The deadline to file to run for office in Mesquite was March 18. The following candidates have officially filed to run:
City Council
Seat 1
Sandra Ramaker (incumbent)
Karen Fielding
Seat 3
Debra Salo
Pattie Gallo
Joey Bowler
Seat 4
Karen Dutkowski (incumbent)
Paul Wanlass
Kim Walters
Cathy Schiring
Virgin Valley Water District
Bunkerville (4-year term)
Richard Bowler
Mesquite (4-year term)
Benjamin Davis
Gary Elgort
Overton Power
Bunkerville District 4 (4-year term)
Robert Bunker
Mesquite District 6 (4-year term)
Dale Rust
Constable
Mesquite Township
Duane Thurston
U.S. Representative
Congressional District 4
Stephen Hosford (D-incumbent)
Annie Black (R)
Chance Bonaventura (R)
Sam Peters (R)