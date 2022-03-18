Susan Marie Streng, age 54, passed away unexpectedly on March 7th, 2022, in Kyle, Texas with her family at her side.

Susan was born November 22, 1967, in Fort Yates, North Dakota as Sandra Lee White Eagle. On December 27th, 1968, she was adopted through Lutheran Social Services, Sioux Falls, South Dakota by Clarie and Adolph Streng Jr. and baptized at Decorah Lutheran Church as Susan Marie Streng on January 12th, 1969, a child of God. Susan lived in Sioux Falls South Dakota, Decorah Iowa, Mesquite, Austin, Dallas, and Kyle Texas where she moved in 2021 to be close to her family. Susan graduated from South Garland high school in1986 and attended Eastfield Community College in Dallas, Texas. She was employed as a clerk at grocery stores and food outlets for over 30 years.

Susan was active in her Lutheran Churches both in Mesquite and Garland, Texas and was currently active at Living Word Lutheran Church in Buda, Texas. Susan enjoyed family, friends and her dog, Harley. She loved drawing, swimming, listening to music, walking, and watching movies. Susan had a kind and caring heart and loved all animals. Susan will be deeply missed by her loved ones. Susan celebrated her Native American Heritage by visiting her native hometown and sharing her story with family and friends.

Susan is predeceased by her father, Adolph Streng Jr., and is survived by her mother, Clarie Renslo Streng Broste; stepfather, Dennis Broste, sister Savannah Brunnemann and husband Randy, Nephew Chase Brunnemann and wife Jessi; Nephew Chance Brunnemann and wife Ursula, Uncle Paul and Aunt Marsha Collinson-Streng, her foster parents: Chelaine and Glenn Nelson, as well as numerous cousins and her precious dog Harley.

A Celebration of Susan’s life will be held on Saturday, April 2nd, 2022, at 11:00 am in the sanctuary at Living Word Lutheran Church, 2315 FM 967, Buda, Texas. Lunch and a time for fellowship will follow at Onion Creek Senior Center, FM 2272, Buda, TX 78610

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Paws Animal Shelter in Kyle Texas at https://pawsshelter.org/donate/ or to Living Word Lutheran Church at https://livingwordbuda.org/give