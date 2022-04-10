ANNUAL MESQUITE DAYS PARADE

The ANNUAL MESQUITE DAYS PARADE will be held Saturday, May 7, 2022 -at 10 a.m.

You are invited to participate in the annual Mesquite Days Parade. The staging area will be at the LDS Church Parking Lots located at 100 North Arrowhead Lane. Closing date for all entries will be Friday, April 29, 2022.

All entries that would like to be considered for an award, need to be at the staging area by 9:30 a.m. Awards will be considered for Best Theme, Honorable Mention Best Theme, and Judge’s favorite. _________________________________________________________________________________

Twenty-five foot (25’) spacing is required between all units. Improper spacing may disqualify you from competition. All units must complete the Parade route; those not complying are subject to disqualification. Parade entrants are expected to conduct themselves in a polite and congenial manner. Please do not throw objects from your unit onto the Parade route. All Parade marshals and officers must be obeyed. Decision of the judges will be final. Sound devices to amplify voice or music must be approved and not interfere with others. 7. The City reserves the right to refuse entrants which would in any way detract from the dignity of the event. 8. The City reserves the right to stop or remove from the parade any entrant performing any act or practice which, in the opinion of parade officials, is objectionable or creates a safety hazard. No religious proselytizing is allowed. We recommend bringing water to drink for you and members of your group.

For those interested in participating the deadline for entry is FRIDAY, APRIL 29, 2022

Complete the parade application form and return to:

Mira Larsen – Email: mlarsen@mesquitenv.gov

Department of Athletics & Leisure Services – 100 West Old Mill Road, Mesquite, NV 89027

Click on the link to view the parade application:

Parade Application 2022.docx (1)