J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 13:19      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:24      Time Completed : 13:37

	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 13:19      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:20      Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220407037     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W OLD MILL Rd & W MESQUITE Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 13:32      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:33      Time Completed : 13:34
Synopsis:




220407038     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 13:39      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220407039     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 13:43      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220407040     Person On Foot
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood, R Longman, J Cheney, G Garcia
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 13:46      Time Dispatched: 14:43
	                    Time Arrived : 13:47      Time Completed : 14:58

	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 13:46      Time Dispatched: 14:37
	                    Time Arrived : 14:19      Time Completed : 15:33

	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 13:46      Time Dispatched: 13:47
	                    Time Arrived : 14:23      Time Completed : 14:44

	Unit: P4            Time Reported: 13:46      Time Dispatched: 14:43
	                    Time Arrived : 13:47      Time Completed : 16:48
Synopsis:

A Detective contacted a male reference a suspicious situation. The male was
arrested for ex-felon failure to register and multiple drug charges.


220407041     Phone Harassment
	Incident Address : Sage Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 13:59      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:04      Time Completed : 14:19
Synopsis:




220407042     Person On Foot
	Incident Address : MESA Blvd & EL DORADO Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 14:04      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:04      Time Completed : 14:07
Synopsis:




220407043     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 14:04      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220407044     Fraud
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : A    Active


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 14:22      Time Dispatched: 15:05
	                    Time Arrived : 15:09      Time Completed : 16:21
Synopsis:

An officer responded to a report of fraudulent activity and a report was taken.


220407045     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 14:56      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:02      Time Completed : 15:03
Synopsis:




220407046     Traffic accident W/O injury
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 14:57      Time Dispatched: 14:59
	                    Time Arrived : 15:04      Time Completed : 15:28
Synopsis:




220407048     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : Hermosa Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 15:55      Time Dispatched: 15:57
	                    Time Arrived : 16:04      Time Completed : 16:17
Synopsis:




220407049     Civil Matter
	Incident Address : Sage Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 16:04      Time Dispatched: 16:13
	                    Time Arrived : 16:23      Time Completed : 16:26
Synopsis:




220407050     Suspicious/Pers
	Incident Address : RIVERSIDE RD
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 16:11      Time Dispatched: 16:18
	                    Time Arrived : 16:14      Time Completed : 16:17
Synopsis:




220407051     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : RIVERSIDE RD
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 16:16      Time Dispatched: 16:19
	                    Time Arrived : 16:17      Time Completed : 16:17
Synopsis:




220407052     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : RIVERSIDE RD
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 16:21      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:22      Time Completed : 16:28
Synopsis:




220407053     Domestic Violence IP
	Incident Address : Sun Valley Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood, S Bruehl, R Longman, J Cheney
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 16:31      Time Dispatched: 16:34
	                    Time Arrived : 16:38      Time Completed :

	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 16:31      Time Dispatched: 16:34
	                    Time Arrived : 16:38      Time Completed : 17:52

	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 16:31      Time Dispatched: 16:34
	                    Time Arrived : 16:41      Time Completed : 16:46

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 16:31      Time Dispatched: 16:34
	                    Time Arrived : 16:40      Time Completed : 17:11
Synopsis:

Officers responded to a residence on a domestic call. One adult male was
arrested for domestic battery.


220407054     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : Turtleback Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney, G Garcia
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 16:39      Time Dispatched: 16:47
	                    Time Arrived : 16:50      Time Completed : 17:02

	Unit: P4            Time Reported: 16:39      Time Dispatched: 16:48
	                    Time Arrived : 16:56      Time Completed : 17:00
Synopsis:




220407055     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Old Mill Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 17:32      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 17:33      Time Completed : 18:55
Synopsis:




      561     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : E GRAVEL PIT Rd
	                   Bunkerville          NV 89007
	Responding Officers: E Mejia
	Disposition : A    Active


	Unit: 6218          Time Reported: 17:51      Time Dispatched: 17:53
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 17:54
Synopsis:




22ACO1024     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 06:32      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:32      Time Completed : 06:39
Synopsis:




22ACO1025     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : hardy way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H1            Time Reported: 06:39      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:39      Time Completed : 06:53
Synopsis:




22ACO1026     Animal Medical Event
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 06:39      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:39      Time Completed : 06:54
Synopsis:




22ACO1027     Animal Medical Event
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H1            Time Reported: 06:54      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:54      Time Completed : 06:54
Synopsis:




22ACO1028     Animal Pickup
	Incident Address : Second South St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 13:28      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:28      Time Completed : 13:28
Synopsis:




22ACO1029     Animal Shelter Cleaning
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 05:51      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:51      Time Completed : 06:44
Synopsis:




22ACO1030     Animal Shelter Cleaning
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 05:57      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:57      Time Completed : 06:46
Synopsis:




22ACO1031     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 06:44      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:44      Time Completed : 06:49
Synopsis:




22ACO1032     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 06:47      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:47      Time Completed : 06:47
Synopsis:




22ACO1033     Animal Medical Event
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 07:02      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:02      Time Completed : 07:02
Synopsis:




22ACO1034     Animal Medical Event
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 07:03      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:03      Time Completed : 07:04
Synopsis:




22ACO1035     Animal Medical Event
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 07:04      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:04      Time Completed : 07:04
Synopsis:




22ACO1036     Animal complaint
	Incident Address : W HAFEN Ln & LANTANA Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton, E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 07:33      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 07:43

	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 07:33      Time Dispatched: 07:43
	                    Time Arrived : 07:45      Time Completed : 07:58
Synopsis:




22MCC1246     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Bennett
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6153          Time Reported: 08:40      Time Dispatched: 09:03
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 09:03
Synopsis:




