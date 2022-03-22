The deadline to file to run for office in Mesquite was March 18. The following candidates have officially filed to run:

City Council

Seat 1

Sandra Ramaker (incumbent)

Karen Fielding

Seat 3

Debra Salo

Pattie Gallo

Joey Bowler

Seat 4

Karen Dutkowski (incumbent)

Paul Wanlass

Kim Walters

Cathy Schiring

Virgin Valley Water District

Bunkerville (4-year term)

Richard Bowler

Mesquite (4-year term)

Benjamin Davis

Gary Elgort

Overton Power

Bunkerville District 4 (4-year term)

Robert Bunker

Mesquite District 6 (4-year term)

Dale Rust

Constable

Mesquite Township

Duane Thurston

U.S. Representative

Congressional District 4

Stephen Hosford (D-incumbent)

Annie Black (R)

Chance Bonaventura (R)

Sam Peters (R)