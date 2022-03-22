OVERTON — Lost City Museum seeks photographers to enter a juried exhibition that will run from August 3 to 31, 2022. This year’s theme is ‘Wild Nevada,’ which will feature photographs of animals that are shot within Nevada. This exhibition is the fourth installment of an annual Hot & Dusty Invitational which alternates between a fine art and a photography exhibit each year.

“We are looking for the best examples of what Nevada has to offer,” says Museum Director Mary Beth Timm. Interested artists may submit up to three photographs for review to LCMHotandDusty2022@gmail.com by May 15. Submissions will be judged in a preliminary screening by a panel of museum staff and volunteers.

Photographers will be notified at the end by May 31. Those selected will print and deliver the framed photos to the museum by July 11 for an Aug. 3 installation. Complete details about the competition requirements can be found here.

Three prizes will be awarded at the end of the invitational. During the month of August, museum guests will be able to cast a ballot in person for the People’s choice category. A larger group of staff and volunteers will select the Museum’s Choice award based on adherence to theme. Photographers themselves will be able to vote on their favorite based on technique and artistry for the Photographer’s choice award.

The culminating event is a closing reception on Aug. 27 at 6 p.m. when prizes will be awarded. A silent auction will be conducted to raise funds for the design and construction of a climate-controlled museum collections building in the lower parking lot.

So far, the museum has raised about $3,000 towards this new facility that would replace existing structures. The museum is seeking an expansion to better protect and preserve existing collections as well as create space for collections that will arrive in the future.

All photographers over 18 are eligible for this competition. The photograph must be shot within Nevada and include an animal. Photographs that have people in the frame will not be accepted.

The Lost City Museum, 721 S. Moapa Blvd. in Overton, is about 60 miles from Las Vegas. Hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Admission is $6, free for children ages 17 and younger and museum members.