22MCC1247     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Bennett
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6153          Time Reported: 13:16      Time Dispatched: 13:55
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 13:56
Synopsis:




22MCC1248     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 15:46      Time Dispatched: 15:49
	                    Time Arrived : 15:49      Time Completed : 15:49
Synopsis:




22MCC1249     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Hillside Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: CANCELLED
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: CANCELLED     Time Reported: 16:23      Time Dispatched: 21:40
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 21:40
Synopsis:




22MCC1250     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Fawson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6208          Time Reported: 16:44      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 20:08      Time Completed : 20:08
Synopsis:




22MCC1251     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 17:09      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 17:09      Time Completed : 17:09
Synopsis:




22MCC1252     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Bennett
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6153          Time Reported: 17:54      Time Dispatched: 17:57
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 17:57
Synopsis:




22MCC1253     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Fawson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6208          Time Reported: 20:09      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 20:09      Time Completed : 23:29
Synopsis:




22MCC1254     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 01:08      Time Dispatched: 10:08
	                    Time Arrived : 10:08      Time Completed : 10:08
Synopsis:




22MCC1255     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 02:29      Time Dispatched: 10:20
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 10:20
Synopsis:




22MCC1256     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : e kingman st
	
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 06:44      Time Dispatched: 06:45
	                    Time Arrived : 06:45      Time Completed : 06:46
Synopsis:




22MCC1257     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Myrtle Ct
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 07:35      Time Dispatched: 07:41
	                    Time Arrived : 07:41      Time Completed : 07:41
Synopsis:




22MCC1258     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 08:18      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:19      Time Completed : 08:26
Synopsis:




22MCC1259     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 08:26      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:27      Time Completed : 08:32
Synopsis:




22MCC1260     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 13:08      Time Dispatched: 13:10
	                    Time Arrived : 13:10      Time Completed : 13:10
Synopsis:




22MCC1261     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Bennett
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6153          Time Reported: 14:07      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:08      Time Completed : 17:14
Synopsis:




22MCC1262     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : WHITEY LEE LN
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Mejia
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6218          Time Reported: 15:28      Time Dispatched: 15:33
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 15:34
Synopsis:




22MCC1263     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 16:33      Time Dispatched: 16:45
	                    Time Arrived : 16:45      Time Completed : 16:45
Synopsis:




22MCC1264     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 16:57      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:58      Time Completed : 17:04
Synopsis:




22MCC1265     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Fawson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6208          Time Reported: 17:39      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 19:33      Time Completed : 19:33
Synopsis:




22MCC1266     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : E GRAVEL PIT Rd
	                   Bunkerville          NV 89007
	Responding Officers: E Mejia
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6218          Time Reported: 17:51      Time Dispatched: 17:53
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 17:54
Synopsis:




22MCE0313     VIN Number Inspection
	Incident Address : Madison Ave
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, M Tortorici
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 08:17      Time Dispatched: 08:22
	                    Time Arrived : 08:35      Time Completed : 08:20
Synopsis:




22MCE0314     Suspicious/Pers
	Incident Address : RIVERSIDE Rd & JENSEN Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, M Tortorici, J Cheney,
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 07:02      Time Dispatched: 09:41
	                    Time Arrived : 09:48      Time Completed : 09:55

	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 07:02      Time Dispatched: 08:20
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 08:22
Synopsis:




22MCE0315     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Prominence Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, M Tortorici
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 09:03      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:03      Time Completed : 09:07
Synopsis:




22MCE0316     VIN OHV Number Inspection
	Incident Address : Riverside Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Battaglia
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V2            Time Reported: 09:12      Time Dispatched: 09:23
	                    Time Arrived : 09:35      Time Completed : 09:50
Synopsis:




22MCE0317     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Prominence Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, M Tortorici
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 09:22      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:22      Time Completed : 09:29
Synopsis:




22MCE0318     VIN OHV Number Inspection
	Incident Address : Bridle Path Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, M Tortorici
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 09:26      Time Dispatched: 09:30
	                    Time Arrived : 09:37      Time Completed : 10:02
Synopsis:




22MCE0319     VIN OHV Number Inspection
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, M Tortorici
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 09:54      Time Dispatched: 10:04
	                    Time Arrived : 10:08      Time Completed : 10:23
Synopsis:




22MCE0320     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Sunshine Ct
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: J Battaglia
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V2            Time Reported: 10:05      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:05      Time Completed : 10:05
Synopsis:




22MCE0321     VIN OHV Number Inspection
	Incident Address : Quartz Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, M Tortorici
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 10:15      Time Dispatched: 10:40
	                    Time Arrived : 10:44      Time Completed : 10:56
Synopsis:




22MCE0322     VIN OHV Number Inspection
	Incident Address : Crimson Xing
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: J Battaglia
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V2            Time Reported: 10:36      Time Dispatched: 10:40
	                    Time Arrived : 11:00      Time Completed : 11:53
Synopsis:




22MCE0323     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Serenity Ridge Ct
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, M Tortorici
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 11:08      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:08      Time Completed : 11:15
Synopsis:




22MCE0324     VIN Number Inspection
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, M Tortorici
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 11:59      Time Dispatched: 12:01
	                    Time Arrived : 12:10      Time Completed : 12:20
Synopsis:




22MDC0182     Transport
	Incident Address : s casino center
	                   Las Vegas            NV
	Responding Officers: B Swanson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: J2            Time Reported: 13:10      Time Dispatched: 13:12
	                    Time Arrived : 14:24      Time Completed : 17:21
Synopsis:

Officer transported one female and one male to Clark County Detention Center.


