On March 20, 2022, just before 7 pm Mesquite Fire Rescue was dispatched to a vehicle accident on southbound I-15 near mile marker 117. The accident involved three semi trucks and five passenger vehicles. There were a total of 14 people involved. Extrication was needed to to remove occupants from three vehicles and an extended extrication operation was required to remove the driver from one semi truck. One person was transported by Mercy Air from the scene to a trauma center and four were transported by Mesquite Fire Rescue to a local hospital. All other people involved declined medical transport from the scene. Southbound I-15 was closed for several hours while the roadway was cleared for travel.